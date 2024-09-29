No story is complete without a great villain. This is perhaps doubly true for action movies, which rely on constant conflict and escalating stakes to thrive and, therefore, typically necessitate an antagonistic presence capable of going toe-to-toe with the hero every step of the way (or at least until their glorious demise). While there are some exceptions to this notion, it is no coincidence that many of the greatest action movies of all time feature the best bad guys the genre has seen.

Ranging from the brawny and the brutal to the brilliantly brainy, and covering everything from criminals to psychopaths, and even monsters and aliens, these 10 villains mark some of the most iconic characters cinema has ever seen. It is worth noting that they have been ranked in accordance with how iconic they are themselves, as well as how great an impact they have on the narrative of the film(s) they appear in.

10 Davy Jones

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Franchise (2003-2017)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Sensational swashbuckling glee meets fantasy, romance, comedy, and sublimely executed action in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which follows the misadventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his friends through their calamitous misadventures. While Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa made for a wonderful antagonist in the first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest saw the magnificently realized Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) occupy the villainous role.

While the character is appropriately menacing and mystic, maintaining the whiff of horror that defined the villainy of the first film, Davy Jones has truly become an enduring icon due to how phenomenal and ageless his presentation has proven to be. The in-depth and intricate CGI remains just as visually astounding today as it did when the film was released back in 2006. There have been many CGI characters from big-budget productions in the years, but none have even come close to surpassing the excellence of Davy Jones, who remains the iconic pinnacle of digital characters in live-action movies.

9 The Alien Queen

'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The design of the Xenomorph from 1979’s Alien remains one of the most famous movie monsters audiences have ever seen. While Aliens’ pivot to sci-fi action as well as horror saw Xenomorphs aplenty grace the screen and, to a degree, reduced the impact of their appearance in the context of the movie, the shoot-em-up sequel still features an alien icon in the form of the alien queen.

Designed to be bigger and even more grotesque than the run-of-the-mill Xenomorph, the alien queen now stands as one of the best villains Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) – or any of the Alien franchise heroines – has had the displeasure of facing. She is exceptionally vicious, though her status as the “mother” of the alien colony does present an intriguing parallel with Ripley’s emotional journey in the film. The final animatronic puppet stood 14 feet tall and required a crew of 14–16 people to control it.

8 Bane

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With their eccentricity and design, Batman villains lend themselves to being impressionable and iconic figures. This is especially true in Christopher Nolan’s handling of them, with his ability to bring depth and gravitas to all his Batman antagonists seeing two villains in particular stand as genre-defining icons. One of them is Tom Hardy’s Bane, a masked mercenary with a plan to destroy Gotham who pushes Batman (Christian Bale) to his physical limit.

His scheme which thrusts Gotham into an isolated lawlessness has impressive magnitude, but the real reason why Bane has become such an iconic character is for Hardy’s performance, particularly his vocals, and for his grandiose dialogue. Whether he’s hijacking a plane to launch his master plan or beating Batman to a pulp in the sewers, Bane knows exactly what to say to make the moment truly unforgettable. His first fight scene with Batman, in which he delivers one fantastic line after another, is a particularly great moment for the character, which is emblematic of why he has become such an icon of 21st-century cinema.

7 Hans Gruber

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Die Hard arguably has the best dynamic between its hero and villain of any action movie ever made. John McClane (Bruce Willis) is a New York cop visiting his family in L.A. for Christmas who finds himself fighting a band of European terrorists when they overrun his estranged wife’s office holiday party. Alan Rickman spectacularly portrays Hans Gruber, the leader of the terrorist thieves who develops an engrossing rivalry with McClane.

While the role marked an international breakthrough for Rickman, the English actor had no issue imbuing the part with his trademark sardonic flair and unique sense of theatrics. He makes Gruber just as fun and intriguing a presence as McClane, seeing him thrive as a fan-favorite villain of the genre. His handling of frustrating hostages, his casually psychotic demeanor, and moments like when he poses as an American to fool McClane all make Gruber one of the greatest and most memorable villains of action cinema.

