The fast-paced nature of action movies, especially those of the fantasy genre, provides a means for escapism, taking moviegoers to a universe where anything imaginable is impossible. Full-blooded action movies like Fast and Furious and Mission: Impossible defy the laws of logic (and sanity) for the purpose of entertainment. Where the most action-packed fantasy movies succeed is in their visual effects and choreographed sequences that transcend reality into a narrative world where exhilaration is a requirement.

The action genre features flashy explosions, brutal combat, mind-blowing warfare, and more that use sound design, cinematography, and special effects to engage the viewer's senses. The value of these movies is appreciated at a higher level when viewers from the cinema seat. From high-seas adventures to literary epics, and a few campy installments in between, the best and most action-packed fantasy movies provide a comprehensive package of sight, sound, and stunts to wow viewers and create edge-of-your-seat thrills.

10 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

Directed by Ryûhei Kitamura

Image via Toho

It may not be critics' favorite choice among all 38 Godzilla films, but Godzilla: Final Wars is the most action-packed. Released as a commemoration of five decades since the first film, Final Wars features the titular movie monster as he is revived from his frozen slumber to battle monsters and aliens around the world in a quest to save Earth. Godzilla battles 15 monsters throughout the runtime, making the movie a feat of non-stop action.

The installation combines action and entertainment, making it accessible to audiences who haven't seen a single film featuring the iconic creature. It's a movie one goes into knowing that you're there for the laughs and the suspension of belief. Asking viewers to buckle up for two hours of straight monster battles sounds exhausting (and is), but the exaggerated and cheesy nature of the narrative and action earns a pass, making it one of the best Godzilla movies available.

9 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Directed by David Yates

Image via Warner Bros.

The duel fans had been waiting a decade to witness onscreen arrived in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. As Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) works to destroy the last of Lord Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) horcruxes, the dark forces have descended upon Hogwarts, culminating in the two connected wizards facing each other for the final time. While Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix gives audiences a taste of the wizarding action with Voldemort's duel with Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), nothing compares to the full circle moment when the dark lord and the boy who lived meet on the rubble of Hogwarts.

Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Visual Effects. While the final duel was the most thrilling, the Battle of Hogwarts featured an epic army of young witches and wizards protecting their school. The film also included dragon fire, psychological warfare, and the iconic Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) quote: "I've always wanted to use that spell."

8 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros

Wonder Woman may not contain the high-octane action synonymous with superhero movies, but the movie is meticulous with its action, making it a contender for the best in the fantasy genre. The origin story finds the iconic hero before she donns a new identity as Diana (Gal Gadot), princess of the Amazons. When an American pilot (Chris Pine) crash lands on their secluded island, Diana learns of World War I, believing her powerful warrior skills can aid in stopping it. The movie is hailed as one of the best in the DCU.

The movie relies on a crafted narrative to carry the film instead of action for the sake of superheroes punching people and destroying buildings, which, while entertaining for some, isn't a story. Wonder Woman is a fine example of using action to amplify a character arc as Diana realizes the true potential of her powers and purpose, especially during the No Man's Land scene. Director Patty Jenkins and Gadot's leading performance gave audiences a female-forward action film that didn't comedically degrade or make a mockery out of its female warriors and their powerhouse fight sequences.

7 'The Mummy' (1999)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Image Via Universal

This fan-favorite was instrumental in shifting Brendan Fraser's career from a comedy star to an action hero. The Mummy features an explorer's expedition in 1925 to recover Egyptian treasure hidden below the sand in the city of Hamunaptra. After discovering the treasure, they unintentionally awaken a 3,000-year-old undead priest, Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), on a quest for revenge and in search of the reincarnation of his lost love.

The Mummy is a popcorn favorite for its dramatic action led by the charismatic Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The adventure and puzzle-piece action on campiness and melodrama, but it's a story that audiences still return to today for mythological movies. From kicking in doors to gunfights, some supernatural slayings, and many dramatic close calls in between, The Mummy is secure in its identity and entertainment value.

6 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Image via Marvel Studios

While all the Avengers movies feature hard-hitting (literally) action, as a standalone film, Thor: Ragnarok blends action and comedy under Taika Waititi's unique style. The third action-packed installment finds the titular Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as they discover their powerful half-sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), whose mission is to destroy their home and Asgardian civilization. Thor becomes imprisoned on the planet Sakaar and must best the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a gladiatorial-style contest to secure his freedom and return to Asgard to defeat Hela.

Thor: Ragnarok pairs Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" with the movie's third-act battle, creating a badass music-fueled spectacle that stands out among the MCU's formulaic final confrontations. However, the movie does remain loyal to the formula when it gives screen time to highlight each champion's fighting style, from Hulk's brute strength and Valkyrie's (Tessa Thompson) winged warriors, to Loki's deadly daggers and Thor's electrifying hand-to-hand combat.