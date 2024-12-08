When it comes to watching movies as a family, sometimes it can be hard to find something everyone can enjoy. Adults and children make for two very different demographics, so it is likely that they’ll have different tastes and expectations. What kids find watchable may not be entertaining enough for their parents.

However, there is one cinematic element that appeals to both: action. If what is presented on screen is exciting, fast-paced, and visually striking, both adults and children will be equally satisfied. Luckily, a lot of family movies don’t hold back on action, and deliver as many thrills and fun as films made for older audiences. These make for a perfect movie night that the whole family can equally enjoy.

10 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Directed by Chris Columbus

The Harry Potter films marked an entire generation of audiences who grew up watching them, and they still continue to gain new fans all these years later. With many Potterheads now being parents, it is the perfect opportunity for them to show their children a piece of their childhood and enjoy watching the films together. While the series gets darker with each installment, the first entry, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, is perfect for older kids to watch with their folks.

Sorcerer’s Stone sees Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) attend his first year at Hogwarts, where he meets Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson). As he enters a world of magic, Harry learns about the evil that faces the wizarding world and his identity as The Boy Who Lived. Directed by Home Alone filmmaker Chris Columbus, the first film has warm and wholesome vibes that are met with thrilling action, as Harry adventures through the likes of Quidditch, Wizard’s Chess, The Forbidden Forest, and Voldemort (Richard Bremmer) himself. The entire family will be enthralled.

9 'Night at the Museum' (2006)

Directed by Shawn Levy

History comes alive in Night at the Museum, the fantastical comedy that sees museum exhibits at the Museum of Natural History leave their posts on their own. Larry (Ben Stiller) works the night shift as a guard and witnesses historical figures, animals, and fossils coming to life. Before the sun rises, Larry must manage the exhibits as they wreak havoc. This is caused by an ancient Egyptian curse, which sees Larry come face to face with Teddy Roosevelt (played by Robin Williams) and a giant T. rex, among many other peculiar scenes.

Night at the Museum isn’t just a history lesson, but a hilarious romp that effectively executes its imaginative concept. Larry encounters chaos at every turn, and the comedy is perfectly balanced with the thrill and danger of the exhibits coming to life. Whether he’s dealing with the pesky monkey Dexter or being chased by the Huns, Larry is always facing new obstacles and being moved in a different direction. A trip to the museum has never been so exciting.

8 'The Karate Kid' (1984)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

When it comes to ‘80s movies, it doesn’t get more iconic than The Karate Kid. In the film, new kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is targeted by a group of bullies who attend the Cobra Kai dojo. After being saved from an encounter by karate expert Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Daniel convinces him to teach him to defend himself, finally allowing him to stand up to his bullies - in particular, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). While Mr. Miyagi’s mentions are unconventional, they also teach Daniel about the form in a meaningful and spiritual way.

As Daniel learns techniques like waxing on and off and crane kicks, he becomes the fighter he never knew he could be. The film, often regarded as one of the best sports movies of all time, is full of epic karate fights and tournaments, which will likely have viewers wanting to take up some karate themselves. The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is currently a huge hit on Netflix, but it’s worth going back to where the action all started.

7 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Every kid (and adult) has had a fantasy about being a spy, going undercover, and being sent out on epic missions at some point. This fantasy is realized in Spy Kids, a film that proves that age or experience doesn’t matter when it comes to saving the world. When their secret agent parents Ingrid (Cara Cugino) and Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) suddenly disappear, siblings, Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara), must become spies themselves in order to save them from an evil mastermind.

With high-tech gadgets, special transportation, and all the super-spy swag they need, Carmen and Juni prove to be formidable foes for the film’s villainous characters. The film is full of adventure, danger, and thrilling twists, as the siblings crisscross the globe. Whether they’re jetting through the air or diving under the sea, there is never a dull moment. This is a mission worth accepting, for kids and adults alike.

6 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

There are some DreamWorks films that are pretty much perfect, and How to Train Your Dragon is one of them. On the Island of Berk, Vikings hunt the dragons that raid their villages. Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), the son of leader Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), is sent to kill a Night Fury, but cannot bring himself to carry out the task. Instead, he befriends the dragon, named Toothless. As they form a special bond, Hiccup realizes that his people are wrong about the creatures and that he must fight the surrounding ignorance.

Berk is a vast and rich setting, filled with visual splendor that makes for a stunning backdrop for the action of the film. Humor and heart are met with Viking battle and combat, as well as soaring dragon rides across the skies that will make viewers feel like they’re flying too. How to Train Your Dragon might be aimed at kids, but it's likely adults will enjoy it even more, thanks to the expansive fantastical world brought to life.

5 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Directed by Mark Osbourne and John Stevenson

Kung Fu Panda remains one of the most popular and acclaimed movies from DreamWorks Animation, and set a precedent for all animated action comedies that followed. Po (Jack Black) is a clumsy and overweight panda who is obsessed with everything kung fu and the Furious Five, a group of kung fu warriors. When Po is surprisingly chosen as the next Dragon Warrior to protect the Valley of Peace, he is underestimated by everybody. However, he proves them all wrong and redefines what it means to be the Dragon Warrior.

Po trains extensively with Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) and the Furious Five in preparation to face the fearsome Tai Lung (Ian McShane). This results in an extensive number of battle scenes that are beautifully animated and comedically brought to life. The characters kick ass and take names, and do so with laughs and heart. Po becomes the ultimate warrior in this absolute classic, which will inspire families everywhere.