6 Ernst Starvo Blofeld

The 'James Bond' Franchise (1962-)

Image via MGM

Dating back to the characters’ first films, with Sean Connery famously playing the role, James Bond is one of cinema’s earliest and most defining action heroes. Throughout a franchise that has spanned across over 60 years and 25 feature films, it stands to reason that 007 has faced his fair share of memorable bad guys as well. None of them hold quite the iconic standing as Bond’s recurring arch nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The villainous mastermind has been portrayed by many actors, from Christoph Waltz to Telly Savalas, but it is Donald Pleasance’s first depiction of the character in You Only Live Twice that is the most defining. Complete with his facial scarring, his menacing, cold sophistication, and his peculiar affinity for his cat, Blofeld remains the quintessential icon of eccentric villainy, one that has been replicated many times but never truly surpassed.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Sean Connery , Akiko Wakabayashi , Mie Hama , Tetsurô Tanba , Teru Shimada , Karin Dor Runtime 117

Rent on Apple TV

5 The Predator

'Predator' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Standing alongside the aforementioned Xenomorphs as one of the most famous movie monsters, the titular Predator (Kevin Peter Hall) makes for a worthy adversary to Arnold Scwarzenegger’s crew of commandos in the 1987 creature feature classic, Predator. The film tracks a squad of heavily armed soldiers sent into the jungle of Central America to rescue American hostages. Their efforts to return and complete the mission successfully are thwarted by an advanced alien hunter that starts picking them off one by one.

An enduring highlight of the muscle-clad machismo bombast of 80s action cinema, the film excels at producing a villain that makes its Herculean heroes seem small and vulnerable. This imposing fear and suspense has great effect on the audience, who quickly learn that the Predator is even scarier when he can’t be seen. The unmasking of the Predator, and the revelation of his frightful hideousness – which Schwarzenegger’s Dutch offers comment on – is itself one of the most iconic moments in action history.

4 Agent Smith

'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Anyone can mimic the slow and menacing delivery of the line “Mr. Anderson” and all around them will instantly know who they are referencing. There is no greater testament of a character’s iconic status than that. Portrayed exceptionally by Hugo Weaving, Agent Smith is a major antagonist in The Matrix and its sequels, which see Neo (Keanu Reeves) learn that the world he has experienced is all a simulation. Agent Smith is a program within the simulation dedicated to maintaining order in the system.

Virtually immortal in the Matrix given his coding, Agent Smith is a relentless antagonist to Neo and his crew, one imbued with many superhuman abilities and exceptional fighting skills. While his ability to combat Neo withers as the prophesied hero starts to realize his potential, Agent Smith’s impact on audiences never wanes. He’s a menacing and calculating villain with a sadistic gleam that has seen him remain a pop-culture icon for decades.

3 The T-800

'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

It’s quite fascinating how so many of the best 80s action movies also have overt overtones of horror, especially in the presentation of their antagonists. Predator and Aliens stand as two exceptional monster movies, while 1984’s The Terminator blends a contained sci-fi action spectacle with a gleam of slasher thrills in the form of the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who spends the entirety of the film tracking down Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) as she is protected by futuristic soldier Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn).

Schwarzenegger’s hulking might marries with his mechanical movements and his callous demeanor to present one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. Those who argue that the Terminator didn’t reach the peak of his iconic status until his transition to a heroic role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day would have a strong case, but it is countered by the fact that one (even poorly) accented delivery of “I’ll be back” immediately reminds everyone of the villainous might the T-800 bore in The Terminator.

2 The Joker

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight is regarded by many to be among the greatest acting performances of all time. He is the ultimate movie psychopath, a disturbed and wildly unpredictable figure of pure anarchy with a personal mission to bring down Batman (Christian Bale) and plunge Gotham City into chaos in the process. With Batman hellbent on safeguarding Gotham, the two characters have several sublime and engrossing encounters throughout the film.

Every single element of the character, from his unsettling ticks to his unnerving admiration of Batman, and especially to his maniacal laugh, conspires to make him one of the most impressionable characters cinema has ever seen. Ledger would posthumously receive the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance, which remains the single greatest effort ever seen in the superhero genre. This particular incarnation of the Joker will long be remembered among the greatest villains of any storytelling medium.