With 2024 behind everyone, people can start focusing on the new year, specifically, what movies they should watch. The prospect of new movies gets every fan excited in the new year, but action movies, in particular, garner the most hype, and for good reason. The epic thrills and daring fights of action films are unparalleled, and there will be plenty of new action films in the year 2025 for fans to get excited about.

This list will only include primarily action films, basing the ranking on anticipation/excitement and how good of an action movie it could be, meaning the film could be phenomenal but not as an action movie. With so many great movies coming out this year, some big names just missed this list, including Thunderbolts* and Jurassic World Rebirth, proving that these ten upcoming films must be on everyone's watchlist.

10 'Valiant One' (2025)

Directed by Steve Barnett

War movies are always exciting and some of the best every year. For example, Alex Garland's Civil War in 2024 wowed fans with its dangerously real but fictional story. Valiant One uses a similar idea but instead follows a group of American soldiers stranded in North Korea after their helicopter crashes. A young and inexperienced soldier must now lead the group, trying to escape the country safely and unnoticed to avoid war.

While Valiant One isn't the biggest movie of 2025, it has certainly received some excitement for its unique plot, which is sure to have massive stakes. With a promising young cast and a first-time director, this movie has the potential to shock many fans with new talent. Valiant One is a thriller war film with plenty of action to keep fans entertained and an incredibly suspenseful plot that will hook the audience throughout.

9 'Novocaine' (2025)

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen

Action movies are much more diverse now, with the genre's stars taking various shapes and sizes with unexpected jobs. Novocaine continues the trend, following a sheltered bank executive who must rescue his girlfriend after a group of bank robbers kidnap her. With the rare condition, congenital insensitivity to pain, which allows him not to feel pain, he goes on a revenge-fueled quest to save the love of his life.

Most fans know Jack Quaid as Hughie from the hit TV show The Boys and were dying to see the actor star in a major film. Novocaine finally sees Quaid take up the action star role, which, while unconventional, could work wonders. The trailer looks exciting, with plenty of fun moments and intense fights. Novocaine's premise also allows for many unique situations, an aspect the film will surely heavily lean into.

Runtime 24 minutes Writers Lars Jacobson

Novocaine is due in theaters on March 14, 2025.

8 'Mortal Kombat 2' (2025)

Directed by Simon McQuoid