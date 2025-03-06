Action cinema provides a uniquely engaging way to watch movies. They offer explosive thrills, adrenaline-fueled set pieces, and death-defying stunts, all from the comfort of a living room or theater, getting hearts pounding and pulses pumping in ways that most other genres can't. The best action movies, from Die Hard to John Wick, provide what many would argue is the very essence of cinema: escapism.

In terms of action filmmaking, the genre has seen many great directors over the decades. Big names such as James Cameron, John McTiernan, and Christopher Nolan have left marks on the action genre and provided some of the best action movies ever made. While every genre has its titans, it's important to pay recognition to the lesser-known or underappreciated filmmakers that have made strides to innovate and progress the action genre in their own ways. This is a selection of the 10 most underrated action movie directors.

10 Louis Leterrier

Directed: 'The Transporter' (2002) and 'Fast X' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures





Louis Leterrier is a French director who comes from a filmmaking family, his father being an actor and his mother being a costume designer. Leterrier began his working career alongside fellow French director Luc Besson. Leterrier's first big directing gig came in the form of The Transporter, starring action movie legend Jason Statham in the lead role.

While not exactly a household name, Leterrier has proven himself a competent action director capable of handling big franchise material. Not only did Leterrier helm the launching effort of what would become the MCU, The Incredible Hulk, but also the latest entry to the massively successful Fast and the Furious franchise. A relative newcomer to the action movie scene, Leterrier has a bright future if he continues to hone his already sturdy understanding of the craft.