Anime only gets increasingly mainstream every year thanks to its creative stories and diverse genres. However, as with most media, the action genre is the most popular, and with increasing demand and animation quality, these shows keep improving. While this decade is far from over, plenty of action-packed anime has kept fans entertained. There are so many that deciding which ones are the best can be difficult.

Luckily, this list will highlight the best action anime shows of this decade so far based on the animation, choreography, hype, excitement, moments, story, and, most importantly, how good the action is. So, while some shows might have a higher quality, the better the action, the higher on the list. Also, only anime that has begun airing in the 2020s will be included; shows like Demon Slayer won't be featured because the first season was released in 2019.

10 'Hell's Paradise' (2023)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via MAPPA

Set in ancient Japan, Hell's Paradise follows a group of death row convicts and their samurai supervisors as they explore a mystical island searching for the elixir of youth. With a full pardon awaiting the successful convict, the island is a stage for a battle royale between them as they kill each other to be the last to find the elixir. However, they have bigger threats than just themselves, as ancient beasts and gods want them off the island.

Animated by the biggest current anime studio, MAPPA, fans know Hell's Paradise has the staple action it is known for. With a unique world, fun characters, and intriguing plot, Hell's Paradise can captivate viewers on all fronts, but it excels at action. Essentially one big battle royale, the show breathes life into these characters through bloody fights in every episode, establishing itself as a perfect anime recommendation for any fan.

9 'Kaiju No. 8' (2024)

Studio: Production I.G.

Ever since the original Godzilla, kaiju has become a staple in Japanese media. While there have been some kaiju anime, Kaiju No. 8 focuses on the creatures the most. When kaiju appearances became common, the formation of the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force helped protect its civilians. Pushing his mid-30s, Kafka Hibino has one last chance to make the force, but things get complicated when he suddenly gains the ability to transform into a kaiju.

After the first season's success, Kaiju No. 8 was renewed for another season. The plot may be basic, but it makes the show extremely enjoyable. It provides fans with a classic underdog story focusing on an older protagonist with one last chance to realize his dreams. With relatable and fun characters, the action feels even fresher, delivering giant gory fights with exploding kaiju and intense destructive battles.

8 '86' (2021)

Studio: A-1 Pictures