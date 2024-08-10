Any rundown of a year’s best movies before the year in question is over is, by nature, a little premature, but that’s where the two wonderful words that are “so far” come in. Consider a discussion like this a work-in-progress. Here, the intent is to signify that there have been a good number of action movies released in 2024 so far (and, hopefully, there’ll be some more to come before 2025 begins).

What follows are some of those, with the idea of an “action movie” here being quite broad. Some of these are more action-packed than others, and some might be more easily defined as science fiction movies, but action plays a role in all, and they deliver the goods, to some extent, for anyone after intense, sometimes fantastical, occasionally over-the-top, and always exciting action sequences.

10 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

The Bad Boys series is a surprisingly extensive one, at least in terms of how long it’s been a recognizable series name for. The first movie came out almost 30 years before the most recent one, 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which once again features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence yelling, bantering, swearing, and defying death, and this goes on and on and back and forth for 120 or so minutes until the movie just sort of ends.

But maybe that’s enough, and those who want reliable buddy comedy paired with some solid action will get that with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Earlier films in the series might've been better, or at least fresher, but anyone invested in this run of movies specifically will likely find the fourth film ticking the necessary boxes.

9 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Director: Adam Wingard

Not every Godzilla movie is necessarily definable as an action movie, but the series has some pretty explosive and action-heavy entries, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire included. The titular characters don’t butt heads as much in this one, compared to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and end up in an uneasy alliance of sorts to take on a newly emerged kaiju, the Skar King, who has the capacity to take over the world.

The plot is as simple as it gets, and the film does genuinely work when it shifts away from corny dialogue and forgettable human characters (they're particularly unimportant throughout this giant monster movie). For those wanting very dumb action, and quite a lot of it, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does prove satisfying in bursts, even if it’s ultimately quite shallow entertainment.

8 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Director: Wes Ball

2024 has been a good year for those who like action-adjacent monkey movies, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being joined by the slightly classier Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latter also part of an extensive sci-fi franchise going back decades. It should be noted that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn’t have as much action, but it can still probably qualify as an action/adventure/sci-fi movie overall.

It takes place many years after the last Planet of the Apes film, 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, and follows a new set of characters living in a world permanently reshaped by the events of the past three movies. If anything, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes probably could’ve benefited from having a little more action and/or a slightly faster pace (it feels long, at nearly 2.5 hours), but it’s technically impressive and, in the end, more than serviceable as far as blockbuster entertainment goes.

7 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Director: Shawn Levy

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were no slouches box office-wise by any means, but even they didn’t generate quite the level of hype and excitement that Deadpool & Wolverine did, to the point where this one looks like it'll be a contender for the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2024. It’s also easy to summarize what it’s about: the character of Deadpool and the character of Wolverine crossing over at last.

It's also the movie that formally introduces both to the MCU, and though it wasn’t a perfect movie by any means, Deadpool & Wolverine did also work as a shot in the arm of sorts for the long-running cinematic universe. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reliably do their thing, there’s a good deal of irreverent/self-aware humor, and most of the blood-drenched action sequences satisfy. It’s a crowd-pleaser through and through… not that there’s anything wrong with that.

6 'The Fall Guy'

Director: David Leitch

An action-comedy romp that intended to pay tribute to stunt performers and the genre they most frequently work within, The Fall Guy might not have found much of an audience while in theaters, but by no means was that reflective of its quality. The plot follows a stuntman through a series of misadventures, all the while balancing his job, love life, and the future of the film he’s currently working on.

The mix of old-fashioned charm with more modern technical wizardry generally works in The Fall Guy, even if a movie about a stuntman seemed to be a hard sell for audiences in 2024. It’s unlikely to kick off a franchise or anything, but as a standalone film (admittedly based on a 1980s TV series), The Fall Guy is fun and has plenty to admire, standing as a fairly strong action/comedy movie.

5 'Twisters'

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Sure, Twisters is most easily definable as a disaster movie, but it’s got a good deal of spectacle and excitement, too, also standing as an action/adventure film because of those qualities. It’s a sequel of sorts to 1996’s Twister, but revolves around different characters getting into comparable situations to those seen in that original film, thanks to the common thread between movies being the focus on storm chasers.

Twisters retains a level of excitement throughout because of the nature of going toward a natural disaster (or series of natural disasters) instead of the more standard disaster movie notion of getting the hell away from natural disasters. It’s well-cast, well-paced, and generally entertaining throughout, showing that even if disaster movies aren’t quite as common in the 2020s as they might've been in other decades, interest in the genre hasn’t dried out completely by any means.

4 'Civil War'

Director: Alex Garland

Fittingly, considering the title, Civil War is predominantly a war (plus thriller) movie, imagining the U.S. getting pushed to the brink of another civil war. Viewers are given a front-row seat to the whole thing, given Civil War focuses on a group of journalists covering the events, and embarking on a dangerous journey to Washington D.C. because it’s seemingly only a matter of time before the President’s overthrown.

It's probably the closest an A24 movie has come to feeling like a blockbuster to date, with there being an impressive sense of scale throughout, plus some genuinely intense set pieces. It doesn’t really get big enough to feel like an action movie until the final act, but the final scenes of the film do prove to be action-heavy, with the third act of Civil War feeling like a particularly harrowing rollercoaster ride.

3 'Monkey Man'

Director: Dev Patel

Co-produced by filmmaker Jordan Peele, Monkey Man was also the directorial debut of Dev Patel, who also stars in the movie (and is probably best known for his performances in other films like Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight). His character in Monkey Man is an individual who barely makes a living getting beaten up in an underground fight club, with a dramatic past and hidden depths becoming more pronounced as the film goes along.

Eventually, Monkey Man turns into something of a revenge movie, with the fight club sequences giving way to more elaborate (and just as brutal) action sequences as things progress. It’s raw, strange, and quite captivating, also signifying great potential for Patel as a director, should he continue down the path of helming action/thriller films.

2 'Dune: Part Two'

Director: Denis Villeneuve