In a society festering with crime and corruption where villainy flourishes and the innocent suffer, it's best to call upon these tough-as-nails cops to fight for justice and save the day. The action genre sure is full of heroic law enforcement characters who've stood their ground against evildoers and fought to protect the streets.

Whether they fought drug lords, terrorists, or ruthless street thugs, these determined cops let nothing stand in their way in their quests to maintain law and order whereever they went. Here are ten of the bravest cops ever portrayed in an action movie who have performed their heroic deeds in the line of duty and saved lives in the process.

10 Max - 'Mad Max' (1979)

During the beginning stages of a devastating apocalypse, lawlessness had begun to ravage the Australian countryside as outlaws roamed and dominated the roads. In the middle of it all, highway patrolman 'Mad' Max (Mel Gibson) embarked on a violent mission to avenge the deaths of his family after a sadistic biker gang brutally murdered them.

Employing a few violent methods of his own, Max was relentless during his revenge and was more than willing to bend and even break a few laws to stop the biker gang from hurting others. Though his reasons behind stopping the bikers were more personal than because of his sworn oath, he still managed to complete his mission in the end and killed the criminals before they could continue even more bloodshed.

9 Insp. 'Tequila' Yuen - 'Hard Boiled' (1992)

The streets of Hong Kong became a vicious battleground between the depleting police forces and a merciless gang of criminals led by a power-hungry arms dealer. With the body and crime rate rising, it was up to the gung-ho and fearless Inspector 'Tequila' Yuen (Chow Yun-Fat) to do whatever it took to restore order.

All Tequila ever needed before charging into a fight was a few drinks and a few guns, and he could take on an entire army. Though he wasn't a perfect cop and made some mistakes along the way, he was still a stoic and brave warrior, going head first into a brutal firefight without a care for his safety to save those who needed help.

8 Jack Traven - 'Speed' (1994)

In an attempt to extort money from the LAPD, an unhinged bomber decided to ransom the lives of a bus full of passengers by rigging the vehicle to explode if its speed dropped below 50 mph. Thankfully, the passengers had the resourceful SWAT officer Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) by their side, who was determined to save them all and bring the bomber's reign of terror to an end.

Although he was facing a far more intelligent and cunning adversary, Jack knew to use quick wits and extraordinary courage to outsmart the bomber at every turn. Through his actions, he managed to race against the clock in a desperate game that he eventually won, defeating the bomber and rescuing the lives of those aboard the bus.

7 Judge Dredd - 'Dredd' (2012)

As crime began to run rampant in the dystopian futuristic Mega City, a murderous drug cartel led by their bloodthirsty leader Ma-Ma (Lena Headey), became the dominant drug distributor. However, the only one standing in their way was the veteran supercop Judge Dredd (Karl Urban), who employed brutal but efficient methods as he went about protecting the city while being the judge, jury, and executioner.

Dredd was unfazed by the violent world he belonged to and managed to become more ruthless and deadly than the criminals he brought to justice. Even when faced with a brilliant tactician like Ma-ma, he always remained one step ahead of his opponents and kept the negotiations short.

6 Danny Roman - 'The Negotiator' (1998)

Framed as the scapegoat for an elaborate pension conspiracy, expert hostage negotiator Danny Roman (Samuel L. Jackson) had no choice but to hold an entire government office floor hostage to buy himself time to prove his innocence. As he slowly pieced together who the real conspirators could be, he realized the conspiracy ran far deeper than expected.

Faced with impossible odds and even going up against his friends in the police department, Danny had to use his skills and experiences in previous hostage situations to remain in control of his environment and uncover who framed him. Through determination, he overcame every obstacle before him and eventually outwitted the true culprits.

5 Nicholas Angel and Danny Butterman - 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

A peaceful village in the English countryside one day became stricken with a spree of violent murders that strangely flew under the radar of the local inhabitants. As most of the police force paid no heed to the events, it was up to the skilled detective Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) and his new partner Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) to uncover a possible conspiracy plaguing the town and bring the culprits to justice.

The dynamic between Angel and Butterman was that one was an effective and brave cop while the other was inexperienced and naive. However, through their investigation into the murders, the two buddy cops slowly became an effective pairing, and they fought alongside one another in a bloody conclusion that finally restored order to the village.

4 Alex Murphy/RoboCop - 'RoboCop' (1987)

In a futuristic version of the city of Detroit, an honest cop named Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) was tragically murdered by violent criminals during a bank robbery. However, he later became resurrected thanks to the resources provided by a shady corporation and became the unstoppable law enforcer, "RoboCop."

Complete with a new cybernetic body, gadgets, and impressive sharpshooting skills; RoboCop was dedicated to his duties to protect and serve, even if it meant going against the orders of his creators. In the end, he even became successful in finally bringing his murderers down and stopping corruption from taking over the city.

3 Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh - 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Veteran detective Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) reluctantly partnered up with the reckless hot-shot cop Martin Riggs (Gibson) to uncover a drug smuggling operation. Slowly, the two odd-coupled partners developed a mutual respect for one another as they worked on their dangerous case.

Through many dangerous situations together, the two managed to become an effective crime-fighting duo as they worked effortlessly to let no crime or wrongdoing go unpunished. Despite being outgunned and outmatched, the two eventually stopped the drug operation, and even their pairing slowly evolved into a likable friendship.

2 Harry Callahan - 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

When a gunman known as "The Scorpio Killer" (Andrew Robinson) terrorized the streets of San Francisco, it was up to the stern police inspector "Dirty" Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) to enter a game of cat and mouse to stop the killer before he could commit his next murder. Employing a few dirty tactics of his own, Harry wasn't willing to let anything stand in his way of taking the killer down.

Harry acquired his infamous nickname for his tough-as-nails attitude and penchant for taking on dangerous tasks. He distrusted the traditional judicial system and felt that politics within his department were hindering the actual dispense of justice. Eventually, he faced the killer in his own way and defeated him before his rampage could continue.

1 John McClane - 'Die Hard' (1988)

An office Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles turned into a hostage crisis as a group of thieves led by the brilliant criminal mastermind Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) laid siege to the building to rob from its vault. However, Hans didn't expect NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) to be at the party and ready to wage a one-man war to disrupt the thieves' devious plans.

John was an average Joe cop with no special skills or advanced training going up against a well-organized and heavily armed group of criminals. Despite the odds stacked mainly against him, his bravery and ingenuity made him the only man capable of stopping Hans. Eventually, he managed to thwart his enemies and save the day.

