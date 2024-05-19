The action and comedy genres are among the most accessible and thus beloved in the film industry. When the excitement of action-packed epics combines with the humor of comedies, the results are fantastic and have contributed to some of the most beloved blockbusters, such as the iconic Bad Boys franchise. Comedy serves as a good way to balance the violence and dark themes of the action genre, lightening the mood and providing viewers with a few chuckles. No doubt, it's a win-win situation.

Throughout the years, many action comedy movies have captured the attention of worldwide moviegoers — it's not difficult to grasp why, considering that their frequently gripping but humorous narratives appeal to the liking of different audience members. But which are some of the best regarding the most recent films in the genre? From Birds of Prey to Everything Everywhere All at Once, we rank and discuss what are the best action comedy movies of the 2020s.

10 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Director: Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan's DCEU debut Birds of Prey provides audiences with one of the best versions of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who emancipates herself from Jared Leto's Joker and seeks freedom after splitting with the character. In the meantime, Harley comes up with a new team including the superheroines Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), to help save a young girl (Ella Jay Basco) from an evil crime lord (Ewan McGregor).

Strikingly colorful, action-packed, and anchored by an incredible cast, Yan's underrated DCEU installment is a love letter to women-centric action films, as well as a powerful meditation about self-empowerment. Birds of Prey may not be the cinematic universe's finest entry. However, it is a solid effort in the genre, with the stars it features absolutely nailing their roles. Robbie flawlessly brings to life a less sexualized, "female gaze" version of her treasured trademark character.

9 'The Paper Tigers' (2020)

Director: Bao Tran

Directed by Quoc Bao Tran, The Paper Tigers is a delightful martial arts action film that also throws comedy into the mix with great results. The entertaining revenge story follows three middle-aged men (Alain Uy, Eon Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins) who used to be Kung Fu prodigies and see themselves forced to join forces and set out on an adventure after their master is murdered.

Martial arts enthusiasts will probably find The Paper Tigers an appealing film. It also helps that it is likely to steal some chuckles from viewers, resulting in a great action comedy. With that being said, the Quoc Bao Tran film has proven to be among the most memorable from the 2020s so far. Even if a tad overlooked in the genre and not by any means groundbreaking, The Paper Tigers is worth watching for the comfort it brings and its fun narrative.

8 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Director: Tom Gormican

Nicolas Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film depicts the struggles of an actor who has been passed over for several major film roles. Cage is forced to live up to his legend when he finds himself forced to accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan, played by Pedro Pascal, and is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish).

One of the best aspects of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the chemistry between the actors and its highly creative narrative. Crafted in the same vein as the surrealist Being John Malkovich, in which John Malkovich also plays himself, the hilarious Tom Gormican action comedy is a solid celebration of Nicolas Cage's career guaranteed to provide fans of the movie star with a great time.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Nicolas Cage

7 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' (2022)

Director: James Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a treat that provides Marvel fans with some of the most memorable holiday moments. The film sees the team (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Vin Diesel) reunite once more. This time, the Guardians engage in misadventures while attempting to find Peter Quill the perfect Christmas gift to cheer him up: his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon, who steals the show. Towards the end, Mantis makes a major revelation concerning her close bond with Peter.

James Gunn's merry, cheerful Christmas special serves as the conclusion for MCU's Phase 4, which ultimately ends on a happy note and incites audiences to look forward to what's next. While it is far from being Marvel's best, the original and visually absorbing action comedy Holiday Special is a fun-loving, feel-good treat for fans of the popular superhero universe.

6 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Director: James Gunn

The next James Gunn movie worthy of appreciation is The Suicide Squad, a stand-alone movie to Suicide Squad and a generally much better film than its predecessor. Apart from Robbie's Harley, Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, it features some new faces and characters, including John Cena's Peacemaker, Idris Elba's Bloodshot, David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, and Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher 2. In the film, the ex-cons are all dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese on an eventful mission.

