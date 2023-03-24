Action films and franchises have always been associated with the legacy and structure of either a singular film, a duology, or a trilogy. The recent release of John Wick: Chapter 4 however launches the John Wick franchise into the echelon of the few franchises that have reached the fabled fourth installment. It's a sort of rite of passage for action movie franchises that are able to break through the standard trilogy mold and truly become an expansive franchise with their fourth installment.

One of the most interesting parts of a 4th installment is its ability to fulfill any number of roles and archetypes within a franchise. Whether it's simply another installment in the franchise, a reboot/return to form for the franchise, or the concluding chapter of the story, the fourth installment can fulfill many different roles successfully. While many other genres are associated with multitudes of sequels, such as horror, it happens so rarely for action flicks that it speaks volumes when an action franchise does reach its fourth film.

10 'Lethal Weapon 4' (1998)

Coming out 6 years after Lethal Weapon 3, Lethal Weapon 4 acted as the true finale for the Lethal Weapon series of films. With the addition of Chris Rock's character Detective Butters as well as a great villain played by legend Jet Li, Lethal Weapon 4 delivered a satisfying conclusion to the franchise. Although the franchise has always been about the dynamite on-screen dynamic that Mel Gibson and Danny Glover have together, and this film continues to shine in that department.

Although the franchise had been considered over and ended with this installment for many years, there are currently plans to revive the franchise. Specifically, there are talks that the supposed Lethal Weapon 5 will return with Gibson directing the picture, taking the reins from the late Richard Donner. Until that eventual fifth installment graces the screens, audiences will still have Lethal Weapon 4 to tide them over as the original swan song of the franchise.

9 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

5 years after the release of Mission: Impossible 3, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol revitalized and re-energized the franchise for audiences in a way that still lingers to this day. The film follows Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt and his crew on a race against time to find and stop a dangerous terrorist, but this time all on their own without government aid. While the film is best known for its jaw-dropping stunt of Cruise scaling a building, the entire film is filled with similar levels of intense and exciting action.

While the Mission: Impossible franchise was already well regarded, Brad Bird's direction with Ghost Protocol helped thrust the series into legendary status among action movie fans. It helped cement Mission: Impossible's place among audiences as one of the best modern action franchises, and would continue this trend with the following films. This trend even seems to be continuing with the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

8 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

The Fast and Furious franchise as a whole has taken some massive leaps in insanity and popularity in recent years, and the fourth installment, Fast & Furious, may just be the start of this trend. The film follows the return of Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner's feud to the L.A. streets, where they soon have to join forces in order to stop a common enemy. In many ways, Fast & Furious could be considered the true follow-up to the events of the first The Fast and the Furious.

One major reason why Fast & Furious helped revitalize the franchise is that it's the first installment since the original that brought together the original main crew. While Dom and Brian had made appearances in the previous sequels, this is the film that brought them back together, showing audiences that the franchise was truly back. The franchise would only continue to grow and become more and more of a global phenomenon, with the latest film, Fast X, rolling into theaters this May.

7 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Arguably more recognizable and popular than any of the previous 3 installments, Mad Max: Fury Road was one of the biggest action spectacles of the 2010s. Fury Road follows the return of Max (now played by Tom Hardy) after he is captured by a warlord named Immortan Joe. He soon escapes imprisonment thanks to the new character Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron), and the two join forces in a mad chase to escape the clutches of Immortan Joe and his army.

Fury Road made a massive splash among both audiences and critics upon its release, with director George Miller's beautiful action sequences being a major reason why. On top of revitalizing all interest in the Mad Max franchise, Fury Road picked up 10 nominations at the 2016 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and ended up winning 6 awards. While we haven't seen a direct follow-up yet, there are plans for a prequel spinoff following Furiosa.

6 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

The latest installment in the modern stunt-based action franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees John Wick traveling all across the globe in order to finally find a way to defeat The High Table. The film takes place directly after the events of the third film, continuing the singular story that has been told and expanded upon since the very first John Wick. The film is set to release this upcoming March and helps continue to cement the John Wick franchise as one of the defining action franchises in recent memory.

