Grittiness is something that can be found in movies; a quality potentially hard to define, but you know it when you see it. When it comes to action movies, for example, there may be a feeling of realism to the action shown on-screen, perhaps there’s a toughness or brutality to the violence, or maybe things just feel very grounded within the film’s reality. It’s important to stress the “film’s reality” part, because action movies with a sci-fi slant can still feel gritty, just in a different way to a realistic action/drama film.

There were bombastic, silly, and over-the-top action movies found in the 1980s, sure, but then there were also titles that retained a grounded feel or a certain tough quality. The following films all count in this regard, and rank among the best gritty action movies released during that decade.

10 'The Professional' (1981)

Director: Georges Lautner

The Professional is one of the most underrated action movies of the 1980s, and one that retains a particularly effortless cool, thanks largely to its charismatic star, Jean-Paul Belmondo. He plays a secret service agent here who gets betrayed by his government while undertaking a mission abroad, leading to him having to break out of where he’s being imprisoned before undertaking his inevitable revenge.

Backed with an expectedly great Ennio Morricone score, The Professional just feels immensely stylish and is all-around fun, fast-paced, and far from predictable. It mines familiar tropes associated with the action, adventure, and thriller genres, but twists and blends them around enough to ensure the film overall feels uniquely offbeat, all the while having immense entertainment value for someone who wants to see a grounded – yet never slow – action/revenge movie.

9 'They Live' (1988)

Director: John Carpenter

While there are science fiction and (light) horror elements at play in They Live, the film still feels remarkably grounded in many ways, and retains an overall down-and-dirty feel, in a good way. It follows a man who finds a pair of sunglasses that let him see a certain truth about how the world is run, and so he sets about trying to fight back against the planet’s secret oppressors however he can.

It’s charming to see a movie like this deal with big ideas on what seems to be a relatively limited budget while making it work regardless. They Live would run the risk of feeling cheesy if it wasn’t also satirical and darkly comedic. It’s a film with a lived-in look and a feel that could be described as rough and tumble. And that extends to some of its action, especially the comically long and wonderfully blunt one-on-one fight sequence that goes on seemingly forever.

8 'Violent Cop' (1989)

Director: Takeshi Kitano

Violent Cop is indeed a violent movie, and one of the rougher yakuza films out there (a sub-genre that’s already noteworthy for being brutal and uncompromising). Well, it’s a movie about a police officer centrally, but he spends the film combating the yakuza and looking at how one of his colleagues might be involved with organized crime.

Much of the film is about showing how the police can be just as brutal as the criminals they go after, with Violent Cop pushing this idea to a rather alarming extreme. It’s still restrained and understated enough that it never feels over-the-top, which does add to a sense of grittiness or even offbeat realism… somehow. Little else feels tonally like the movies Takeshi Kitano has directed, and this 1989 film is one of his best, not to mention one of his most memorable, too.

7 'First Blood' (1982)

Director: Ted Kotcheff

While there are horror franchises that began unusually compared to the sequels that followed, that phenomenon is perhaps less observable in action-focused franchises. But then you get to the First Blood/Rambo movies, and the first entry in that eventual series is a remarkably different affair to its sequels, being a much more grounded drama, first and foremost, and an action/thriller film second, arguably.

First Blood is a film that contains one of Sylvester Stallone’s best-ever performances, serving as an introduction to the tragic and troubled John Rambo, following him as he tries to evade the members of law enforcement who've been harassing him. This kicks off a widespread search mission, which is where a good deal of the tension and “action” comes from, but it’s an overall much more realistic and downbeat affair than the sequels, which generally upped the action scenes and body counts significantly.

6 'Thief' (1981)

Director: Michael Mann

Michael Mann knows his way around making a gritty action movie, exemplified well by movies like Heat (1995) and Collateral (2004). But he also had a handle on that kind of film as far back as his feature film debut, because Thief is sleek, stylish, and understated, but not to the point where it ever feels like it’s lacking a pulse or forward momentum.

It’s an all-around great heist movie with a familiar set-up, following a professional safecracker named Frank (James Caan) as he sets about trying to plan and pull off a score big enough to set him up for life. Thief sticks to the basics and oozes cool, with Mann ensuring that the film has both style and a lived-in feel, the whole thing striking a great balance between boldly cinematic and grounded/raw.

5 'The Terminator' (1984)

Director: James Cameron

Sure, The Terminator might first and foremost feel like a science fiction movie, and could also be classified as a slasher film of sorts… but the action and thriller genres play a big role here, too. James Cameron balanced all these genres on a modest budget to great effect, with the film being a straightforward time travel story about an unstoppable cyborg assassin from the future, and a woman – the assassin’s target – who’s destined to have a son who’ll be humanity’s savior.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day and beyond get bigger and more explosive, with 1984’s The Terminator retaining a high level of grit owing to its comparatively rough production and limited scope. The (again, comparable) minimalism of it all just makes The Terminator feel more intense and somehow believable, at least as far as time travel movies go, and it remains immensely exciting four decades on from its original release.

4 'The Killer' (1989)

Director: John Woo

The Killer is about as good as the heroic bloodshed genre can get, following two people on opposite sides of the law risking their lives to follow their own moral codes. One is an assassin who’s seeking redemption for an injury he caused to a bystander, while the other is a police officer who skirts conventions and rules in his endless endeavor to take down organized crime members.

The pair collide before teaming up, and the results throughout prove spectacular. John Woo would go more over-the-top with other action classics like Hard Boiled and Face/Off, but there’s a certain amount of authenticity and realism found in The Killer. It’s still melodramatic and even a little operatic, but it works to deconstruct certain tropes and does have some brutally sad moments, having some big action but also an overall mournful feel that puts it at odds with traditional action blockbusters/crowd-pleasers.

3 'RoboCop' (1987)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Like with The Terminator, there’s an interesting assortment of genres to be found within RoboCop. It does satisfy as a bloody action movie with a dystopian world, it’s almost definable as a superhero movie, and it’s also a deeply satirical film that can make it relatively funny in parts. Of course, at other points, it can be quite horrifying, particularly when it comes time for someone to die or almost die.

And, sure, there’s sci-fi here, but that doesn’t rule out grittiness. The futuristic depiction of Detroit in RoboCop is so grimy and dirty you can basically smell it right off the screen, and there are no punches pulled when it comes to depicting how violent people who live there – on both sides of the law – ultimately are. It’s fun, silly, exciting, and gross, all at once, and it somehow all just works.

2 'Die Hard' (1988)

Director: John McTiernan

Though it wasn’t as quite as rapid as First Blood was when it came to getting wilder with sequels, the Die Hard series certainly escalated over time, and became something substantially less gritty than it started out. The original Die Hard remains the best though, quite comfortably, and is overall the most realistic and gritty of the bunch, having such a contained premise that it almost feels like the action movie equivalent of a bottle movie.

Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, a famously in the wrong place at the wrong time kind of guy who ends up being the only person inside a locked-down building who has a chance at thwarting a group of terrorists who take over the place. McClane feels vulnerable and the sort of hero who only just makes it out of every situation he gets in. That underdog feel, the relatively grounded action, and the fact that people – the hero included – can and do suffer noteworthy injuries all serve to make Die Hard a surprisingly gritty film.

1 'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

