Action movies are created for one singular purpose: entertainment. They're escapist fun, made for audiences to break away from reality and get sucked into a world of pulse-pounding excitement and glorious spectacles. Sure, there have been many blockbusters and prominent action films over the decades, but some have become iconic and exciting without needing a huge budget or well-known cast; that's where B-movies come in.

B-movies have often been viewed as inferior to the more high-profile efforts, considering they're cheaply made, lesser-known, sometimes campy, and not always the best acted. Still, there have been many standouts over the years, many of which today rank among some of the greatest action movies of all time. These action B-movies are memorable and highly rewatchable, thrilling audiences and proving that it doesn't always take big-name stars and tremendous production values to tell a fun story. The following B-movies have become legendary in the action genre, and it's not hard to see why.

10 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Directed by Amir Shervan

Image via Demel International Corporation/Cinema Epoch

With a name like Samurai Cop, audiences know they're in for one wild, fun, cheesy ride. Directed by amateur B-movie filmmaker Amir Shervan, Samurai Cop is a low-budget, direct-to-video popcorn action flick encompassing everything that made the 1990s so campy and exciting. Cult action star Mathew Karedas plays heroic katana-wielding police detective Joe Marshall as he wages war against a violent Yakuza gang to protect the streets of Los Angeles.

Samurai Cop lives up to its name and continues to be a highly rewatchable cult classic.

It doesn't take much to be left entertained while watching Samurai Cop. Wildly considered the best "so-bad-it's-good" action movie of the '90s, this film lives up to its name and continues to be a highly rewatchable cult classic. Its amateur feel, over-the-top action, and campy dialog create an entertaining and crowd-pleasing B-movie experience. It can be constantly watched and still leave the audience satisfied.

9 'Death Race 2000' (1975)

Directed by Paul Bartel

Image via New World Pictures

Death Race 2000 is a 1975 sci-fi action cult classic directed by Paul Bartel. It stars the late David Carradine and action icon Sylvester Stallone in one of his early film roles. Set in a dystopian, not-so-distant future of America, civil unrest and an economic downturn lead the newly formed tyrannical government to create a sadistic racing game where violent contestants compete to kill the most pedestrians as part of a cruel population control scheme.

The late Roger Corman, the master of B-movie filmmaking, produced the film. Best remembered for his ability to turn low-cost films into high-profit success stories, Corman had a significant influence when making Death Race 2000. The film would make over $5 million at the box office against a $300,000 budget. Today, Death Race 2000 is among the many stellar '70s B-movie classics, a wildly entertaining film that continues to have an audience.

8 'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!' (1965)

Directed by Russ Meyer

Image via RM Films International

From Russ Meyer, a legend of exploitation cinema, comes the 1965 cult action masterpiece Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!. A highly influential '60s B-movie icon, the film is a high-octane thrill ride that follows three deadly go-go dancers as they go on a violent, sex-fueled murder and kidnapping spree while joyriding through the Mojave Desert.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a wild adventure full of shock, sex, and mayhem. Though a box office and critical flop, it has since developed a significant cult following and has even been recognized as a massive influence on other filmmakers, including future cult director John Waters and Academy Award winner Quentin Tarantino. The latter is quite a fan, as not only did he pay homage to this movie in his 2007 cult classic Death Proof but also expressed interest in remaking it.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! Release Date August 6, 1965 Cast Tura Satana , Haji , Lori Williams , Ray Barlow , Sue Bernard , Michael Finn Runtime 84 Minutes Writers Jack Moran , Russ Meyer

7 'The Toxic Avenger' (1984)

Directed by Michael Heiz and Lloyd Kaufman

Image via Troma Entertainment

Troma Entertainment is a film production company co-founded by filmmakers Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Heiz in the 1970s. Known for producing and distributing low-budget indie movies, it has created some of the wildly entertaining and goriest B-movies ever released on home video. Undeniably, the company's most iconic film was 1984's The Toxic Avenger, a darkly hilarious and bizarre superhero comedy about an everyday custodian who becomes a mutated superhero after being exposed to toxic chemicals.

The Toxic Avenger is a campy masterpiece. It is a unique blend of action, horror, and comedy that combines to make an enjoyable viewing experience. Like any great Troma movie, The Toxic Avenger is bloody, gross, crass, and mean-spirited. However, it's immensely entertaining and garnered a significant cult following over the years. It's since spawned three sequels, as well as a 2023 reinterpretation that remains unreleased to this day.