Although John Wick: Chapter 4 is far from the final chapter of Keanu Reeves action-packed franchise. As there are plans for both an upcoming John Wick 5 and a spinoff film, Ballerina, that follows Ana de Armas as The Ballerina assassin. Although we will have to wait and see until Chapter 4 to see just where John Wick as a franchise could continue to go from here.

5 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

Releasing 12 years after Die Hard With a Vengeance in 1995, Live Free or Die Hard saw the return of Bruce Willis as John McClane on another mission to stop terrorists. The film takes a different approach and turn and has McClane dealing with the new rise of cyber-terrorists and a possible mass cyber attack. The film also features starring roles from the likes of Justin Long, Timothy Olyphant, and Maggie Q.

Even with the film's PG-13 rating, the film acted as a return to form for the franchise for a number of critics and audiences. The film would earn the second-highest Tomatometer and Audience Score of the franchise, only behind the very first Die Hard. While the film is much more incredulous and unbelievable with its action set pieces, it makes for a film that is as equal parts entertainingly thrilling as it is mindless fun.

4 'The Bourne Legacy' (2012)

Coming out 5 years after the previous film, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy shifts the focus away from Matt Damon's Jason Bourne and puts the spotlight on star Jeremy Renner. After Jason Bourne's actions had led to the exposure to other genetically enhanced agents, new operative Aaron Cross is now on the run for his life in a similar vein to how Bourne once was. The film makes a major effort, despite featuring a new protagonist and not featuring the previous films' protagonist, to connect the stories and make the continuing story continue to be seamless.

While not everyone was a fan of a Jason Bourne movie not featuring the titular Jason Bourne, The Bourne Legacy was still able to prove itself by providing the same enticing and thrilling action as previous films. It also helps that if any action star was to replace Damon, Renner's previous success in action thrillers like Ghost Protocol, The Town, and The Hurt Locker proved he had what it takes.

3 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' (2015)

Acting as the finale to The Hunger Games saga, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 acts as an adaptation of the second half of the final Hunger Games book, Mockingjay. The film continues after the first part as Katniss continues her revolt and revolution against the capitol and President Snow, with Panem reaching a full-on war at this point. Katniss on a team with some of her closest friends goes on a dangerous quest to stage an assassination attempt on Snow, in hopes of finally ending the struggle once and for all.

Mockingjay Part 2 overall does a pretty good job tying up all the loose ends of the franchise and still providing a thrilling and exciting end to the story of Katniss Everdeen. The film also isn't afraid to raise the stakes for this final outing, with a number of shocking key character deaths and twists throughout. While it's been a while since we've seen the world of Panem on the big screen, there is a planned return this year with the upcoming prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

2 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Coming out 19 years after the previous film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the then true final act of the Indiana Jones franchise. Set during the Cold War, Indy is off to Peru in order to stop the Soviets from getting their hands on a supposed crystal skull that holds supernatural powers. He is joined by his old friend Marion as well as a new young apprentice played by Shia LaBeouf.

While the film had mixed reception upon release, time has done justice for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and fans and audiences have grown to appreciate Spielberg's still-present charm. While the film is far from the level of quality of the original trilogy, it still works pretty well as another addition to the legacy of Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones. It will be interesting to see just how well new director James Mangold will be able to deliver a second "true finale" to the franchise with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinycoming out this May.

1 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

18 Years after The Matrix Revolutions, The Matrix Resurrections looked to bring back the massively influential sci-fi action series to modern audiences. The film follows the originally presumed-to-be-dead Neo 60 years after Revolutions, who soon learns that he's been once again trapped within the Matrix all of these years. After he is rescued once again from the Matrix, he plans a heist to return to the Matrix in order to save the life of his one true love, Trinity.

Resurrections is unlike any of the other films in The Matrix franchise, bringing a much more meta and self-aware approach to the prospects of rebooting the franchise. It makes for one of the most interesting and unique approaches to a reboot that has been done, making for a wholly unique take on The Matrix formula. While it left audiences and critics mixed on how to feel about it, it's the type of film that is sure to gather a cult following in the years to come.

