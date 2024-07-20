Action has continuously proven to be one of the most widely accessible and pivotal genres for the film medium, ranging from massive multi-million dollar blockbusters to works of art made with minuscule budgets. With so many action films released year after year, it's rare for a film to be considered absolutely perfect, with no actual flaws and exhibiting a true mastery of action filmmaking. However, arguably even more interesting than the action films that hit every mark are the films that manage to be just short of flawlessness.

While still undeniably outstanding experiences of action spectacle and glory, it can be interesting to see the sometimes minuscule and sometimes massive issues that stop an action film from achieving absolute perfection. It's an approach that is consistently up for debate, changes with time, and is more often than not easily ignored in the face of what is already a great film. Still, analyzing these minor flaws goes to show that even some of the best of the best movies aren't without their setbacks.

10 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Image via Next Entertainment World

One of the premiere action horror films to come from South Korea in the 21st century, Train to Busan capitalized on the zombie horror trend of the 2010s to create one of the most action-packed and enthralling zombie films of all time. The film arguably has one of the greatest modern depictions of the living dead, combining genuine terror with high-octane action to create a tense force to be reckoned with. Combined with lovable characters and an ingenious bullet train setting, it's no wonder that Train to Busan quickly became a smash hit not just in South Korea but the entire world.

While the film certainly had a great hand in influencing action horror in the years to come with its stylish and undeniable style of choreography and filmmaking, the one true flaw in Train to Busan is its pacing and story in the latter half. While the first half perfectly sets up the premise for a wild, unpredictable thrill ride, the final act can feel underwhelming in comparison, with a focus away from action and a story that is predictable and sometimes derivative. Still, it's far from the only film to have a stronger beginning than the ending, and it doesn't take away from the film's other positives.

Train to Busan Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date July 20, 2016 Cast Yoo Gong , Yu-mi Jeong , Dong-seok Ma , Su-an Kim , Eui-sung Kim , Woo-sik Choi Runtime 118 Writers Joo-Suk Park , Sang-ho Yeon

9 'Top Gun' (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the most defining and instantly recognizable action films of the '80s, Top Gun brought fighter pilot action to the big screen in a way that simply had never been seen before on such a massive scale. The film cemented Tom Cruise as a bonafide action superstar and, coupled with an instantly iconic film soundtrack, it quickly became a staple not only for '80s action but for action movies in general. However, especially with the recent rousing success of the legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, it's only become easier to look back and notice the film's occasional flaws.

While Top Gun has certainly aged gracefully compared to the vast majority of other '80s action movies, certain aspects of its storytelling have crumbled after almost 40 years. It's easy to look at the film and realize that its motivation and stakes are wildly chaotic and have little to no bearing on the actual selling points of the film. Some characters have little to no characterization by the end, and the dialogue is a bit stale. Still, fighter jet action took a massive leap forward with Top Gun, and its influence and legacy over the world of action simply cannot be ignored.

8 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Image via Lionsgate

While the initial Hunger Games film found massive success off of the popularity of the original book series and the overall popularity of the YA genre during the early 2010s, Catching Fire is easily the best in the franchise. It brilliantly upped the ante of the previous film in every conceivable way, with better action, more powerful social commentary, and an overall more entertaining and unpredictable experience. It's easily seen as the quintessential example of how to do a YA film adaptation, although the film isn't without its single notable flaw.

As was the trend for YA film adaptations, becoming a massive franchise and setting up the pieces for the next entry was considered a necessity to maintain interest leading into next year's installment. While it led to more excitement and fervor around Mockingjay Part 1 at the time, looking back over a decade later, it's easy to see just how much this completely crippled and destroyed Catching Fire's pacing and ending. The film stops to a complete halt at the ending, abruptly finishing at the most awkward time to set up a cliffhanger for a sequel, in what is just one bad moment in the otherwise perfect YA action film.

7 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

Still touted as the highest-grossing movie of all time, the visual effects and filmmaking on display in Avatar are on an unprecedented level that still holds up nearly 15 years later. There are simply no other original science fiction worlds of the 21st century that can hold a candle to the beauty and grace of Pandora, instantly becoming a classic of the genre that would shape filmmaking for the foreseeable future. However, even one of the most successful and influential films of the modern era isn't completely absent from flaws that hold it back from being perfect.

While the visuals, action choreography, and pacing play a major role in Avatar's continued legacy and impact, the unoriginality of its story has always held it back. The classic "man adopts the customs of a native people and then joins them against his original allegiance" has been done a multitude of other times in decades prior, most prominently in Pocahontas, FernGully, and Dances with Wolves. However, Avatar proves that a film is much more than the originality of its story, as its various strengths easily make up for this flaw.

6 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first in what would quickly become one of the most lucrative and iconic action franchises of all time, Brian De Palma's Mission: Impossible redefined what was possible for spy thrillers in the same way the original TV show did decades before. Cruise is at the top of his game in the role of a lifetime, Jon Voight as the villain is exciting and acts as a perfect foil to Ethan Hunt, and sequences like the vault mission still leave audiences on the edge of their seat. However, after almost 30 years and 6 additional entries to the series, this humble starting point to the franchise has begun to show some flaws.

While it was certainly more commonplace and expected in the 90s, the CGI and special effects used in several action sequences are jarring and disorienting, to say the least, especially in the final sequence. Still, thanks to the signature directing style of De Palma, the original film still has a nice etched out for itself as being completely different from every other film in the franchise. While this may be alienating for big fans of the most recent entries, the greatness that De Palma brings to the table is impossible to ignore.

5 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

The long-awaited prequel to George Miller's legendary Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa finds a way to further evolve and expand upon the world of Max Max in a unique and brilliant way. Miller has always had a brilliant vision when it comes to emphatic and depth-defying action; Furiosa is no different, as he once again creates some of the most exhilarating and jaw-dropping action sequences of recent memory. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth provide career-best performances, further increasing the film's standing.

However, any film that was going to follow up one of the most acclaimed and widely beloved action films of the 21st century was going to always be meticulously picked apart for differences and flaws. While Furiosa certainly succeeds in a multitude of different ways to help it stand apart from Fury Road, the one thing that gets in the way of it being a true masterpiece like the prior is the strange, digital sheen and filter. The film's visual style fluctuates from being exceptional and on par with Fury Road to being offputting and jarring, thanks to a weird digital filter placed over certain sequences. It doesn't take away from the experience too much, but it's a strange, distracting, and backward choice from the filmmaking in Fury Road.