It's no secret that to hook a huge audience into seeing a movie, the project seriously needs some big-name stars attached to it. Having well-known A-list actors is one of the key components to any major film's commercial success. What's not to love about a high-profile movie or blockbuster that features some of the best talents and most recognizable performers in the entertainment world? It often feels like a crossover when so many big names are in the same scene at once.

Indeed, countless films today feature impressive all-star casts, but so many of them are from the action genre. As one of the most thrilling and financially successful genres in cinema history, action is home to some of the biggest motion pictures, led by some of the most bankable stars in the industry. This list will discuss action movies that are amazing today because they feature an all-star cast. These actors wowed audiences with their presence, leading to some of these being the best action movies of all time.

10 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

Directed by Simon West

Image via Lionsgate

Kicking off this list with a bang is The Expendables 2, the 2010 action-adventure thriller directed by Simon West. This movie is what happens when an all-star cast is used correctly. Where else can one find such a flick featuring many kick-ass and recognizable action heroes? It features iconic stars from the '80s, like Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even some modern ones, like Jason Statham and Jet Li.

While it's not a perfect action film—it has many flaws, although they arguably make it more enjoyable—The Expendables 2 is the best of its franchise and certainly never fails to entertain. It succeeds because of its all-star cast who each work off each other brilliantly, even making hilarious jokes and trading some of their favorite one-liners from their previous works. Their chemistry here complements the film's fun tone, and, as a result, The Expendables 2 is always a joy to rewatch now and again.