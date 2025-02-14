Action movies. There's never a bad time to sit down and get engrossed in a world of epic fight choreography, edge-of-your-seat car chases, or super secret spy missions. A good action film can hook an audience from the moment they press play, and whether it's a reliable favorite chosen for a rewatch or a first-time watch-through, these features can be some of the most favorable for all-around action-packed fun.

Over the decades, many films have solidified themselves as some of the best from their generation, and the 2000s were no different. A few of these films are now twenty to twenty-five years old, but they remain just as iconic nowadays as they were when they were released, if not more so. If someone's in the mood for fast cars, then the beginning of the Fast and Furious franchise will be perfect. Casino Royale may be the best bet for those looking for a super secret MI6 mission with James Bond. Action movies have something for everyone to enjoy, and these ten from the first decade of the new century are sure to scratch that itch.

11 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

Directed by Rob Cohen

For those fans of fast cars in their action movies, it's unlikely to find someone who's not at least heard of the Fast and Furious franchise. Now consisting of a whopping ten feature films and one spin-off, this extensive franchise may have grown significantly over the years, but it all began in 2001 with the release of the first movie.

A favorite for many due to its nostalgia, the original Fast and Furious focused on fast cars, illegal activity, and action-packed sequences with characters easy to get behind. What more could someone want from a movie of its kind? The series has expanded exponentially over the decades. But, the first film with Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and the original cast will always hold a special place for fans of the Fast and Furious family long after the series ends, whenever that may be.