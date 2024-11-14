Audiences love it when movies fit into more than one genre, as seen in the case of action comedy movies like The Fall Guy and Jackpot! Action and comedy make for an intoxicating cocktail, as hilarious antics and scenes serve as the perfect equalizer to high-stakes thrills and intense fight scenes.

But in the sea of action comedy films, there are a handful of picks that stand out because they are genuinely thrilling, complete with expertly choreographed combat, impressive stunts, and a nail-biting plot that will keep viewers holding their breath. Meanwhile, the humor should be clever, character-driven, and arise naturally from the story. The best action films have a harmonious quality that allows them to create a theatrical experience that is both thrilling and hilarious.

10 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Directed by: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Image via Columbia Pictures

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s reimagining of the popular 80’s buddy cop TV show follows two cops, Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum), as they go undercover as students to infiltrate a high school drug ring. But there's a catch: Schmidt, the once awkward nerd, becomes the popular kid, while Jenko, the former jock, is now the outsider. This hilarious role reversal hampers the investigation, with the two needing to get over their own inhibitions to complete their mission.

21 Jump Street is full of side-splitting R-rated gags that, despite being downright crude, is still a crowd pleaser. The film delivers pulse-pounding suspense with scenes like the thrilling drug busts and the adrenaline-pumping car chase, where Schmidt and Jenko's inexperience adds a layer of hilarious chaos. While it can be too much at times, it’s still considered by many viewers as one of the best R-rated comedy movies of the 2010s because it cleverly subverts the tropes of both the buddy cop and high school movie niche.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Grosse Pointe Blank' (1997)

Directed by: George Armitage

Image via Buena Vista Pictures.

Grosse Pointe Blank is essentially a movie about a hitman going through a midlife crisis. In it, Martin Blank (John Cusack) attends a ten-year high school reunion in his hometown, while also on an assignment as an assassin. Returning to his roots throws Martin's life into turmoil. He's not only facing threats from a target and a rival assassin but also confronting his past when he crosses paths with Debi (Minnie Driver). Amidst the chaos, he must choose between the life he knows and a chance at redemption.

Critics and audiences alike have praised Grosse Pointe Blank for its seamless blend of thrilling action with laugh-out-loud humor. Scenes like the convenience store shootout and the final showdown with Grocer will have you on the edge of your seat, while Cusack's dry wit and the film's satirical approach to the hitman world provide consistent comedic relief. The film’s mix of comedy and tension captures audiences who appreciate the unexpected twists in its high-stakes scenes, especially those contrasting Martin’s violent nature with his deepening vulnerability around Debi.

8 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Directed by: Martin Brest

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Beverly Hills Cop, a detective from Detroit named Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is thrust into the glamorous world of Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his friend. But his unconventional methods don’t work well with the Beverly Hills police team, Lieutenant Bogomil (Ronny Cox) and Detectives Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton). The trail of his friend's killers takes Axel into the dangerous world of art smuggling and drug lords.

With a franchise that spans four decades, Beverly Hills Cop is a film that has tickled the viewer’s funny bone while still featuring exciting thrills. Its action-packed finale, where Foley, Rosewood, and Taggart storm Victor Maitland's (Steven Berkoff) estate has plenty of energizing action scenes and a comedic edge. It also fully highlights Murphy's sharp wit and improvisational skills, as even in the most intense moments, he can break the ice and make viewers chuckle.

Beverly Hills Cop Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 30, 1984 Director Martin Brest Cast Eddie Murphy , Judge Reinhold , John Ashton , Lisa Eilbacher , Ronny Cox , Steven Berkoff Runtime 105 minutes

7 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Directed by: Shane Black

A private investigator and an intimidating enforcer are thrown together to solve a complex case in Shane Black’s The Nice Guys. The movie takes a look at the joint investigation of Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) to find a missing girl named Amelia (Margaret Qualley). However, their investigation leads them on a wild goose chase through the city's glamorous and seedy underbelly, peeling back the layers of a story that involves murder, corruption, and environmental activism.

It’s safe to say that The Nice Guys has become an iconic action film thanks to its way of mixing film genres, including action, comedy, and noir, while still keeping the audiences hooked with its thrilling plot and amusing dialogue. The action sequences, like the chaotic shootout in its climax, are punctuated by moments of slapstick humor, which then creates a contrasting juxtaposition. Despite earning good reviews from critics, The Nice Guys didn’t make a splash at the box office, which perhaps contributed to it being a more underrated film.

6 'Rush Hour' (1998)

Directed by: Brett Ratner

Image via New Line Cinema

Who knew that incorporating well-choreographed action scenes could elevate the buddy cop genre? That’s exactly what happens in Rush Hour, where Detective Inspector Lee (Played by Jackie Chan), a straight-laced Hong Kong cop, is forced to work with a reckless LAPD detective named James Carter (Chris Tucker). In order to get to the bottom of a kidnapping case, they must find the harmony to work through their cultural and personal differences.

The film's unique charm comes from the way it effortlessly marries exciting fight sequences with slapstick humor. The fight scenes with Juntao and his men are thrilling to watch, while the incredible chemistry between Chan and Tucker makes it feel like the pair is a match made in heaven. Driven by the leading star’s enchanting camaraderie and the unique appeal of a buddy cop film infused with martial arts sequences, it's no wonder Rush Hour spawned a blockbuster franchise.

5 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Directed by: Shane Black

Image via Warner Bros.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which some consider to be one of Robert Downey Jr.’s best roles, sees a thief stumble into an acting audition, get whisked to Hollywood, and end up solving a murder. Mistaken for a real actor, Harry Lockhart gets paired with a private investigator named Gay Perry (Val Kilmer) to prepare for a detective role. Little does he know that he’s about to get tangled in a real-life murder mystery that involves his childhood crush.

The action comedy film is a wild ride for viewers with plenty of shocking moments, like the infamous finger-cutting scene that will leave viewers squirming. That said, Downey's charm and Kilmer's dry wit make even the most cringeworthy situations in the film hilarious. Sure, the plot has its fair share of twists and turns, but that's part of the fun! Kiss Kiss Bang Bang offers a fun thrill ride with a dark sense of humor that will keep viewers riveted.

4 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by: Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

While it’s hard to pick a favorite from Edgar Wright’s The Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, a lot of viewers gravitate towards Hot Fuzz for its impeccable writing and rewatch value. In the movie, London Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) gets transferred to the countryside, where he encounters a series of bizarre and suspicious deaths. Teamed with the action-film fanatic Police Constable Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), Angel peels back the idyllic façade of the village to reveal a sinister conspiracy.

Hot Fuzz is a thrilling ride because it treats viewers with bursts of action while having a calm village as a backdrop. Wright's unique directing style, filled with quick cuts and smooth transitions, makes it visually exciting. In addition, Pegg and Frost have really good chemistry and bring the right amount of humor to the zany action sequences. While there are scenes in the film that are reminiscent of flashy action films by directors like Michael Bay, the finale still carries Wright's characteristic humor and self-awareness.