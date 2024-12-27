Action movie characters have a certain way of stirring emotions. Amid all the high-octane spectacle and the ever-rising stakes of the story, the heroes have a way of endearing themselves to viewers through their bravery, good humor, and moralistic grounding. A likable lead character is often crucial, especially for an action film. However, this emotional resonance also extends to the characters audiences find themselves detesting with passion.

Some of these loathsome characters are divine and despicable villains executed with such perfection that it is almost fun to despise them with such intensity. Other, less impressive figures were intended to be fan favorites but failed phenomenally in that particular endeavor. The one consistency between them all is these action movie characters are all held in particular disdain by the masses, regardless of whether they are villains, side characters, or even heroes.

10 Yon-suk (Kim Eui-sing)

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Image via Next Entertainment World

An outstanding marriage of tight action intensity and zombie horror chills, Train to Busan became an instant international classic and has endured as one of the better action-horror movies in recent years, if not of all time. Transpiring as South Korea falls to a zombie infection, it focuses on a father and his estranged young daughter traveling by train when the outbreak intensifies. Their fight for survival depends on the composure and resolve of their fellow passengers.

The absolute worst of their colleagues is Yon-suk (Kim Eui-sing), a corporate COO whose self-minded cowardice jeopardizes the group on several occasions. He refuses to help anyone for fear of the infection spreading and is willing to sacrifice others to save himself, even going so far as to throw people — including a little girl — to the undead hordes so that he can flee to safety unharmed. Yon-suk is a brilliantly conceived antagonist defined by the blood-boiling impact he has on viewers every time he appears on the screen.

Train to Busan Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 1, 2016 Director Yeon Sang-ho Cast Gong Yoo Runtime 118minutes Writers Yeon Sang-ho

9 The Joker (Jared Leto)

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2016’s Suicide Squad has no shortage of damning pitfalls, but one of the most enduring gripes people have with the film is its version of the Joker. Portrayed by Jared Leto — whose intense methodical approach turned people off the character before the film had even been released — the Joker is a maniacal crime lord who skirts about the periphery of the film, serving as an annoying sideshow more so than a character with any influence or agency.

Everything from the hammy villainy to the psychotic excess, the pointless presence, and the utterly absurd visual design disastrously accentuated by the ridiculous tattoos conspire to make the Joker a deplorable misfire. While some characters — namely Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — still appealed to audiences despite the film's catastrophic flaws, the Joker has only been received as a colossal disappointment, a jarring and repugnant figure that fails as a menacing villain and a stylish badass. One of the all-time worst castings in superhero cinema, Leto's Joker is an unbearable and contemptible stain on DC as a whole.

8 Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows)

'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

It’s not uncommon for one of the main characters in an action movie to miss the mark and become disliked by audiences. What is uncommon is for such characters to be so intensely despised that the production is forced to shoot a death scene for them just weeks ahead of the theatrical release in response to test audience feedback. That is what happened with Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) in the 1999 terrible shark horror Deep Blue Sea.

A scientist overseeing a research project on mako sharks, McAlester is responsible for the creation of the genetically engineered and advanced sharks that wreak havoc on the compound. While her intentions may be sincere, McAlester's negligence is damning, leading many to resent the character and even view her as the true antagonist of the film. While her self-sacrifice death may redeem McAlester somewhat, there is a sense of poetic justice in seeing her succumb to the sharks that she created.

Deep Blue Sea Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 28, 1999 Director Renny Harlin Cast Samuel L. Jackson Saffron Burrows , Thomas Jane , LL Cool J , Jacqueline McKenzie , Michael Rapaport , Stellan Skarsgård Runtime 105 minutes Writers Duncan Kennedy , Donna Powers , Wayne Powers

7 Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah)

'Kill Bill vol. 1' (2003) & 'Kill Bill vol. 2' (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

Quentin Tarantino knows how to write an effective and evocative character. This strength comes to the fore in the action-packed revenge films Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2. Of course, this quality is most commonly associated with the admiration many have for Uma Thurman’s Beatrix, a ruthless and supremely skilled former assassin out for revenge on her team that betrayed her. However, it also extends to the vitriol with which Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) was received.

The right-hand woman to the eponymous Bill, Driver holds a particular disdain for Beatrix dating back to when she was a part of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, and the two women fought for their leader’s affection. She is initially tasked with killing Beatrix in her sleep, but Bill reneges on the idea, much to Driver’s disgust. When Driver and Beatrix finally duel, the villainess falls in sensational fashion as her one remaining eye is gouged from her head, much to the wicked delight of viewers.

6 Harry Ellis (Hart Boecher)

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Studios

It isn’t necessarily always the towering villains and the misguided heroes who attract the ire of fans in action cinema. There have been plenty of films that have astutely directed the venomous hatred of viewers towards contemptible and conniving side characters who seek to undermine the protagonist’s heroism for their gain. In this regard, there is no character as brilliantly despicable as Die Hard’s Harry Ellis (Hart Boecher).

The sleazy business exec immediately grates audiences with his relentless and clearly unwelcome pursuit of Holly Gennero McClane (Bonnie Bedelia). Between his panicked cowardice when the terrorists take the partying employees as hostages to his slimy demeanor and cocky confidence, Ellis is the perfect detestable action side character. The grand highlight of his glorious, spite-inducing screen presence comes when he waltzes into Hans Gruber’s (Alan Rickman) office to help the crook negotiate with McClane, only to be gunned down by the villain in delightful fashion.

5 Arnold Ernst Toht (Ronald Lacey)

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1982)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Nazis are pretty easy to hate even at the best of times, but even by the usual lofty standards of the Third Reich, Arnold Ernst Toht (Ronald Lacey) is particularly despicable. The sadistic Gestapo agent is technically only the secondary antagonist of Raiders of the Lost Ark behind the French archaeologist René Belloq (Paul Freeman), but Toht dominates the film in regard to menacing villainy with his unnerving and creeping presence.

A skilled interrogator who prides himself on his extensive knowledge of torture methods as well as his cunning and resourcefulness, Toht has a profound impact on the film, considering he has just 16 lines of dialogue. Brilliantly imposing with his repulsive and twisted smile and insatiable appetite for intimidation and pain, the nefarious villain is as sinister and foul as one would expect a Nazi loyalist to be. Toht's demise in the infamous face-melting scene is particularly rewarding in a uniquely disturbing and twisted way.