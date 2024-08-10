In most action movies, violence is used as a means of entertainment, causing shock, thrills, and awe in audiences. Still, the degree to which violence is incorporated into the story will vary. Some action movies like Unstoppable and superhero movies like most Spider-Man movies get by squeaky clean, while others, like the John Wick saga, thrive on satiating bloodlust and are willing to push boundaries to provide.

Copious amounts of killing and bloodshed can provide visceral thrills to bolster a basic narrative, and if action movies have taught anyone anything, it's that there are countless ways to kill, maim and destroy. For those who like their action movies blood-soaked and extra pulpy, the following choices will be appreciated. These are the most violent action movies of the 21st century, proving that the genre does look better when painted red.

10 'John Wick: Chapter 2' (2017)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

After getting his revenge on the thugs who killed his beloved dog, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns in this hyper-violent second entry in the John Wick series. A binding blood debt forces Wick back into the criminal underworld. This time, there's an even bigger price on Wick's head, and many killers are looking to cash out.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is the most violent entry in the John Wick franchise, which is certainly no easy feat. The body count in this movie is simply absurd, as Wick's ability to dispatch hordes of foes in rapid succession is nearly unmatched. The infamous Baba Yaga is efficient and brutal, and John Wick: Chapter 2 doesn't skimp on the latter half of that description. A highlight includes Wick killing two men with a pencil, which is just as gnarly and awesome as it sounds.

9 'Mandy' (2018)

Directed by Panos Cosmatos

Red (Nicolas Cage) is a lumberjack who lives a quiet, secluded life with his artist girlfriend, Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Their serenity is disrupted when a crazed cult leader summons demons that terrorize the couple. Afflicted with an unquenchable bloodlust, Red's vengeance seemingly knows no bounds as he aims to dismantle the cult at the cost of his sanity.

Mandy is a bonkers genre blend of cosmic horror that is difficult to describe. What is very clear, however, is the brutality and bloodshed on display. Cage is suitably unhinged in the role, and his actions as a one-man force of unstoppable and violent nature certainly reflect that. Heads are crushed, throats are cut, and chainsaws detach limbs, resulting in a film that is so gloriously over-the-top that no one but Nicolas Cage could bring it to life.

8 'Upgrade' (2018)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

Set in the future where nearly all aspects of everyday life are controlled by technology, Grey (Logan Marshall-Green) is left a quadriplegic widower following a horrific tragedy. Grey is then approached by a mysterious tech mogul who offers him a means to walk again via a computer chip installed in the brain. Grey accepts the offer and soon finds himself capable of much more than just walking.

Upgrade is a grisly slice of stylized sci-fi action that also explores the horrors of losing control of one's bodily autonomy. Once Grey is fitted with the microchip, he becomes freakishly agile and strong, allowing him to kill and maim regular people with shocking ease, thus slowly losing his humanity. The action is snappy, and the fight choreography is kinetic and vicious, all in service of a thought-provoking story that asks compelling questions.

7 'The Night Comes for Us' (2018)

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto

In this Netflix original from Indonesia, Ito (Joe Taslim) is an enforcer for a vicious triad. Remorseful and no longer willing to comply with the triads, Ito goes into hiding in hopes of starting a new life. Eventually, his dark past catches up with him as the elite members of the crime syndicate he once worked for are looking for retribution.

When it comes to martial arts action movies focusing on brutal, close-quarters combat, Indonesia is the top supplier. The Night Comes for Us is relentlessly violent and exquisitely crafted. The stunt performances are top-notch and exceedingly impressive, considering the number of extras that some of the fight sequences employ. Household items are used as weapons in the most gruesome of ways, and there is no shortage of severed limbs and broken bones.

6 'Kill' (2023)

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

A pair of NSG commandos (Lakshya and Abhishek Chauhan) are on a train ride to New Delhi to halt an arranged marriage. Their plans are derailed when a crew of knife-wielding thieves get on the train and begin to terrorize its passengers. With the numbers stacked against them, the commandos embark on a blood-soaked mission to eliminate the threat.

The marketing for Kill promised it to be the most violent and bloody Indian action movie ever produced, and it certainly lives up to those expectations. Kill is as straightforward as its title suggests, and while it doesn't reinvent the genre, it's lean, mean and vicious action cinema that consistently delivers. Kill also makes great use of its setting — the close-quarters nature of train cars up the ante considerably. An English-language remake of Kill will come courtesy of Chad Stahelski, but who knows if it'll be as intense as the original.

5 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' (2017)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn), a former boxer turned drug courier, works tirelessly to provide for his wife and future child. After a deal gone wrong that lands him in prison, Bradley is forced to bend to the whims of his employers while behind bars. Bradley is provided a target and is forced to execute, or else he forfeits his chance at a future.

Clocking in at over two hours long and driven by a hulking, tattooed Vince Vaughn in a role that is far from comedic, Brawl in Cell Block 99 is not your ordinary action movie, but it is exceptionally violent. While most of the bloodshed is confined to the back half, the eventual carnage is savage, harrowing, and crushing in a particularly bleak fashion. Some of the kills in Brawl in Cell Block 99 are impossible to unsee, to the point where this film might be tough for even those used to such levels of violence.

4 'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, a SWAT team attempts the raid an apartment building run by a ruthless crime lord. After their cover is blown, the team becomes trapped in the tight confines of the building as an army of killers and thugs descend upon them, and a ferocious fight for survival breaks out.

Indonesian martial arts-driven action movies are simply on another level in terms of execution and violence, and The Raid: Redemption is no exception. What's most impressive about The Raid: Redemption is how the brutality is sustained for virtually the entire runtime. There's no room for breathing, only killing; the film is restless and relentless in its visual and narrative storytelling and that's more than enough to satisfy any action aficionado's want for carnage.

3 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

An assassin codenamed The Bride (Uma Thurman) is brutalized and left for dead at the hands of her boss, Bill (David Carradine). When The Bride awakens from a four-year coma, she has nothing on her mind but revenge. To reach and kill Bill, The Bride must fight her way through his disciples, whom she once knew as her coworkers.

While the violence in Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certainly graphic, it's excessive and stylized in a way that fans of director Quentin Tarantino would be familiar with. Cartoonish levels of blood and gore are present; none of it is particularly realistic, but it serves the boisterous tone of the movie well. One particularly violent scene sees The Bride battle a small army of fighters with a katana in what might be the most joyous massacre ever committed to film.

2 'Rambo' (2008)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Vietnam veteran John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a quiet and secluded life in Thailand. He is eventually approached by a humanitarian group to assist them in entering the war-torn country of Burma. When the group is kidnapped, Rambo must then gather a group of mercenaries for a rescue mission, facing off against the ruthless Burmese fighters led by a sadistic army major.

Rambo is a lean 90 minutes, and it devotes a generous chunk of that time to some of the most gruesome action ever put to screen.

The epitome of a one-man army, the body count that Rambo accrues in Rambo is astonishing. The movie is a lean 90 minutes, and it devotes a generous chunk of that time to some of the most gruesome action ever put to screen. High-caliber bullets reduce people to mounds of flesh, land mines turn soldiers into pink mist, and Rambo guts his enemies like fish with his signature Bowie knife. Rambo is even banned in Burma, adding a layer of infamy to its already murky reputation.

1 'Tokyo Gore Police' (2008)

Directed by Yoshihiro Nishimura