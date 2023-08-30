The Big Picture Producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are partnering with Universal Pictures Content Group on the docu-series Action, which focuses on Hollywood stunt performers.

Since the very beginning, stunt performers have been the unsung heroes of the film industry. However, Bullet Train producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick is looking to change that. Leitch and McCormick have partnered with Universal Pictures Content Group on Action, a docu-series focusing on Hollywood stunt performers.

Action is set to follow a team of elite Hollywood stunt performers as they do what they do best, craft pulse-pounding action scenes that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The series will give viewers a never-before-seen look at what it takes to make it in the industry. Audiences will watch as the performers put it all on the line in the name of professional success.

The series will also showcase exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the stunt work on some of the biggest upcoming Hollywood action movies. This includes the Ryan Gosling-led action thriller, The Fall Guy, which is also produced by Leitch and McCormick and just like Bullet Train, will also be directed by Leitch. Action is also said to feature interviews with huge stars like Gosling and Keanu Reeves.

David Leitch's History as Stunt Performer

Leitch is himself an accomplished stunt performer turned director. Before moving behind the camera, his stunt work could be seen in hit films like The Bourne Ultimatum, The Matrix franchise, and more. Leitch has directed recent action hits like Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2. About the series, Leitch said:

“My first loves are action films, and the backbone of this genre are the stunt performers who bring their kinetic magic to the screen. Kelly and I are excited to finally shine the spotlight on these unsung, unseen heroes of Hollywood and celebrate the stunt community with ‘Action.’”

Helen Parker, executive VP, Universal Pictures Content Group, added:

“There is absolutely no one better to work with when it comes to stunts and action movies, so we are thrilled that David and Kelly have been willing to secure such unprecedented access into the lives of their incredible teams who are unequivocally the best in the business. This documentary series gives a fascinating insight into the people behind the action; we get to meet some amazing characters and learn about what brought them to Hollywood and what they had to sacrifice in order to achieve success.”

