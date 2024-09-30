Guns, knives, swords, cars, trains, horses... the classic elements of action still hit as hard as ever, and modern advances in filmmaking have allowed directors to push the genre further than ever before with hair-raising effects, death-defying stunts, and jaw-dropping visuals. The decade's not even halfway finished, but audiences have already been treated to a significant number of killer action flicks that aren't afraid to get rough and rowdy, taking full advantage of the storytelling scope and violence enabled via an R rating.

These are the best R-rated action films so far, leaving audiences with pulses pounding as they traverse landscapes from India to medieval France, facing down foes ranging from long-time rivals to giant alien starfish. As the back half of the decade begins, future action films already have a high bar to reach for, and it seems likely that threshhold will keep getting higher and higher.

10 'The Last Duel' (2021)

Director: Ridley Scott

None would question Ridley Scott's ability to craft a period action/drama, with Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven well established as classics of the genre. The Last Duel, based on the 2004 book of the same name, is a retelling of true events that occurred during Hundred Years' War-era medieval France. The film stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver as a pair of feuding squires, exploring themes of misogyny, sexual assault, ego, and religious fealty. While the film initially fell flat at the box office, critics praised the lead actors' performances (particularly Driver and Jodie Comer), and it later proved a success on streaming services.

The Last Duel is also notable for being the first (official) credited writing collaboration for Damon and Ben Affleck (alongside Nicole Holofcener) since 1997's Good Will Hunting, with Affleck also appearing in a supporting role as the squires' count. As one would expect from Ridley Scott, the swords-and-lances combat is top-notch, culminating in the final bloody duel between the two leads, and while the writing falls slightly short when it comes to full analysis of the themes it approaches, the film still raises many important questions beyond the gripping visuals.

9 'Kill' (2024)

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Inspired in part by a 2010 incident wherein a Nepalese Gurkha in the Indian army managed to subdue roughly 40 robbers onboard a train in West Bengal, Kill stars Lakshya as an NSG commando fighting through wave after wave of train bandits in hopes of rescuing his girlfriend. Kill stands out in the landscape of Bollywood action movies for two reasons: its darker atmosphere and its aggressive violence, with a near-endless supply of creative kills (as one would hope from a film with such a name). The film is a nonstop bloodbath, with the group of increasingly terrified bandits meeting increasingly sticky ends.

Lakshya's commando Amrit is an unrelenting, downright horrifying protagonist, and one almost begins to feel sorry for the would-be robbers by the time the film's end. Like other entries on this list, Kill is inspired by the Korean revenge films of directors like Park Chan-wook, as well as the John WIck franchise, and Lionsgate and John Wick production company 87Eleven Entertainment are apparently developing an English-language remake of the film that will undoubtedly have be another tightly-choreographed spectacle of violence and viscera.

8 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Director: Brian Leitch

From one train to another, Bullet Train is a deliriously colorful, psychedelic experience that lives up to the tempo and flash of its Japanese high-speed rail setting. Directed by former stunt coordinator Brian Leitch, the film is clearly influenced by the films of Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie, pairing nonstop action, quick-witted barbs, and a super-saturated neon color palette à la the John Wick franchise. Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, a former assassin who has recently renounced killing but finds himself facing down waves of eccentric, homicidal assassins onboard the eponymous train. Leitch's stunt background shines through, with super tight choreography from start to finish and a number of memorable setpieces.

Bullet Train's flashy visuals and no-holds-barred pacing carry it beyond its "one more job" premise, and the film's relentless pacing is further bolstered by the charming performances of its ensemble cast, including Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada. The most charming of all, however, is easily the dynamic between Bryan Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who play a pair of ball-busting Cockney brothers with a quip ready for any situation, no matter how dire.

7 'Kill Boksoon' (2023)

Director: Byun Sung-hyun

Similarly to Bullet Train, it's an undeniable fact that Kill Boksoon owes quite a bit to the John Wick franchise, both in terms of visual style and fight choreography, not to mention the premise of a legendary assassin working for an elite agency of professional killers. Where Kill Boksoon differentiates itself, however, is that at its emotional core is the story of a single mother struggling to connect with an angst-ridden teenage daughter (who is unaware of her mom's job murdering people). When it comes to action, though, this movie certainly has plenty to offer, with notably dynamic camerawork that captures the full scope of each stylish fight.

The titular assassin is played by acclaimed actress Jeon Do-yeon, who in 2007 was the first Korean to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. Jeon is very adept at switching between the professional confidence of a brutal killer with a 100% success rate and the uncertainty of a mother who feels the distance growing between herself and her daughter. According to writer/director Byun Sung-hyun, Kill Bok-soon was partially inspired by Jeon's own difficulties balancing her professional career as an actor and her personal life as a mother. Pair that emotional weight with the sharp world-building Byun is able to pack in, and Kill Bok-soon is a fun, engaging watch from start to finish.

6 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Director: James Gunn

If James Gunn has a superpower, it's his ability to craft comic book movies that blend humor, heart, and action in just the right amounts. Gunn's already had a killer start to his decade, with both 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ranking among the best capes-and-cowls movies, period, particularly impressive in an era when the general population seems to be experiencing a bit of superhero fatigue (at least as far as the box office is concerned). Guardians could easily have filled this slot itself, but when it comes to straight-up action, it's The Suicide Squad that takes the cake. Unabashedly violent, Gunn and co. clearly had a ton of fun making this picture, and DC's willingness to receive an R rating empowered the Troma alum to get far weirder and wilder he had been able to be during his time at Marvel.

