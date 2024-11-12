2024 brought some of the most popular action anime of the 2020s so far. Indeed, while there were plenty of good anime released, action is where 2024 was at. From popular stories like Wind Breaker to anticipated releases like Solo Leveling, action has taken over 2024 with exciting stories, thrilling actions, and compelling characters.

Action anime can be a hit or miss; action tends to be the most important factor, but viewers won't watch if the story is uninteresting or pointless. This is why plot and character development are just as important as the action. Likewise, if the action remains uninteresting or plain without special skills, abilities, or styles, then it gets stale pretty fast. Not to mention, if the characters are also plain or too flawless, then the stakes won't be as high. Considering all these factors in what makes a great entry into the genre, these are the best action anime released this year.

10 'The Witch and the Beast'

Written by Kousuke Satake

Ashaf, an agent with the Order of Magical Resonance, and Guideau, his partner trapped inside a female body, work together to solve cases issued to them. These cases often involve magic, and as they take on these assignments, they search for the original witch, the mythical Angela.

With a compelling set of characters, The Witch and the Beast plays on obvious tropes but, in a way, viewers wouldn't expect. With excellent pacing and quick yet well-animated action scenes, viewers will find themselves attached to the screen and binge-watch it. The Witch and the Beast may not seem like an action-packed anime, but it is, featuring characters with intriguing motives and more than a few aces under their sleeves.

9 'Ishura'

Written by Kenta Ihara

When the demon king dies, people with demi-god-like powers called Shura get the chance to run the world. However, none know who slew the demon king, and it becomes a battle for who is the mightiest of them all as the Shura fight each other, unaware of the real danger lurking.

Based on a light novel series, Ishura is an action-packed anime following an extremely powerful cast of characters. Ishura might just be the hidden gem of the year, featuring an extremely diverse cast of characters with smooth animation, a compelling premise, and multiple memorable action setpieces. For those who enjoy overpowered characters and action, this is the anime to watch.

8 'Tower of God' Season 2

Written by Erika Yoshida

Twenty-Fifth Bam has been trapped beneath a tower for most of his life with a close friend named Rachel. When she enters the tower under the presumption that the top of the tower contains everything in the world, Twenty-Fifth Bam becomes determined to find her. Along the way, he makes friends and allies who will stop at nothing to reach her.

Another beautifully animated series, Season 2 of Tower of God takes place on the twentieth level, where stakes grow even higher. While the show switches between fast and slow pacing, the animation is some of the best that anime fans will see, especially with the beautifully vibrant and striking character designs. Tower of God is a beautiful, elegant action anime, one worth the watch.

7 'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'

Written by Keiichirō Ōchi

After the villainous executives are defeated by the powerful Divine Dragon Rangers, a foot soldier forced to reenact the defeat of the enemy army decides to infiltrate and defeat the Divine Dragon Rangers. He will face numerous obstacles and dangers but remains single-minded in his goal.

What's so great about Go! Go! Loser Ranger! as an action anime is that, while the protagonist is not particularly strong, he instead has a wide subset of skills that help him grow and be resilient. It's a well-written story, a hidden gem of sorts that deserved far more attention. Not to mention, the art style and character design are one of the main selling points, tinkering on the border of nostalgia from classic superhero shows, namely Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a thrilling watch, so much so that viewers will not regret it.

6 'Kaiju No.8'

Written by Naoya Matsumoto and Keiji Andō

When Kafka ingests a parasitic creature, he gains the ability to turn into a kaiju, which are monsters that have infiltrated Japan. Kafka attempts to keep his new situation a secret, earning the codename Kaiju No. 8. Kafka then has to either learn to control his new ability or prove that he can be a useful ally and not the monster everyone thinks.

Monster movies are very popular right now, but there genre isn't exactly huge on television. However, Kaiju No.8 was a fairly popular action manga that received its adaptation this year. Vibrant, full of colors, and plain fun, Kaiju No. 8 has an interesting and wholly original premise that easily hooks viewers, even those who aren't necessarily into monster movies. Its story holds up well, even though it is relatively short, and the humor is surprisingly quirky while fitting the overall tone.

5 Ninja Kamui

Written by Shigeru Murakoshi

Joe Logan, previously known as Higan, loses his wife and family to assassins of his own clan, who exact revenge on him for betraying their code. Higan, a former ninja, decides to return to the path he abandoned to take down the very clan that made him, embarking on a bloody quest for revenge.

With smooth animation to keep up with the somewhat gory scenes and violent fights, Ninja Kamui has a strong start. The premise might sound a little unoriginal, as seen in other anime (e.g., Naruto), but the anime keeps the plot interesting with the cast of characters and twists and turns. Those who love revenge stories must watch Ninja Kamui, a worthy entry into the subgenre that doesn't reinvent it but provides more than enough thrills to be a worthwhile watch.

Ninja Kamui Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Kenjiro Tsuda , Atsushi Ono Seasons 1

4 'Delicious in Dungeon'

Written by Kimiko Ueno

Falan saves her friends but is consumed by the red dragon. Her brother, Laios, and his dungeon teammates, Marcille and Chilchuck, go to find the red dragon so that they can save Falon before she is digested properly. To properly survive and make it to her due to a lack of supplies, Laios and his friends begin cooking up dungeon creatures.

Delicious in Dungeon is a unique anime based in a dungeon. The cast is absolutely fun and lovable, and the anime is full of humor. Because of the great and wholesome interactions between the characters, the fight scenes and battles feel a lot more high-stakes. It's especially worth the watch for the art style and worldbuilding alone, and the fight scenes are more of a plus. Plus, the incredibly unique and self-aware premise makes Delicious in Dungeon one of the most singular action anime of the new millennium.