Be it for its ensemble cast or the awesome action sequences, The Suicide Squad works as a major improvement from the 2016 film, which lacked proper pacing and benefited only from the movie stars it featured. It's an utterly fun and diverting film with clever lines and well-timed jokes that will provide anyone — likely those who aren't superhero fans, too — a great time in front of the screen.

5 'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Director: Juel Taylor

Juel Taylor's bloody and successful directorial debut, the fun They Cloned Tyrone, throws the comedy, action, science fiction, and mystery genres into the mix in a tale of exploitation and endurance, illustrating a series of strange events that leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris) to uncover a sinister government conspiracy.

Featuring a great cast and clever writing, the engaging Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone works as a celebration of the blaxploitation genre, whether that is for its grainy look or the retro soundtrack that takes audiences back to the 1970s. In the meantime, it also examines white privilege and bodily autonomy (particularly of black people). Taylor's first film cements him as a promising director, especially in the comedy action genre.

They Cloned Tyrone 6 10 Release Date July 21, 2023 Cast Jamie Foxx , John Boyega , Teyonah Parris , Kiefer Sutherland Runtime 122 minutes

4 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Director: David Leitch

From the mind of one of the finest action filmmakers, Bullet Train is, as its title suggests, a rapidly moving film. It features a strong ensemble cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Wick's Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King, with Brad Pitt in the lead role, and the story centers around the different quests of five assassins, all aboard a swiftly-moving bullet train, as they find out that their quests are seemingly interconnected.

In addition to its talented cast, which certainly does not disappoint, two of the most appealing aspects of David Leitch's genuinely enjoyable action comedy are its fast pacing and the action sequences. Bullet Train is a stimulating watch that greatly benefits from its stylish cinematography, memorable characters, and well-crafted adapted screenplay based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle written by Kōtarō Isaka.

3 'Riders of Justice' (2020)

Director: Anders Thomas Jensen

Starring Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role, Riders of Justice is a captivating Danish film following protagonist Markus, who goes home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg) after his wife dies in a train crash. Although it all appears to be a tragic accident, the fate of Markus's wife is put into a different perspective when a mathematics geek shows up.

Equally sad and funny, the character-driven Riders of Justice is a compelling and complex story about revenge that encompasses top-tier humor and impeccable acting performances from a gifted ensemble cast (Mikkelsen's non-English performance in particular is worth noting), with great chemistry between the characters serving as the cherry on top. The action scenes are also fantastic. The results are nothing short of brilliant: the underrated 21st-century action film Riders of Justice deserves a place among the best action comedies of the decade.

Riders of Justice Release Date November 19, 2020 Cast Mads Mikkelsen , Nikolaj Lie Kaas , Andrea Heick Gadeberg , Lars Brygmann , Nicolas Bro , Gustav Lindh Runtime 116

2 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Director: David Leitch

In David Leitch's latest, Ryan Gosling plays a down-and-out stuntman named Colt Seavers who, after undergoing a life-changing, career-ending accident, is tasked with the mission of solving a strange conspiracy involving the missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) of his ex-girlfriend's (Emily Blunt) upcoming blockbuster film and saving him in the meantime.

On top of the incredible chemistry between Gosling and Blunt — who have partaken in 2023's "Barbenheimmer" cultural phenomenon, with Gosling starring in Barbie and Blunt landing a part in Oppenheimer — The Fall Guy provides viewers with one of the most remarkable Ryan Gosling comedic performances. This thoughtful love letter to the stunt industry blends the mystery, action, crime, and romance genres with unforgettable effects, proving to be one of the best crime comedies of recent times.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once has rightfully proven to be a fan-favorite among general audiences and critics alike. The innovative Best Picture winner focuses on a middle-aged Chinese immigrant — played by Michelle Yeoh in an Oscar-winning performance that made history at the Awards show — who is swept up into an intense, otherworldly adventure in which she can save existence.

The absurdist action comedy is a genre-bending odyssey of all the best parts of almost every movie category, something that could only result in an unforgettable viewing experience. Despite its goofy bits, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an existentialist feature that holds enormous meaning and explores delicate topics, such as generational trauma, the clash of different cultures, and complex mother-daughter relationships.

