Easily one of the most prominent and widely accessible genres throughout film history has been action, with a multitude of iconic and legendary titles being a part of the long-running staple of the industry. The 21st century has had its fair share of exceptional action movies to boot, ranging from smash-hit blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water to Academy Award-winning titles like Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front.

However, not every great action movie of the decade got a chance to bask in the limelight, with many exceptional action films being overlooked and forgotten in favor of other titles. Even with the decade not even halfway over, many exciting and original action movies are worth the watch, especially for those looking for a true modern hidden gem. Some of these unsung efforts can even claim fame for being some of the most underrated movies of all time, action or otherwise.

10 'Boy Kills World' (2024)

Directed by Moritz Mohr

Image via Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions

Starring the talented Bill Skarsgård of It and Barbarian fame, Boy Kills World follows the titular Boy, a deaf-mute man who has been training his entire life to enact revenge upon the Van Der Koys, a ruthless family that rules with an iron fist. His journey has him taking down hundreds of guards and special forces as he inches closer to getting vengeance on the people who killed his family. While he may be mute, his inner dialogue and thoughts are provided to the audience, not by Skarsgård, but instead by H. Jon Benjamin, the voice of a video game announcer that Boy adopted.

Boy Kills World isn't particularly special in its story and characters, but the real magic and shine of the film comes from its action sequences and editing, which are the perfect mixture of chaos, gore, and over-the-top style. It's hard to come out the other end unsatisfied, especially with flashy choreography and enough dark humor to satisfy all fans of this classic mix of bloodshed and comedy.

9 'Plane' (2023)

Directed by Jean-François Richet

Image via Lionsgate

Gerard Butler has been in many absurd action movies across his career, but easily the biggest surprise of the bunch is Plane, an action film that is as silly and over the top as its title implies. The film stars Butler as a pilot forced to land his damaged aircraft in the middle of a war zone. He then does all he can to travel into the dangerous depths of the jungle to find a way to save the passengers. To make things worse, a group of dangerous militias converge upon their landing spot, forcing them to fight for survival.

While one may be quick to dismiss Plane as one of many generic, man-versus-the-world action movies that have littered the month of January over the years, Plane leans into its absurdity to a brilliant degree. It fundamentally understands how to make this style of action movie work and does exactly the type of absurdist, over-the-top concept that makes it much more of a dumb, fun thrill ride. While it certainly won't be everyone's cup of tea, Plane's climax is worth the watch alone, as it involves Butler having to fly the passengers off the island using the same plane.

8 'Kate' (2021)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Image via Netflix

One of many exceptional female-led action movies of the modern era, Netflix's Kate follows the titular criminal operative (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) forced on her most difficult mission yet, as she is irreversibly poisoned with a lethal substance. With only 24 hours remaining, she embarks on a quest for revenge while protecting Ani, the daughter of one of her most recent victims.

Kate's biggest strengths come from its slick and no-nonsense approach to action and editing. It never shies away from the brutality of its action, allowing Winstead to get as vicious and dirty as possible. The connection between Kate and Ani is also a half-decent hook that evolves throughout the film, leading to a climactic showdown against a formidable and dangerous villain. Kate is an effective and fun watch, with the ever-present timer acting as a great twist on the classic one-person army style of revenge thriller.

7 'Sisu' (2022)

Directed by Jalmari Helander

Image via Lionsgate

Sisu brilliantly shows just how effective a lack of dialogue can be. It follows its main character, who goes on a vicious quest of bloodshed and mayhem without muttering more than a single word. The film follows a determined gold prospector, Aatami, searching for his big break in the wilderness of Lapland. After finally getting enough gold to last a lifetime, he has a dangerous encounter with a patrol of gold-hungry Nazis. Laying waste to them in self-defense, Aatami squares off against an army's worth of soldiers on his quest to get home.

Conveying the tried and true filmmaking rule of "show, don't tell," Sisu tells its story and showcases its main character moments primarily through physical performances, with a decreased focus on dialogue. On top of allowing the top-notch action sequences and gore to stand out that much more, this approach doesn't actually detract from the story's emotional weight and still has exceptional pacing as it hits its pivotal story beats.

Sisu Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date April 28, 2023 Cast Jorma Tommila , Onni Tommila , Jack Doolan , Aksel Hennie Runtime 91 minutes

6 'The Woman King' (2022)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A gripping historical epic that tells the often-forgotten real-life story of the Agojie Warriors, The Woman King follows the Agojie, the all-female unit of African warriors who defend the continent from foes and corruption. Led by the imposing and powerful General Nanisca (Viola Davis), the warriors train and ready their next generation to be ready for the oncoming threats of the future. As outside forces threaten their way of life, the Agojie are once again forced into battle to protect their homeland and livelihood.

Historical action movie epics are staples of film history, ranging from classics like Braveheart and Dances with Wolves to modern epics like Napoleon. Yet, The Woman King sticks out as distinctly different from its contemporaries, thanks to the clear passion shown in every sequence by director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Combined with a commanding lead performance from Davis, The Woman King is easily one of the most invigorating and mass-appealing action movies to come out in recent memory.

