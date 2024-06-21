There’s been enough time between the 2000s and now to consider the decade as kind of old school. It might be hard to admit such a thing, but media from the 2000s is now as old as media from the 1980s was during the 2000s. Time is ruthless in its forward march, but hey, sometimes it’s fun (in a bittersweet way) to get nostalgic about things, and 2000s movies are continually becoming fair targets for such a thing.

There were a ton of action movies released during the decade in question, with many not finding quite the level of love they arguably deserve in the many years that have passed since their release. Some of the following movies are a little over-hated, and others are relatively obscure, but all can be classified as underrated in some sense, and for anyone who’s a fan of the action genre, they’re well worth your time.

10 'Curse of the Golden Flower' (2006)

Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou directed several great martial arts movies throughout the 2000s, with 2002’s Hero being perhaps the most well-known, and deservedly so. 2004’s House of Flying Daggers also gets a good deal of love, and succeeds just as well as a romance/melodrama, being as compelling as Hero while intentionally not being quite as action-packed.

2006’s Curse of the Golden Flower is similarly striking in the visual sense, and will likely appeal to anyone who liked those other two films, though it’s not quite as well-known for whatever reason. It builds up a complex conflict within the family of a powerful emperor, with everything building until an inevitably satisfying and explosive climax. Curse of the Golden Flower might not be as narratively strong as Zhang’s other martial arts movies, but it looks just as amazing, and does end up delivering when it comes to the action sequences.

Curse of the Golden Flower Release Date December 14, 2006 Director Yimou Zhang Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Li Gong , Jay Chou , Ye Liu , Dahong Ni , Junjie Qin Runtime 114 Main Genre Action

9 'Azumi' (2003)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

Not always, but often, you can rely on samurai movies to deliver great action. The genre seemed to thrive the most during the 1950s and 1960s, but it’s not one that’s ever gone away entirely, with 21st-century releases like Azumi ultimately showing that the humble samurai film still has legs (it helps to have a director like Ryûhei Kitamura behind the whole thing).

Azumi centers on a group of orphans who’ve been raised as brutally efficient assassins from a young age, and the consequences that unfold after one of them, the titular Azumi, is tasked with taking out various warlords. The film may have a historical setting, but the reality depicted is heightened. It's inevitably for the best, when it means having plenty of over-the-top and incredibly exciting action set pieces.

8 '2 Fast 2 Furious' (2003)

Director: John Singleton

Haters be damned: 2 Fast 2 Furious is peak, as far as The Fast and the Furious movies go. This 2003 movie gets criticized a bit because of its silly name and its lack of Vin Diesel (it’s the only movie in the long-running series – outside a solitary spin-off – that he doesn’t appear in), but it’s honestly so much fun as an action movie, at least if you’re in the mood for something a bit stupid.

2 Fast 2 Furious hints at where the series would end up going; essentially, away from street racing and increasingly towards wild action and over-the-top drama that’s admirable for its cheesiness. It’s a time capsule of the early 2000s in every way, and honestly, it’s much better directed than some of the other early movies in the series. John Singleton was probably over-qualified, but he did a great job behind the camera on this one.

2 Fast 2 Furious Release Date June 6, 2003 Director John Singleton Cast Eva Mendes , Cole Hauser , Paul Walker , Tyrese Gibson Ludacris , Thom Barry Runtime 107

7 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

You could honestly call every Godzilla movie released during the 2000s underrated, to some extent. The series was going through something of a slump during its Millennium Era, leading to a halt in Japanese Godzilla films for about a decade, following 2004. After the MonsterVerse began in America, things roared back to life with 2016’s Shin Godzilla, and then 2023’s Godzilla Minus One was even bigger… but that’s all getting a bit carried away.

The film intended to celebrate the titular character’s 50th anniversary, Godzilla: Final Wars, is a masterpiece of stupid, explosive, ridiculous, and endlessly entertaining action. Filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura went just as wild with the kaiju genre as he’d gotten with the samurai genre in the previous year’s Azumi, and the resulting film – which sees Godzilla take on most of his prior foes in a series of one-sided rematches – is a sight to behold.

