Delays, TSA, lost luggage, flying and airports are already pretty action-packed. Considering the stress, commotion and security involved in aviation, it's not a surprise that it's become a favorite setting for fight scenes, hostage crises and crash landings.

Some flight-based films, like Flightplan take themselves a bit more seriously. Meanwhile, on the absolute opposite end of the spectrum, flashy spectacles like Con Air are just trying to have fun. Airports, airplanes and the TSA check-in line are all backdrops for action in these 10 airborne action movies.

10 'Flightplan' (2005)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Kyle (Jodie Foster) is an American engineer who lives and works in Berlin. When her husband passes away, Kyle and her young daughter Julia (Marlene Lawston) board a plane to take his body back to the United States. Shortly after taking off, Julia goes missing. But, none of the passengers or crew recall ever seeing her board the plane.

Good and entertaining don't always go hand in hand. While Flightplan isn't well regarded critically, the contained action thriller is an entertaining mystery that really goes off the rails in the third act. Performances from Jodie Foster and Peter Sarsgaard also elevate Flightplan to another level. That level may not necessarily be particularly high, but as far as limited-location action-thrillers go, viewers could do a lot worse.