5 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' (2022)

Directed by Andy Suriano, Ant Ward

Image via Netflix

It's rare for an animated movie to be considered on the same level as the more commonly praised live-action action films. Yet, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie features some of the flashiest and most satisfying action in recent memory, live-action or otherwise. A feature-length installment of the television series of the same name, the film follows the turtles as they are forced to face off against their deadliest enemy yet, a bloodthirsty alien race that threatens to cause an apocalyptic takeover of Earth.

The film single-handedly makes a case for 2D as the standard when it comes to animated action filmmaking, as its fluid and bright colors place it on par with the all-time greats. The film also perfectly encapsulates everything that makes TMNT such a beloved and iconic property, building upon their bond as brothers to weave its tale of galactic stakes. Even if one isn't familiar with the original show or TMNT in general, any action fans are doing themselves a disservice by not checking out the mastery on display.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date August 5, 2022 Cast Ben Schwartz , Omar Miller , Haley Joel Osment Josh Brener , Kat Graham Runtime 82 minutes Writers Tony Gama-Lobo , Rebecca May

4 'Ambulance' (2022)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Universal

While Michael Bay was largely considered to be the butt of many jokes for his action filmmaking of the lackluster Transformers franchise, Ambulance proves that the director can still bring to life an enthralling and exciting original story. The film follows adoptive brothers Will and Danny Sharp, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal, as they team up to rob a bank in order to get funds for medical bills. Their heist soon has them on the run from every police officer in Los Angeles, forced to escape in an ambulance containing an increasingly worried hostage, played by the underrated Eiza González.

Silencing anyone who doubted Bay's ability to create an enthralling action sequence, Ambulance fully delivers in spades with its expert usage of drone shots to amplify the action and story. Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II are also such an electric and brilliant on-screen duo, constantly bringing out the best in one another in comedy, action, drama, and everything in between. The film was a box office disappointment, overshadowed by the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is a shame considering just how good it is.

Ambulance Release Date February 17, 2022 Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Eiza González , Devan Chandler Long Runtime 136 Writers Chris Fedak , Laurits Munch-Petersen , Lars Andreas Pedersen

Watch on Starz

3 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Image via Netflix

One of the most singular takes on immortality in an action film, The Old Guard follows a group of immortal mercenary warriors led by the cutthroat Andy (Charlize Theron). After the team is compromised and discovered on their most recent mission, a corrupt tech billionaire plots to capture and test to replicate and mass produce their immortality for profit. To make things more tense, the group gets the sensation that a new warrior (Kiki Layne) has attained their powers of immortality.

While many action movies have their characters come out unscathed and unharmed from their elaborate action sequences, The Old Guard isn't afraid to have its heroes go through the wringer in terms of pain and harm. While it initially seems like it would lower the stakes of each fight, it doesn't take away from the exceptional action filmmaking on display. The Old Guard's lore and in-depth backstories are also quite good, a showcase of worldbuilding done right.

2 'Nobody' (2021)

Directed by Ilya Naishuller

Image via Universal Pictures

Nobody follows innocuous suburban dad Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) growing more and more tired and angry at his daily routine. Eventually, a rambunctious group of thugs sets off all the rage that has been accumulating for years, and he lays waste to them in a glorious and bloody fashion. However, this release of anger only puts him in more trouble, as it places a massive target on his back from the most vicious underground figures.

This "man vs the world" approach to action, largely popularized by the John Wick films, has been a popular trend in recent years. Yet, Nobody is one of the few that holds a candle to Wick's top-notch action filmmaking. Odenkirk perfectly plays into both the inherent ruthlessness and humor of his character in a lead performance that is instantly iconic and elevates the entire film. Combined with glorious action sequences that will put a smile on any action movie fan's face, Nobody is a must-watch action thrill ride and one of the most underrated action movies of the 2020s.

1 'Polite Society' (2023)

Directed by Nida Manzoor

Image via Focus Features

It's no secret that the greatest action movies in recent memory have been largely defined by choreography and top-notch stuntwork. Thus, it was only a matter of time before a film like Polite Society fully leaned into this angle as a part of its plot. The film follows young, wannabe stuntwoman Ria Khan as she hatches a scheme to save her older sister from a marriage she believes is the center of a dark and dangerous conspiracy. While her family and friends are quick to write her off, Ria's concerns soon prove justified.

It takes complete love and devotion to the craft of stuntwork and action filmmaking to create such a poignant and distinct love letter. Polite Society is brimming from beginning to end with utter admiration for action and filmmaking, from massive blockbuster work to the type of amateur backyard stunt videos that defined a generation of wannabe action stars. Furthermore, the core performances from Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya are highly entertaining and further add to this film's infectious charm.

Polite Society Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date April 28, 2023 Cast Priya Kansara , Ritu Arya , Renu Brindle , Seraphina Beh Runtime 104 minutes

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Action Movie Heroes, Ranked