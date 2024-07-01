Some of the most incredible action movies owe much of their success to their well-written and compelling antagonists. The action genre isn't short on memorable villains. From brilliant criminal masterminds like Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) from Die Hard to deadly inhuman foes like Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) from The Matrix, there are plenty of enjoyable and unique baddies that have graced the silver screen and, above all else, never failed to entertain audiences.

But what about the villains that not many viewers seem to talk about? What about villains who were unique, engaging, and enjoyable to watch but never quite reached the heights of memorability like some of the other more well-known antagonists in the action genre? A treasure trove of underrated action villains is out there, all distant and incredibly entertaining. They may not have gotten much recognition or praise over the years, but they deserve a second look. From Universal Soldier to Men in Black, here are the ten most underrated movie villains anyone considering themselves an action movie buff could appreciate more.

10 Sergeant Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren)

'Universal Soldier' (1992)

Sergeant Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) was a highly deranged and proficient soldier who was killed in action alongside his rival, Private Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme), during the brutal Vietnam War. When a top-secret US government agency acquired their bodies for experimentation, they were later resurrected as mindless elite supersoldiers to carry out covert operations throughout the years. However, when Deveraux regained his humanity after refusing to kill an innocent reporter, Scott snapped out of his programming as well and went on a violent revenge mission to kill Deveraux once and for all.

Dolph Lundgren, best known for playing the vicious Russian boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, delivers one of the most intense performances of his career as the sadistic Sergeant Scott in Universal Solider. He was an extremely violent and relentless antagonist, single-minded and deadly in his mission to eliminate Deveraux and anyone he perceived as a threat. Though admittedly a little over-the-top and absurd at times, it's Lundgren's frightening but darkly comedic performance that has elevated Andrew Scott to become a genuinely captivating villain, one who undoubtedly chews every moment of screen time.

9 Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff)

'Blade' (1998)

As the first formidable foe to cross paths with the titular vampire slayer Blade (Wesley Snipes), the cunning and power-hungry vampire Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) truly gave his nemesis a run for his money. Once human before becoming a bloodthirsty immortal, Frost later harbored a burning disdain for his former species and sought to make vampires the Earth's dominant race. Now attempting to harness the spirit of an ancient blood god, it soon becomes a race against time for Blade to stop Frost from using the god's power to conquer humanity.

Marvel villains, when done right, have the potential to be some of the most compelling antagonists in cinema. However, that's not always the case, as plenty of them have also faded into obscurity. Deacon Frost from 1998's Blade doesn't deserve the little attention he's gotten over the years. Perhaps due to him being overshadowed by the far more menacing villain Novak (Luke Goss) from Blade II, Frost just hasn't been discussed and appreciated much compared to so many other Marvel villains, which is a shame considering how much fun and enthusiasm Stephen Dorff appears when playing this role. He truly looks like he's having a blast, and his performance helped make Deacon Frost such an absolute joy to watch.

8 Emil Fouchon (Lance Henriksen)

'Hard Target' (1993)