The Toxic Avenger Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 4, 1986 Runtime 82 minutes Writers Lloyd Kaufman , Joe Ritter

6 'Bloodsport' (1988)

Directed by Newt Arnold

Image via Cannon Film Distributors

Belgium-born martial arts expert and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme dominated the late '80s and early '90s with a streak of wickedly successful and fun action flicks, earning his legacy as one of the most iconic stars of the action genre. In his breakout film Bloodsport, Van Damme plays Frank Dux, a highly skilled fighter and U.S. Captain who goes AWOL to compete in an illegal underground Hong Kong martial arts tournament. There, he fights for his life against brutal challengers, some of whom prefer to fight to the death.

This kick-ass movie jumpstarted Van Damme's action-hero career, followed up a few years later with his other hits like Kickboxer, Lionheart, and Double Impact. Bloodsport is ridiculously entertaining, featuring pulse-pounding action and impressive fight choreography. It might seem campy and over-the-top most of the time, but it only adds to the enjoyment of watching the film, and it still couldn't help but leave viewers cheering.

Bloodsport Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date February 26, 1988 Cast Jean Claude Van Damme , Leah Ayres , Forest Whitaker , Donald Gibb , Roy Chiao Runtime 92minutes Writers Robert Mark Kamen

5 'El Mariachi' (1992)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image via Columbia Pictures

Hitting the ground running with his first-ever feature film, cult indie filmmaker Robert Rodriguez made a huge splash directing 1992's El Mariachi, a contemporary action Western. It follows a drifting Mariachi player (Carlos Gallardo) as he's unintentionally roped into a bloody feud with a vicious gang after being mistaken for a ruthless gunslinger.

EL Mariachi was filmed in just 14 days on a measly $7,000 budget. However, Rodriguez's debut was a critical and small commercial success, kickstarting his career on a high note. El Mariachi is a bullet-soaked, action-packed crime classic featuring intense shootouts and guns, lots and lots of guns. It was a showcase for what Rodriguez would bring and perfect when directing his later films, including El Mariachi's sequels Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

El Mariachi Release Date September 4, 1992 Cast Carlos Gallardo , Consuelo Gómez , Jaime de Hoyos , Peter Marquardt , Reinol Martinez , Ramiro Gómez Runtime 81 Writers Robert Rodriguez

4 'Coffy' (1973)

Directed by Jack Hill

Image via American International Pictures

Coffy is a 1973 action crime thriller directed by Jack Hill. Widely considered one of the most iconic Blaxploitation movies ever made, it stars the one and only Pam Grier as nurse turned vigilante Flower "Coffy" Coffin, a determined woman who wages war on the crime-ridden streets of LA after the death of her sister.

The film is intense, with heavy action and brutal violence. It's rounded out by a mostly stellar supporting cast, including the late Sid Haig and Booker Bradshaw, who each give decent acting performances to help make Coffy all the more compelling. However, Pam Grier, in her iconic role as Coffy, steals the show. Her intensity is top-notch, and her star power is unmatched. Coffy is easily one of Greir's most memorable films and a trailblazing effort in female-driven action cinema.

Coffy Release Date June 13, 1973 Cast Pam Grier , Robert DoQui , Sid Haig , Booker Bradshaw , William Elliott Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Jack Hill

3 'Escape from New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

The legendary John Carpenter made his legacy directing low-budgeted but incredibly entertaining B-movies that, while not always the most financially successful, have become tremendous cult classics. One of his early hits was Escape from New York, a 1981 sci-fi action thriller starring his long-time friend and collaborator, Kurt Russell. It follows anti-hero Snake Plissken, an ex-soldier sent in to rescue the U.S. President trapped somewhere in the crime-infested heart of Manhattan, which has been converted into a maximum security prison.

Escape from New York is a nail-biting action adventure full of thrills and excitement. While it doesn't always have the best action moments, the fast pace and stellar characters more than compensate for its slow points. It's a fun story that Carpenter created with the limited resources he was given. Today, its seen as another one of his many achievements and praised by sci-fi and action movie fans.

2 'Mad Max' (1979)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Roadshow Film

Rising from Australia's New Wave Cinema, Mad Max is a low-budget dystopian action thriller that was a massive commercial hit and spawned a long-running blockbuster franchise. It all started with one "Mad" Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson), a fast-driving highway police officer struggling to keep law and order as the world around him crumbles from an energy crisis. But when his partner and family are brutally slayed by a merciless biker gang, Max will take to the roads on a vengeful mission to take them down.

What started as a low-budget passion project by then-newcomer George Miller became one of the most popular franchises ever. Regardless of its age and the many impressive sequels that came after it, the first Mad Max endures as an iconic action classic. The violence is intense, the car chases are thrilling, and it sets the stage for the incredible film series it eventually became.

Mad Max Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 1979 Cast Mel Gibson , Joanne Samuel , Hugh Keays-Byrne , Steve Bisley , Roger Ward , Tim Burns Runtime 88 Minutes Writers George Miller , James McCausland , Byron Kennedy

1 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

Directed by John Carpenter