Ever since Orson Welles recharged the pulpy crime genre with Touch of Evil by opening the film on a ticking bomb and then letting his camera roam for almost three minutes, the long take has been a part of filmmaking lore. Directors like Martin Scorsese, Robert Altman, and Alfonso Cuaron—along with their cinematographers—have all used the long take in varying ways to immerse their audiences into the worlds of their respective films.

The action genre thrives on immersion in particular. Nothing can put an audience on the edge of their seats more than making them feel like they are a part of the action. Long-takes (continuous shots that aren't broken by any edits) are especially adept at getting action audiences to whiten their knuckles by giving them no reprieve from the tension on screen. Of all the action movies that have utilized the long take, none have done it better than these.

10 The Subway Attack

'Hanna' (2011)

Image via Focus Features

Director Joe Wright had already established his long-take credentials by his second film, Atonement, with the tracking shot across the war-torn beaches at Dunkirk. This follow-up long-take from his art-house action film Hanna is decidedly smaller in scope, but is just as artfully executed. It follows Eric Bana as he moves from street level to an underground subway system, all the while being tracked by government agents. The shot continues all the way through as Bana smoothly dispatches his would-be pursuers.

The camera is far more fluid and paced than the jittery shaky-cam style audiences had become accustomed to throughout the 2000s thanks to films like the Bourne trilogy. The fight choreography matches that fluidity making for a fight sequence that is more poised than expected. It matches the aesthetic of the film overall, which is a unique combination of spy thriller and modern-day fairytale. That style alone is enough to make Hanna one of Saoirse Ronan's best films, and well worth checking out.

9 The Opening Shootout

'Breaking News' (2004)