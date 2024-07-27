It's no secret that action has become one of the most prolific and iconic genres of film, with each generation having a wide selection of legendary titles that break the mold and achieve legendary status. The 2020s have already made massive waves when it comes to exciting action filmmaking, whether it be dynamic original films like The Northman and Tenet or the latest installments in beloved franchises like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Avatar: The Way of Water. While everyone will have their opinions on which recent action movies are the best, the communal opinion of Letterboxd users offers a deeply unique perspective.

Letterboxd's status as a social platform catered to younger, digital-era-savvy film fans has made the selection of films that achieve high ratings distinctly different from other film spaces and platforms. With an increased focus on animation as an art form as well as filmmakers from across the world, Letterboxd has made great strives to introduce the true best of the best when it comes to modern film. Action filmmaking is no different, with the decade's best action movies so far getting a wide array of love and attention on the platform.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.96/5

Image via Marvel Studios

While the MCU has been largely seen as hit or miss throughout the 2020s, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 easily stands out as their clear greatest work of the decade so far in the eyes of Letterboxd users. The film follows the intergalactic superhero team still dealing with the pain that has come from the loss of Gamora, although they are once again tasked with taking down a vicious evildoer, The High Evolutionary. The mission proves to be especially personal for Rocket, who has a deep and troubled past with the Evolutionary.

While many of Marvel's other trilogies have been very divided and less than coherent due to the swapping of directors and focus on overall universe building, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was able to stick the landing for the Guardians trilogy as a whole. James Gunn provides a consistent throughline in each installment, with seamless themes and messages that are fully realized and delivered in a beautiful final chapter and love letter to the characters and world. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lived up to all the hype surrounding it and more, making it an instant fan favorite on Letterboxd.

Watch on Disney+

9 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.99/5

Image via Paramount Pictures

While most legacy sequels are often considered generic rehashes and major downgrades compared to the classic status of the original film, Top Gun: Maverick is the rare exception that outdoes the original. The film follows Maverick doing what he does best: flying incredibly fast planes high in the sky as he dodges the promotion that would force him to leave the skies forever. However, his unique skills and attitude make him the perfect man for a seemingly impossible job, acting as a teacher for a new group of Top Gun pilots to train them for a dangerous mission with Herculean stakes.

Top Gun: Maverick builds upon what had already worked in the original Top Gun while elevating and expanding upon the material with the capabilities of modern filmmaking and technology. The film has a deep dedication and love for the practical aspects of its action, making brilliant usage of real-life fighter jet action to achieve the most octane and powerful cinematic scope possible. Top Gun: Maverick was so widely beloved and successful that it earned a nomination for Best Picture, achieving what very few sequels and even fewer action movies have accomplished.

8 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.00/5

Image via Netflix

A modern German remake of one of the most powerful and influential anti-war films of all time, All Quiet on the Western Front doesn't hold back in showing the true horrors and brutalities of the First World War. The film follows the perspective of young Paul Bäumer, who, while initially excited at the prospect of joining the war and fighting on the front lines with his pals, soon has his dreams destroyed when he firsthand experiences the dread of battle. As he continues forward, Paul's innocence and view of life are slowly but surely stripped away from him.

While the film still features the same spectacular story and anti-war themes of the original masterpiece, All Quiet on the Western Front makes its modernization known through its visuals and execution. There is an effective mixture of horrific war-torn bloodshed and tense, edge-of-your-seat action present within this modern remake that faithfully adapts and evolves to the modern stylings of contemporary war films. It finds great value in following in the footsteps of films like Saving Private Ryan and Dunkirk, finding great success among critics and Letterboxd users.

7 'The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.02/5

Image via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Acting as the feature-length finale to one of the most beloved adult animated series of all time, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart features everything a fan of the original show would want in a final chapter. The film takes place directly after the series finale, with seemingly everyone in the country searching for the whereabouts of Hank Venture. Simultaneously, several mysterious secrets from the past bubble to the surface, threatening to completely change everything.

The Venture Bros. was already made famous thanks to its effective balance of action and comedic satire of the espionage adventure genre of cartoons, and the cinematic scope of Baboon Heart only furthers these facets. The film achieved the seemingly impossible task of effectively tying up loose ends and bringing together 20 years of storytelling in a single 84-minute experience, acting as the perfect love letter. Fans reciprocated this swan song of an experience with its near-unanimous praise, resulting in its high ranking on Letterboxd.

The Venture Bros. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 16, 2003 Creator(s) Christopher McCulloch Cast Patrick Warburton , James Urbaniak , Michael Sinterniklaas , Lisa Hammer Seasons 7

6 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.08/5

Image via Toho

While Godzilla has always had a dedicated fanbase over the years, Godzilla Minus One reached new heights for the franchise in terms of mass critical acclaim and resounding success. The film takes place in Japan soon after their loss in World War II, with a palpable dread and pain dominating the nation. Following the perspective of failed kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima, he attempts to continue through the hardships of life, made increasingly difficult by the constant reappearance and destruction of Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One accomplishes what very few other kaiju movies have, delivering a compelling and resonating plot that has audiences care just as much about the human characters as the on-screen monster destruction. The emotional turmoil that Koichi and his friends go through in the film serves to amplify the action and weight of Godzilla's emphatic sequences. As far as a modern kaiju action movie is concerned, Godzilla Minus One is about as close as one can get to being perfect.

Godzilla Minus One Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki

Watch on Netflix

5 'Hundreds of Beavers' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.15/5

Image via SRH

Taking the zany, limitless possibilities of a slapstick cartoon and bringing it to the world of live-action, Hundreds of Beavers is a beautiful ode to this classic era of slapstick and absurdity. The film follows a former applejack salesman who finds his business destroyed during a harsh winter as he is forced to fight against the forces of nature and many woodland creatures. As he hones his craft and becomes a successful fur trapper, he is soon forced to go up against his greatest enemy yet: a powerful legion of beavers.

Hundreds of Beavers is the type of off-the-wall chaotic action experience that is tailor-made for the digital era of filmmaking, creating a work of art that is emblematic of the stylings and sense of humor of the 21st century. There is simply no other action movie or comedy quite like it, which has helped it attain a massive following as one of the biggest cult classics of recent memory. Hundreds of Beavers will only continue to cement its legacy as more and more experience its hilarious vision, with the Letterboxd community, by and large, falling in love with it.

Hundreds of Beavers Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Mike Cheslik Cast Ryland Brickson Cole Tews , Olivia Graves , Wes Tank , Doug Mancheski , Luis Rico Runtime 108 Minutes Writers Mike Cheslik , Ryland Brickson Cole Tews

Watch on Hoopla

4 'RRR' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.20/5

Image via DVV Entertainment

One of the biggest and most prominent action movie releases from India in recent memory, RRR took the world by storm with its maximalist style and jaw-dropping action sequences. The film follows a duo of legendary revolutionaries as they journey away from their homes, become the best of friends, face off as rivals, and then reconnect in the name of freedom and revolution for India. It blends action, drama, and music to create a fully complete package that keeps the audience glued to their seats and deeply invested for the 3-hour runtime.

RRR served as a beautiful reminder for many that exceptional action blockbuster filmmaking is possible in all parts of the world, not just in the U.S. The film is one of the most exhilarating and commanding blockbuster experiences in recent memory with an uncanny ability to amp up the audience and get them excited for all the stellar visuals, masterful choreography, and top-notch action sequences.

RRR Release Date March 25, 2022 Director S.S. Rajamouli Cast Ram Charan , Ajay Devgn Runtime 187 minutes Writers S.S. Rajamouli

Watch on Netflix