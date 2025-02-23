Action cinema provides a uniquely engaging way to watch movies. They offer explosive thrills, adrenaline-fueled set pieces, and death-defying stunts all from the comfort of a living room or theater, getting hearts pounding and pulses pumping in ways that most other genres can't. The best action movies provide what many would argue is the very essence of cinema: escapism.

Cinematography is one of the fundamental pillars of filmmaking. Good cinematography helps establish iconography— visual images that imprint on viewers' minds and leave a lasting impression. Movies are simply more enjoyable when they are effectively presented and visually appealing, and this is especially so when it comes to action movies. Visceral and kinetic thrills can be elevated through effective camera work, and these 10 action movies express that sentiment elegantly.

10 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via MGM

The normal life of New York advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is threatened when a group of foreign spies mistake him for a government agent. Being framed for murder forces Thornhill on the run, with both the dangerous spies and law enforcement hot on his trail. The intervention of a mysterious yet beautiful Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint) complicates matters even further.

For anyone even remotely familiar with film in any capacity, director Alfred Hitchcock ​​​​​​is a name that needs no introduction. While his horror and suspense efforts are often held in the highest regard, North by Northwest is an action-adventure movie that stands out as one of the genre's finest. On a technical level, North by Northwest is immaculately constructed—that crop duster set piece remains to this day as one of the most impressive feats of action cinematography (especially considering its age) ever put to the screen.