Every year, a new popular anime dominates the entertainment landscape and finds itself on the watchlist of every fan. In 2020, it was Jujutsu Kaisen; in 2023, it was Frieren: Beyond Journey's End; and in 2025, it is Solo Leveling Season 2. While the first season was equally as popular, the second season ramped up the action, intrigue, and animation, making it a must-watch action anime of this decade and in general.

However, despite its overwhelming popularity, there are countless shows that match or even exceed Solo Leveling's admittedly high levels. This is why this list will rank ten action anime better than Solo Leveling based on fight scenes, creativity, animation, pacing, general action, writing, and overall quality. This list will also include a variety of action anime that are different from and similar to Solo Leveling and will discuss how those aspects are better.

10 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' (2018)

Studio: 8bit

Image via Fuse

While Solo Leveling isn't an isekai, it does incorporate a few common isekai tropes, especially power fantasy. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime embodies the overly long name and many aspects of a power fantasy isekai. Entering a fantasy world after his death, Satoru becomes a slime with extraordinary powers and makes the most of his new life by battling monsters and making history.

While this anime has some isekai tropes that may rub some fans the wrong way, it is unapologetically a power fantasy that executes that aspect way better than Solo Leveling, which quickly abandoned its underdog story. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime uses its fun-loving nature and overwhelming power to deliver a power fantasy that doesn't get stale with original fights, making it one of the best isekai anime ever.