Much has been said about 2016's much-maligned Suicide Squad, a half-baked movie that was far more interested in delivering a sort of Hot Topic-style aesthetic than it was in telling a compelling story, but the shortcomings of that movie stand out even more in the context of Gunn's heartfelt iteration. Here, the titular antiheroes are more than sympathetic, legitimately likable regardless of their criminal backgrounds, with highlights in David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, John Cena's Peacemaker, and Margot Robbie's much-loved Harley Quinn, who at this point is indelibly linked to the actress.

5 Monkey Man (2024)

Director: Dev Patel

Dev Patel has firmly established himself as a formidable on-screen presence over the last couple of decades, and with his directorial debut Monkey Man, he's proven that he has a great deal to offer on the other side of the camera, too. Monkey Man is in many ways a love letter to the action genre as a whole, taking inspiration from a slew of sources including the work of Bruce Lee, Korean revenge films like Oldboy, and highly-choreographed modern showstoppers like 2011's The Raid: Redemption. Patel also wrote and stars in Monkey Man, and the film puts his creativity on full display, with gorgeous, striking visuals contrasting the thematic explorations of trauma and stark, gritty violence.

The violence in Monkey Man is perhaps best described as fleshy: it's visceral and brutal, with plenty of blood and broken bones. Patel's camera isn't shy about capturing the combat, either, further contributing to the real, raw feeling of the action. Patel's performance as an unnamed brawler (credited as "Kid") is top-notch, and watching him take down the criminals who took everything from him is a thoroughly rewarding experience. Monkey Man's positive reception and box office success mean that audiences will doubtlessly be seeing more of Patel's creativity very soon.

4 'Prey' (2022)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

After several less-than-stellar sequels and a full-scale reboot (2018's The Predator), the Predator franchise finally got back on track with Prey, which technically functions as a prequel to the original 1987 classic. Regardless of how it fits into the greater canon, Prey confirms one thing that Predator fans have known for years: the series is at its best when delivering a straight-up life-or-death competition between a resourceful, resilient human and the eponymous dreadlocked alien. Prey is stripped back, clever, and visually stunning: the film follows a young Commanche warrior named Naru who badly wants to hunt alongside the men of her tribe, but is told she cannot due to her gender. Naru eventually comes into conflict with a predator that has chosen her home as its latest hunting ground, proving herself more than capable of holding her own in a nail-biting showdown that hearkens back to the original Schwarzenegger showdown.

Amber Midthunder gives a terrific performance as Naru, and Prey boasts a number of memorable visuals including a predator-vs.-bear fight sequence and the use of neon green predator blood as warpaint. Perhaps most exciting of all, Prey opens up a world of possibility for future Predator movies willing to embrace pure, streamlined competition, taking the series to heights it hasn't reached in decades.

3 'The Northman' (2022)

Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers' films The Witch and The Lighthouse are easily among the finest horror movies in recent memory; both are claustrophobic, isolated pictures that use their compact settings to compound the misery, paranoia, and mental deterioration of their characters. With The Northman, Eggers upped the scope in a signficant capacity, with far more budget and a far broader story to tell. Based on the legend of Amleth (upon which Hamlet was originally based), the plot is known to all: the kind is killed by his jealous brother, and the prince swears revenge. However, Eggers' style elevates this well-trodden plot to new heights, resulting in a hallucinatory, surreal experience that feels simultaneously true to its source and undeniably fresh.

The film is the defintion of epic, with all of the viking glory one would expect, and the action is faithful to its period with all the sword-swinging, decapitation, and naked, blood-soaked berserker rage one could want. Alexander Skarsgård had reportedly been looking to star in a viking film for several years prior to The Northman getting the green light, and he brings an incredible physicality to the titular character's rage and sorrow. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman also deliver powerhouse performances as Amleth's lover and mother, respectively, and Björk makes an appearance as a blind seeress (Eggers also wrote the film with longtime Björk collaborator Sjón), reinforcing the Scandinavian weirdness of the film in a way that feels incredibly apt.

2 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Director: George Miller

2015's Mad Max: Fury Road easily ranks among the finest action movies of the century so far, leaving director George Miller with no small task when it came to following up that masterwork. Fortunately, Miller has perfected his particular brand of breakneck action, and

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is airtight, high-octane fun, with back-to-back-to-back memorable setpieces and sequences, all while still managing to tell a touching story about loss, displacement, and resilience against soul-crushing odds. The vehicles are big and loud, the characters are bizarre and warped, and the road is ever so dusty.

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the reins of the young Imperator from Fury Road's Charlize Theron, delivering a captivating performance that is remarkably compelling when one considers how little she actually speaks, and Chris Hemsworth's Dr. Dementus is the sort of hilarious, memorable villain that could only come from Miller's Wasteland. Furiosa further cements the Mad Max franchise as one of the best around, even when the titular wanderer is not present.

1 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Director: Chad Stahelski

