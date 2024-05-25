Action movies come in many shapes and sizes. Full of drama, comedy, adventure, and even science fiction, these movies can take their audiences on an incredibly wild ride, no matter what they entail. Since the 1980s, the action genre has only escalated in popularity, offering something that everybody can enjoy. Catering to millions worldwide, they are one of the most expansive and universally loved pictures ever, easy to revisit, no matter the mood or occasion.

The edge-of-your-seat fight choreography, gunfights, all the explosions someone could want, car chases, and gripping stories help make this genre so enjoyable. There is no "right" way to do an action movie; that's the power of versatility. The 2010s were remarkable for the action genre, and each year of the decade features a standout movie that is particularly rewatchable. From original efforts to sequels to established movies, these action efforts from the 2010s are worthy of a few revisits.

10 'The Other Guys' (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay

The Other Guys is one of those movies that has grown to become one of the best in its craft yet started its legacy overshadowed and underappreciated by fans and critics despite a win at the box office. Films like these tend to have brilliant writing and action sequences that sadly don't get enough love.

Comedy gold thanks to its two lead actors, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, this buddy cop film has humor dripping out of its roots, which makes rewatching it a joy. It follows the looked-down-upon detectives Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Wahlberg) as they find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation. Funny and with some impressive action and fight choreography that makes it easy to revisit, The Other Guys is a true gem that should be one everybody finds easy to go back to.

9 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

The Mission Impossible series has many rewatchable additions to its lengthy catalog. Aside from box office success, this series has continuously jaw-dropping action setpieces that keep raising the bar for the action genre as a whole. Beyond those who love Tom Cruise's adventures as Ethan Hunt, these movies are always a reliable go-to for anyone who appreciates filmmaking.

With a theme song to get stuck in the heads of anyone who hears it, fight sequences to grip everybody's attention, and, of course, those classic Cruise stunts that'll have everyone shrinking in their chair at the danger of it all, all seven of the MI movies have some of the most enthralling action scenes in modern movie history. The franchise underwent a reboot of sorts with its fourth entry, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, successfully entering a new era in its history. Ghost Protocol is the start of the modern age for Mission: Impossible, a thrilling and daring film featuring possibly the series' most impressive setpiece thus far.

8 'Skyfall' (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

James Bond is one of the most notable action icons of the past 60+ years. Played by seven actors throughout six decades, the iconic character will undeniably remain in the action and spy genres long after these movies cease to exist. Bond has a total of twenty-seven films dating back to the 1960s, all uniquely loved in their own ways.

The name Bond is instantly recognizable thanks to the sheer level of popularity surrounding them. So, while it would be impossible to get every fan to agree on which movie is their favorite, some stand tall above the rest. 2012s Skyfall is tough to beat for many. Betrayal, uncertainty, and action-packed scenes kept audiences wanting more throughout, and Daniel Craig's committed turn brought a new layer of gritty realism to the saga. Undoubtedly, Skyfall is one of the best 007 adventures and incredibly easy to rewatch.

7 'Fast and Furious 6' (2013)

Directed by Justin Lin

Arguably one of the most exploratory franchises out there, the Fast and Furious films have gone from being about racing cars and the all-important family to... space. For many fans, these movies can do no wrong, but when F9 took it up a notch and cars in space became a thing, it was a turning point for some. That said, they are incredibly entertaining, and watching the characters grow throughout the past twenty-three years has been one enjoyable ride.

For most fans, the first seven entries are the best, with many agreeing that Paul Walker's heartbreaking goodbye at the end of Furious 7 should've been a fitting end to the beloved franchise. There was closure, and that's all you can ask for in a film series as popular as this one. Fast and Furious 6 isn't far behind the triumph of its successor, and for good reason. Its action sequences, storytelling, and performances were high on the list of praise among both audiences and critics, and it took viewers on a story with family, of course, front and center.

6 'John Wick' (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

The John Wick movies are infamously violent yet hyper-stylized and elegantly choreographed. Essentially, every other scene has some type of graphic brutality in it that's enough to make even the most unsqueamish wince at what they've just witnessed. Yet, the execution is so seamless and precise that the brutality feels earned.

