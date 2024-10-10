Many of the best action films of all time, like First Blood and The Dark Knight, tell compelling, gritty stories with dark tones befitting their brutal violence. These movies can be great, but sometimes their brooding tones can make them draining. That's when it can be refreshing to seek out action movies that have more fun with themselves.

Action movies inject fun in a variety of ways. Whether it be through comedic dialogue, or over-the-top action that veers more into Looney Tunes territory rather than being grounded in reality, these movies are spectacles that are extremely entertaining to watch, and can be a light-hearted relief from standard action fare. These ten films stand out for being some of the best examples of how to perfectly combine fun with compelling action.

10 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

Directed by Jonathan Mostow

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are some of the best action films of all time, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines simply has more fun with itself. Set in the early 2000s, Terminator 3 focuses on a now grown-up John Connor (Nick Stahl) as he attempts to prevent Judgment Day alongside love interest Kate Brewster (Claire Danes) and a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) all while running from the T-X (Kristanna Loken), a new, more advanced Terminator.

What makes Terminator 3 so fun is its over-the-top action sequences and script. While Schwarzenegger had plenty of iconic one-liners in the first two Terminator films, he is given even cheesier quips with greater frequency in the series' third entry, allowing for a more tongue-in-cheek tone than before. The action sequences are bombastic and expansive, with highlights being a destructive car chase involving a crane plowing through a city, and absurd, but ridiculously fun fight scenes between the Terminator and T-X. While the film is generally less respected than its predecessors, it is an absolute blast with a brisk pace, and uniquely comedic tone within its franchise.

9 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the most respected comedic talents of the '80s was Eddie Murphy. The star rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, joining the cast during its sixth season and quickly becoming its most notable cast member in the show's brief time without original creator and producer Lorne Michaels. His success quickly translated to the big screen with projects such as 48 Hrs. and Trading Places, but the film that cemented him as a major Hollywood star was 1984's Beverly Hills Cop.

Beverly Hills Cop casts Murphy as Axel Foley, a detective who has gone rogue in order to investigate the murder of his personal friend. In order to do this, he teams up with Detective Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), a more by-the-books detective who elects to work with Axel after witnessing his policing skills. The film is fun simply due to the comedic antics of Murphy, like in a memorable scene where he blocks Rosewood and his partner Taggart's (John Ashton) exhaust pipe with a banana, but it also works as a solid buddy cop film with engaging action set pieces, like its opening car chase.

Beverly Hills Cop Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 30, 1984 Director Martin Brest Cast Eddie Murphy , Judge Reinhold , John Ashton , Lisa Eilbacher , Ronny Cox , Steven Berkoff Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Danilo Bach , Daniel Petrie Jr. Tagline The Heat is On Expand

8 'Last Action Hero' (1993)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via Columbia Pictures

By the '90s, overly serious action heroes like Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Norris were on their way out, with many either fading from popularity, or embracing a more comedic image to stay relevant. Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the most successful at adopting a more comedic persona, first by starring in Twins and Kindergarten Cop, two films which gained their laughs from placing Schwarzenegger in unexpected and comical situations. These films were light on action though, unlike the Shane Black-penned Last Action Hero, which paid homage to Schwarzenegger's action roots while simultaneously parodying them.

In Last Action Hero, Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien), a young boy obsessed with action movies, is sucked into the world of his favorite action movie franchise, where he works alongside Detective Jack Slater (Schwarzenegger), the series' hero. The film is bursting with Schwarzenegger's signature cheesy one-liners, and a number of tributes to both his and other action stars' work in the '80s and '90s, but it also offers thrilling, original action sequences of its own, ensuring that it is an absolute joy for any long-time fan of the genre.

7 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In 2022's Bullet Train, Brad Pitt's Ladybug, an assassin, is tasked with obtaining a briefcase on a Japanese bullet train, all while a number of other assassins, played by actors like Zazie Beetz, Joey King and Bad Bunny, compete to obtain the same briefcase for their own reasons. The film is filled with stylish action sequences with great choreography that really makes it stand out from other contemporary action movies.

But Bullet Train's greatest strength is its ensemble cast. While Pitt is great as Ladybug, an assassin who is refreshingly less confident than most big screen action stars nowadays, the true highlights are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry as Tangerine and Lemon, a scene-stealing duo who inject a ton of charm into the film's runtime. Henry's Lemon, who carries around a sheet of Thomas & Friends stickers to mark people with, is a perfect example of the quirky characters the film has to offer, and his chemistry with Taylor-Johnson alone makes it worth watching.

