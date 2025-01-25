Anime has many different genres to keep fans entertained, from fantasy shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to comedy shows like Nichijou. The most popular anime genre, and the most popular genre for any medium, is undoubtedly action, which hooks fans with exciting fights and thrilling drama. However, just because action anime is the most popular genre doesn't mean there aren't some overlooked classics waiting for fans to watch them.

Anyone can find popular shows, but it is easier to overlook certain anime fans might not expect to be good. That is why this list will rank the ten most underrated anime based on how overlooked they are, how much they deserve a better rating, and how many more people need to watch them. This list also focuses on action anime, meaning it will consider how underrated the action is as well as the show's quality.

10 'Super Crooks' (2021)

Developed by Bones

Some fans may remember the Netflix superhero TV show Jupiter's Legacy. However, significantly fewer people have heard of Super Crooks, the anime spin-off that focuses on super-powered criminals looking to score big. With an aging super crook owing the mob money, Johnny Bolt forms a team to pay off his debt by robbing the world's most evil supervillain, causing a chaotically fun heist adventure.

[I]t simply engages the audience with spectacular animation, colorful style, and turn-your-brain-off fun.

Super Crooks has a surprisingly low rating, with most of the complaints focusing on the rushed nature or simple plot. But that isn't what Super Crooks is trying to be; it simply engages the audience with spectacular animation, colorful style, and turn-your-brain-off fun. While simple, this anime excites with its gripping heist antics and action, making it one of the greatest animated superhero shows ever.

9 '91 Days' (2016)

Developed by Shuka

Very few anime are set in America, let alone in the past, which is what makes 91 Days so special. This mobster anime follows Angelo, who witnessed the Vinetti family murder his own in cold blood. When a mysterious letter prompts him to return, he befriends the son of the Vinetti family, slowly enacting his revenge on everyone involved in his parents' murder.

While 91 Days is relatively widespread, its rating suggests a decent show when, in fact, it is actually a thrilling, blood-soaked adventure of gangster action. The animation does the job, but the highlights aren't fight scenes. Instead, the action-packed story of drama and tension gets fans excited. 91 Days is an excellent mobster anime, using its unique setting to tell an epic revenge-fueled story.

8 'Tiger & Bunny' (2011–)

Developed by Sunrise

While anime like One Punch Man and My Hero Academia highlight the superhero genre in anime, Tiger & Bunny is an unheard-of gem that many Western anime fans are sure to enjoy. In a world where companies sponsor superheroes and televise their exploits, an aging hero finds difficulty remaining in the spotlight. However, he reluctantly takes on the up-and-coming rookie superstar as the two struggle to cooperate while fighting crime.

Tiger & Bunny gives off a familiar superhero feeling, recreating what made Western cartoons great while adding its own anime spin to keep things fresh. With an endearing cast and captivating plot, Tiger & Bunny is a fantastic family-friendly anime that can excite younger kids and entertain an older audience. It is a fun anime with enjoyable fights, chase scenes, and superhero goodness.

7 'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' (2024–)

Created by Negi Haruba

Everyone grew up with Power Rangers and enjoyed the campy fun it delivered during their childhood. However, what if the good guys were actually the bad guys? Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is an anime where the Rangers already defeated the villains but now force them to stage an attack every Sunday to entertain the public. A common foot soldier, Fighter D, is fed up with this and journeys into the world, attempting to kill the rangers and reign supreme over Earth.

This fun spin on a classic formula is a genius way to draw in fans, but it does enough in the show to add new elements of action, drama, and comedy and keep things fresh. Unfortunately, most fans don't see it this way, with the anime having a measly score of 7.32 on MyAnimeList. While the animation can be better, they choreograph the fights and set up the action phenomenally, making Go! Go! Loser Ranger! one of the most underrated 2024 anime, with many fans anticipating the next season in 2025.

6 'Akiba Maid War' (2022)

Developed by P.A. Works

The end of 2022 highlighted many fantastic anime, including the Mob Psycho 100 finale, the return of Bleach, and Chainsaw Man's first season. This caused many good shows to be overlooked, including Akiba Maid War, an anime about maids getting into a bloody turf war. It follows Nagomi fulfilling her dream of becoming a maid, only to discover they run crime in Japan and get into massive, over-the-top gunfights.

Akiba Maid War flew under the radar because there were too many overtly popular shows at the time, making it an underrated anime that more people need to watch for its in-your-face action full of style, gun fights, humor, and bizarre maid murder mayhem. This anime is a wild ride that will have fans questioning what they just witnessed but not doubting their enjoyment, making Akiba Maid War one of the most underrated anime of the decade.