The original John Wick film starring Keanu Reeves was released ten years ago this year and was so popular and successful that it sparked what's become one of the most beloved action franchises. Unwavering in its level of thrilling action and fight choreography, John Wick is one of the most enthralling experiences a film movie lover could want. These movies are easy to watch for a gripping adventure, and with the events of last year's fourth installment, who wouldn't want to go back to where it began?

5 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

This post-apocalyptic take on the action genre served as the fourth addition to the ever-popular Mad Max franchise. Consisting of four films, with one currently in theaters and hopefully a second on the way, the Mad Max films are a testament to how shining a light on an often overshadowed genre can be incredibly successful. Post-apocalyptic media may not have always been as popular as other action sub-genres, but George Miller's movies have shown how gripping they can be.

Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy as the titular antihero, Max Rockatansky, in what has been dubbed one of the best action movies of all time. The 2015 success story was released thirty years after its original trilogy ended in 1985, and it was a brilliant welcome-back movie for the franchise. Thrilling and exhilarating while still featuring deep and moving themes, Mad Max: Fury Road is a feminist ode to liberation and freedom powered by an intense soundtrack, and some of the most electrifying directing the action genre has ever seen.

4 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Directed by Shane Black

Underappreciated and arguably one of Ryan Gosling's most underrated movies, this hidden gem may not have gotten all the attention back in 2016. However, time has been very kind to it, and Gosling's latest success has helped this irreverent action comedy finally get the love it deserves.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, The Nice Guys follows a pair of mismatched investigators, played by Gosling and Russel Crowe, as they look into the disappearance of an adult film star. But the further down the dig, the more chaos ensues, and the more they realize they may be way in over their heads. The chemistry between Holland March (Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Crowe) radiates through the screen, and the film's comedic timing does wonders for its success. The Nice Guys feels like a throwback to the classic buddy comedies of the '90s mixed with the sharp comedic sensibilities of the 2010s.

3 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Many may know Ansel Elgort for his breakout performance in the acclaimed 2014 book-to-movie adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. The actor lends his talents to a vastly different film genre in Baby Driver, a 2017 action flick about a tinnitus-suffering getaway driver. Desperate to escape the life of crime after meeting a beautiful waitress, he hatches a plan, only to find countless difficulties along the way.

Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Lily James, Jon Hamm, and Eiza González also star in this sporadically violent action-packed comedy. The film has a feel similar to 2011's Drive while also taking audiences on one of the best standalone action films of the 2010s. 2017 had a number of brilliant action movies, but Baby Driver is arguably one of the best, a fast-paced, kinetic, and explosive action thriller from the vibrant mind of Edgar Wright.

2 'The Equalizer 2' (2018)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Violence in movies and TV shows has steadily become more widely used over recent decades, and it's not uncommon for filmmakers to incorporate it into their action-packed features. Watching a fan-favorite action star kick some serious butt against the bad guy is always incredibly satisfying, and there are those that do it at a captivating level.

Action movie franchises like John Wick and The Equalizer are notoriously graphic in their brutality. Audiences are hooked from the moment they press play, always kept on the edge of their seats at what could be about to transpire. Denzel Washington returns for another round of badassery, this time avenging the death of a former colleague. It may not be as loved as the first, but The Equalizer 2 is a fitting sequel containing all the brutal violence needed for a film of its kind. Washington is as engaging as ever, supported by an incredible cast of side characters. Poor Pedro Pascal, he always gets his eyes gauged!

1 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

Directed by David Leitch

A fellow member of the Fast and Furious franchise came in 2019 in the form of a spin-off with two of its supporting characters. The Fast and Furious movies are notorious for over-the-top action sequences and the occasional farfetched idea, and the release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw continued that trend.

The film features the two titular rivals forced together to take down a common enemy when genetically enhanced cyborg terrorist Briston Lore (Idris Elba) threatens the world. It may not be the best in the franchise, but Hobbs & Shaw is loved among fans for its action and buddy cop comedy aspects, remaining an entertaining standalone film in the extensive Fast and Furious franchise. In fact, Hobbs & Shaw is good enough for a sequel, largely thanks to the banter between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