6 'The Last Boy Scout' (1991)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Before working on Last Action Hero, Shane Black wrote The Last Boy Scout, a buddy action film that teams Joe Hallenbeck (Bruce Willis), a private detective, with Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans), an ex-football star, to investigate the murder of Jimmy's girlfriend, Cory (Halle Berry). The film perfectly illustrates what makes Willis such an endearing action star; his ability to combine humor and vulnerability to create an action hero with more humanity than was traditional at the time.

Wayans also nails it though, holding his own against the more experienced Willis in his first lead role. Both actors have great chemistry that is aided by Black's snappy dialogue, which is packed with witty one-liners and the cynical comments that would become Willis' bread and butter over the following years. While The Last Boy Scout was released to mixed reviews, it has gained fans in the time since its release due to the entertaining dynamic between its two leads, Black's over-the-top script, and its fantastic action sequences.

The Last Boy Scout Release Date December 11, 1991 Director Tony Scott Cast Bruce Willis , Damon Wayans , Chelsea Field , Noble Willingham , taylor negron , Danielle Harris Runtime 105 Main Genre Action Writers Shane Black , Greg Hicks Tagline Everyone had counted them out. But they're about to get back in the game. Website https://www.warnerbros.com/last-boy-scout Expand

The Last Boy Scout is available to rent on Apple TV in the U.S.

RENT ON APPLE TV

5 'Die Hard with a Vengeance' (1995)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Studios

While 1988's Die Hard may technically be the franchise's best entry, 1995's Die Hard with a Vengeance is its most fun-filled. In it, John McClane (Bruce Willis) must race around New York in order to satisfy the demands of the mysterious Simon (Jeremy Irons), a man threatening to commit terrorist acts around the city unless McClane can complete his tests.

The film gains its fun factor through the addition of Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Zeus Carver. Zeus functions as McClane's sidekick throughout the film, assisting him in his attempts to complete Simon's various tasks. Jackson and Willis have stellar chemistry that elevates every single scene they share together, injecting more effective humor than any other Die Hard film before or since. The film also features extremely memorable action sequences, like one where McClane and Zeus speed through Central Park in a cab in order to avoid traffic. Its perfect combination of humor and creative action sequences ensures that Die Hard with a Vengeance is the series' most entertaining installment.

Die Hard with a Vengeance is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU

4 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Universal Pictures

Ryan Gosling is uniquely qualified to combine action and comedy. The Hollywood star has led modern action classics like Drive and Blade Runner 2049, but he's also stolen the show in beloved comedies like Barbie and Crazy, Stupid, Love. He combined these skills once before in 2016's The Nice Guys, but this year's The Fall Guy is a step above that film for just how fun its action scenes are.

At its core, The Fall Guy is a rom-com, based on an '80s TV show, focused on stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) as he attempts to save his ex-girlfriend Jody's (Emily Blunt) first film from falling apart. It's a refreshingly unique premise for a modern action film that heavily uses music and visual flair to make its action scenes just as refreshing. Perhaps its most fun is a thrilling fist fight on top of a moving tow truck set to Phil Collins' "Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now)". The classic '80s ballad perfectly juxtaposes with the violence of the fight, creating a memorable scene that also features some extremely fun and over-the-top action choreography. Most action sequences in The Fall Guy are like this, layering energetic choreography on top of perfectly chosen music tracks, making it a worthy watch for anyone looking for a fun action movie to watch on date night.

3 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Rogue Pictures

Each entry in director Edgar Wright and co-leads Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Cornetto Trilogy pays homage to a different genre, while injecting a hearty dose of laughs through Pegg and Frost's comedic chemistry. Hot Fuzz, the second entry in the trilogy, pays tribute to buddy cop films, focusing on by-the-book Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Pegg) and his partner, Constable Danny Butterman (Frost), a man with a deep love of action films. Together, the two investigate a number of strange deaths around a small English town.

Pegg and Frost steal the show in Hot Fuzz, with their ability to quickly bounce off of each other taking center stage. Each supporting performance also gets at least one laugh, with Timothy Dalton being a particular highlight as Simon Skinner, the shady head of the local grocery store. Equally memorable are its action sequences. Hot Fuzz makes the smart decision of playing its action sequences almost completely straight, but with small injections of comedy that keep it feeling fresh. These action sequences solidify Hot Fuzz as being more than just a great comedy film.