Anime is a growing industry that continues to improve every year, attracting more fans worldwide. As the number of fans increases, so does the quality of shows, including Dandadan and Delicious in Dungeon. However, like most media, one or two genres stick out as the most popular. More often than not, the action genre delivers intense thrills and epic fights and draws a massive crowd looking for excitement.

With so many excellent action anime out there, this list highlights the ten greatest completed shows; thus, it won't feature unfinished anime like Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer. The list will rank entries based on the overall quality, animation, action, and consistency from start to finish. While some shows may be better overall than some of these anime, the action and consistency are essential.

10 'Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex' (2002)

Studio: Production I.G

Image via Adult Swim

Many fans are aware of Ghost in the Shell, one of the most influential anime movies ever, delving into complex and philosophical matters involving technology and the future. However, significantly fewer people know of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, an early 2000s anime set in the same world. It tackles many of the same issues, but they format it in an episodic release, delivering individual stories.

Most remakes are worse than the original anime, but this show does something different by creating an episodic series to explore the world and themes of an established concept. It still handles the movie's mature and philosophical themes and messages but expands upon them, developing the characters more. This expansive exploration is arguably more entertaining than the movie, with every episode having a fascinating discussion and exhilarating action.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 1, 2002 Cast Shirô Saitô , Atsuko Tanaka , Osamu Saka , Mary Elizabeth McGlynn , William Frederick Knight , Richard Epcar , Crispin Freeman , Peggy O'Neal Seasons 2

9 'Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song' (2021)

Studio: WIT Studio

Image via Aniplex America

This list features more than one anime about AI and the potential harm it poses to humanity in the future, considering this topic is becoming all the more relevant. While it may not be the first instance of this topic, Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song is a recent example that explores this topic through epic and tragic action. The anime follows the titular android coming from the past to the future to prevent the AI from taking over.

With only 13 episodes, Vivy delivers a compact story with few flaws, making every episode a blast, whether the focus is on the story or action. The animation quality is consistent throughout, meaning fans know they are in for a treat with every fight, from fluid movements, creative choreography, superb pacing, and epic spectacle. Vivy is one of the best action anime of the 2020s and a must-watch show.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 3, 2021 Creator Tappei Nagatsuki, Eiji Umehara Cast Atsumi Tanezaki , Jun Fukuyama , Tarusuke Shingaki , Hiroki Maeda , Sayaka Ohara , Akinori Egoshi , Asuna Tomari , Yumi Uchiyama , Jun'ichi Yanagita , Rie Kawamura , Yuka Nukui , Takehito Koyasu , Masayuki Katou , Yoko Hikasa , Rina Hidaka , Yuki Ishikari , Soshiro Hori , Hayato Kimura , Miyu Tomita , Ayaka Asai , Shôgo Sakata , Eizo Tsuda Seasons 1 Expand

8 'Dororo' (2019)

Studio: MAPPA

Image via Sentai Filmworks

Created by the father of anime, Osamu Tezuka, Dororo is a modern remake of one of the earliest anime ever created. Set in ancient Japan, a feudal lord sells the soul of his unborn child for prosperity. With demons taking the child's nose, skin, eyes, limbs, and mostly everything, a local farmer takes in the defenseless child. Hyakkimaru now travels searching for and executing the demons who stole his bodily features, slowly reclaiming his humanity.

The appeal of Dororo is entirely up to the viewer. They can invest in either the rich story, themes, and messages or the action-packed revenge plotline with epic fights and gory action. Every fight in this anime is perfect, whether the characters are fighting one of the twelve demons, stumbling upon a random spirit, or waging war against evil humans. Dororo is a profound story with more than enough action to hook the fans throughout the 24-episode narrative.

Dororo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2019 Creator Osamu Tezuka Cast Adam Gibbs , Chaney Moore , James Belcher , David Wald , Blake Jackson , Ty Mahany , Patricia Duran Seasons 1

7 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Studio: Trigger

Image via Netflix

Cyberpunk 2077 is a popular video game based on Mike Pondsmith's tabletop game. The video game received mixed reviews but has gotten better over time. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime set in the same world but follows an original cast of characters. After his mother's death, David Martinez joins a gang with an advanced spine, looking to cause mayhem and get revenge, but all he gets is more pain and suffering.

As one of the best sci-fi anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners perfectly utilizes its world and themes, expanding on the fascinating city. Like many of the anime on this list, it isn't just a straightforward action romp but also a heartbreaking and tragic story showcasing the harms of substance abuse through imaginative methods. Still, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners doesn't slack with the action, having colorful, relentless, and gruesome violence to entertain everyone.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2022 Cast Aoi Yuki , Kenichiro Ohashi , Kenjiro Tsuda , Kazuhiko Inoue , Tomoyo Kurosawa Rating Seasons 1

6 'Kengan Ashura' (2019)

Studio: Larx Entertainment

Image via Netflix

While many anime on this list feature an in-depth story, Kengan Ashura relieves itself of that weight, simply focusing on non-stop fights in an epic tournament. Following a fighter with a past, one business worker discovers him. They both unexpectedly end up in the underground world where business executives hire fighters and make deals based on the fight's outcome, including a massive tournament.

Kengan Ashura's CGI animation isn't for everybody, but it allows for precise movements and authentic techniques, delivering some of the most realistic fighting animation in anime. Almost every episode has a fight, and when it doesn't, it sets up one, allowing for a relentless onslaught of tournament action. This action extravaganza gets fans invested in each character, making Kengan Ashura a pure action experience.

Kengan Ashura Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 31, 2019 Cast Tatsuhisa Suzuki , Chō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Junya Enoki , Rikiya Koyama Seasons 2

5 'Samurai Champloo' (2004)

Studio: Manglobe