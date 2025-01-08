One of the best feelings after a movie is knowing there will be a sequel to build on the previous film's success. But when each sequel gets even better or more popular, it may become a whole franchise, spanning three to twenty or more movies. Franchises are great for film, giving fans more of what they love, and one genre stands above the rest, providing countless incredible franchises: action.

From The Matrix to John Wick, action franchises continue to grow with their massive appeal, simple enjoyability, and entertaining fights. While most franchises technically contain action, this list will only include predominantly action franchises. Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings won't make this ranking because they are mainly sci-fi and fantasy, with only a few action sequences. This list will rank these ten franchises based on the ratio of good to bad movies, overall quality, and the number of good films.

10 The 'Police Story' Franchise

Seven Movies

Image via Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Jackie Chan is an action icon, providing fans with some of the wildest, most intense, and creative fights on the big screen. One of his biggest franchises is Police Story, which branched into multiple sequels, spin-offs, and reboots after the first two successful movies. Each movie follows a simple plot, with Chan either protecting someone or investigating a crime boss in order to stop their operation.

Police Story isn't a franchise most fans would rank as one of their best, but it surprisingly has a decent amount of movies. This franchise has a good track record for the most part, with only one bad movie, three decent films, and three spectacular action romps. While some Police Story movies are forgettable, the three good ones are all fans need to remember, delivering some of the most imaginative fights in the action genre.

9 'The Matrix' Franchise

Four Movies