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) Release Date December 4, 2004 Director Ryuhei Kitamura Cast Masahiro Matsuoka , Rei Kikukawa , Don Frye , Maki Mizuno , Kazuki Kitamura , Kane Kosugi , Kumi Mizuno , Kenji Sahara Runtime 125 minutes

6 'JCVD' (2008)

Director: Mabrouk El Mechri

Jean-Claude Van Damme has had a fascinating career as an action movie star, starting out in low-grade but charming 1980s movies and then becoming more of a star by the 1990s. He never went out of style entirely, and was arguably the best part of the best Expendables movie, but his career has fluctuated to some extent, with 2008’s JCVD acknowledging this by having the star play a fictionalized version of himself.

That shouldn’t be surprising, considering the title JCVD, but the film itself is genuinely very interesting, following Van Damme as he attempts to escape from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, only to get entangled in a series of dramatic/violent events back in his hometown of Brussels, Belgium. It’s entertaining, funny, meta, and action-packed, with JCVD feeling wholly unique as a film, and being up there with the very best movies Jean-Claude Van Damme has ever starred in (the man plays himself well).

5 'Red Cliff' (2008)

Director: John Woo

Even though John Woo is a definitive action movie director, he’s also so prolific that certain movies in his filmography tend to get a little buried, especially the ones that don’t involve spectacular and over-the-top gunfights. Red Cliff is a two-part epic that plainly demonstrates Woo’s range as a filmmaker, as the entire saga – lasting almost five hours in duration – features some incredible battle sequences.

The first movie is particularly good and particularly action-packed, with 2009’s Red Cliff II being necessary from a narrative perspective, but not quite as impressive on the action front. Anyone who loves seeing some large-scale historical battles play out on screen owes it to themselves to check out both Red Cliff and Red Cliff II, because no other film of John Woo’s proves quite as big or grand in scope as either of these.

Red Cliff Release Date July 10, 2008 Director John Woo Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Takeshi Kaneshiro , Fengyi Zhang , Chen Chang , Wei Zhao , Jun Hu Runtime 148 Main Genre Action

4 'Versus' (2000)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

What’s this? Another Ryûhei Kitamura film? Absolutely, because the guy was on fire throughout the early 2000s, and Versus was the film that laid the groundwork for later efforts like Azumi and Godzilla: Final Wars. Those movies were pretty extreme in the number of genres they attempted to belong to simultaneously, but in that regard, are nonetheless eclipsed by Versus.

This is a zombie movie, a fantasy film, an action/adventure romp, and a thriller all in one. On top of all that, Versus also gets by with what feels like a fairly modest budget, and is kind of like a feature-length version of the movies pre-teen boys tended to make in the 2000s when they first got their hands on a digital camera, only professionally made. It’s a spectacular, over-the-top, and relentless spectacle, and one of the most distinctive action movies of its decade.

3 'Fearless' (2006)

Director: Ronny Yu

Jet Li is among the greatest martial arts actors of all time, with 2006’s Fearless being one of his more underrated films. It delivers everything you’d want out of a martial arts movie, being loosely inspired by the dramatic life of Huo Yuan Jia, who was a martial artist from China who became well-known for taking on numerous foreign opponents in public fights throughout the late 19th century and into the early 20th century.

Fearless isn’t quite a biopic, but it takes the life of its central figure and uses it as an excuse to allow Jet Li to take part in plenty of spectacular fight scenes. The actual story of Fearless might be a little ham-fisted and melodramatic at times, but all the big action set pieces soar, and Li proves immensely charismatic and likable in the central role.

Fearless (2006) Huo Yuan Jia became the most famous martial arts fighter in all of China at the turn of the 20th Century. Huo faced personal tragedy but ultimately fought his way out of darkness, defining the true spirit of martial arts and also inspiring his nation. The son of a great fighter who didn’t wish for his child to follow in his footsteps, Huo resolves to teach himself how to fight - and win.

2 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Plenty of Westerns feature shootouts and various other exciting scenes that admittedly contain action, but not every Western can also be called an action movie in the traditional sense. Thankfully, for those who prefer action movies over Westerns, films like The Good, The Bad, The Weird exist, with this 2008 movie being a unique Western and debatably one of the best action movies ever made.

It takes the central premise of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and does generally wilder things with it, focusing on three untrustworthy people who nevertheless have to form an uneasy alliance if they want to find some hidden treasure. The Good, The Bad, The Weird kicks off with a bang and never lets up, being relentless in all the right ways and proving amazingly entertaining for its 2+ hour runtime.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird Release Date July 17, 2008 Director Jee-woon Kim Cast Song Kang-ho , Lee Byung-hun , Jung Woo-sung , Oh Dal-su Runtime 130 minutes

1 'Redline' (2009)

Director: Takeshi Koike