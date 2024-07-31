Action movie fans are incredibly loyal, as the genre has proven to be very versatile and continuously inventive. 2024 has already been a year filled with potential all-time action classics, including Denis Villenueve’s science fiction epic Dune: Part Two, George Miller’s revisionist revenge thriller Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, David Ayer’s comically ridiculous The Beekeeper, and Dev Patel’s masterful directorial debut Monkey Man. However, some cliches have stepped into modern action cinema that may raise concerns about the genre’s future.

Action fans who have been following the evolution of the medium since the 1990s may be tired of seeing the same overused tropes, as it can make a film feel far less original and exciting. There’s nothing worse than being exhilarated by a new action film, only to discover that it is just more of the same. Here are the ten most overused action movie tropes.

10 The Bad Guy Changes Sides

Recent offender: ‘F9’ (2021)

Every great action movie needs a compelling villain, but there are few ways to diffuse tension from a fight than to have the main antagonist change sides for no reason. There’s certainly value in giving depth to the supporting characters in order to show why they are motivated to do whatever evil deeds that they do; the best villains are often those that see themselves as heroes.

However, allowing a villain to find redemption after committing atrocious acts is an unrealistic narrative device that simply devoids a film of any staying power. The Fast & Furious sequel F9 may have set John Cena up to be an intimidating villain for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) to face off against, but allowing him to become a hero in the last act was an act of surreal cheesiness that was strange even for a franchise this weird.

9 Action Scenes Choreographed to a Dance

Recent offender: ‘Argylle’ (2024)

Music is a very important part of action cinema; whether it's the booming sound of John Williams’ orchestral score in Raiders of the Lost Ark or the classical orchestra in V for Vendetta, a great needle drop can make an action scene feel even more exhilarating than it would have been otherwise. However, the notion of the “dance fight” action scene is an overused trope that often serves as an annoyance when compared to the rest of the action.

The combination of dancing and action is a tired joke that no longer feels original and can push some otherwise gritty films into completely ridiculous territory. Argylle may have been a successful film had it stuck to its roots as a spy thriller, but ending the film with a dance fight may have prevented any chance of Matthew Vaughn from getting to make a sequel.

8 Killing Off an Established Character Off-Screen

Recent offender: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (2024)

It’s important for any film to have stakes, particularly if it's an action sequel that is working within a connected community. However, there’s no better way to annoy an audience than to reveal that an established character was killed off-screen in an event that is not thoroughly explained.

Audiences that have invested their time in learning about a franchise’s continuity deserve to have their patience rewarded by seeing each of the characters meet a satisfying conclusion. Among its many blunders, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny chose to reveal that Shia Labeouf’s Mutt Williams from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was killed in the Vietnam War, in what feels like a half-hearted effort to write him out of the story. Despite the ramifications of this reveal, Indy (Harrison Ford) doesn’t seem to have a strong reaction to the news.

7 The Hero Takes “One Last Job”

Recent offender: ‘Collide’ (2017)

The notion of a hero taking “one last job” before retirement is as old as action cinema itself and has been used to great effect when it's set up well. Films like Taken or The Equalizer have used the trope well, as it makes sense that their older protagonists would be in a position in their respective careers when they would genuinely be considering retirement.

However, the notion of a hero going on a final mission makes no sense if they are not already established as an action star who has already seen their fair share of danger. The 2017 car chase thriller Collide gave Nicholas Hoult no opportunity to prove himself as an action star worthy of his own franchise because the film opted to use this tired cliche, giving viewers no reason to care about his character’s next set of decisions.

6 The Villain Kills His Own Men

Recent offender: ‘American Assassin’ (2017)

There is more than one way for a villain to become intimidating in an action film, but having an antagonist murder their own underlings is an unrealistic trope that never makes sense. It’s a cheap ploy to include a moment of violence without having to kill off a character that the audience actually cares about, and it generally makes the villain look less competent.

Action movies where the villain shows no regard for their own soldiers lack a sense of realism because they refuse to conform to logical standards. American Assassin may have reached a satisfying conclusion, but the decision to have the main antagonist (Taylor Kitsch) brutalize the others criminals working for him robbed the film of any attempts to be a grounded political action thriller. What could have been an inventive spin on the espionage thriller became just another piece of genetic Hollywood spectacle.

5 The Hero Is Mistaken for Someone Else

Recent offender: ‘Total Recall’ (2012)