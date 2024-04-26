The Big Picture Stunt doubles are crucial in action movies, showcased in the trailer for Peacock's documentary series, Action.

Ryan Gosling's new film highlights the importance of stunt performers in creating realistic and engaging scenes.

Keanu Reeves emphasizes the storytelling aspect of stunt work, showing respect and admiration for his colleagues in the industry.

Every action production – other than Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – uses stunt doubles. This adrenaline-fueled industry is the subject of Action, which released a trailer. The Peacock documentary series features these industry professionals who make some of the best action movies. Naturally, John Wick star, Keanu Reeves, is one of the primary people interviewed. The performer has been in action films for the past two decades and has found widespread appreciation for his prowess at fight coordination in the franchise. If anyone knows the inner workings of the industry, it’s Reeves. Stunt doubles are the unseen professionals who take on ample risk when filming television shows and movies. And as the trailer explains, not everyone can do it.

“Everybody can fall on the ground. But are you capable 20, 30 times?” the trailer posits. Anyone who has seen John Wick 4 can attest that falling down a set of stairs multiple times is not an easy day at the office. These industry secrets are also demonstrated through another film at the center of the documentary.

Ryan Gosling’s new comedy, The Fall Guy, is another focus of Action. The rom-com co-starring Emily Blunt revolves around a stunt performer who gets in far over his head. And though Gosling needed to be a part of some stunts for the sake of a convincing portrayal, it would be a disservice if the film didn’t have a team of stunt doubles. Revealed in a sneak peak, Gosling’s team was a collection of four performers who specialized in different areas. Troy Brown is part of a stunt family and was chosen for the titular falls. Ben Jenkin did the high-risk crashes and burns. Martial arts belonged to Justin Eaton, and Logan Holladay was the driver. All these people are required not only to make the production safe but to tell the story well.

The ‘Action’ Trailer Shows the Art of Falling

While actors like Cruise and Reeves pride themselves on being able to do stunts, that doesn’t detract from the importance of these professionals. Reeves seems to be the first to compliment his co-workers.

“Stunt people can be storytellers,” Reeves says in the trailer. Without action, there would effectively be no story in films such as John Wick or The Matrix. The experienced actor doesn’t just appreciate them from a professional standpoint, but almost as a fan, saying: “It’s the best.”

For Gosling as well, not doing his stunts is a point of pride. As gifted as he is, he respects the art that the performers bring to big-budget movies like these and gives them the space to do what they do best. Stunt performers get into this line of work for the love of the game, and that is evident in the trailer. Viewers can catch Action on Peacock when it airs on April 26.

