The action genre is one of the most successful of all time, being the second highest-grossing just behind adventure. What's great about action films is that they're perfect escapes. They don't always have to have the most intricate or layered plots; instead, they simply allow audiences to turn off their brains and be swept into the thrilling worlds before them. This isn't to say that they can't have complex stories, but it isn't necessary to be a top earner.

In the last ten years, the genre has produced some of the highest-flying, action-packed, and absolutely thrilling projects. There are three franchises that pretty much rule over the genre in the 2010s: Mission: Impossible, Fast & Furious and James Bond. There are a few other franchises trickled in there, but this corner of cinema has these three ruling with iron fists. This list will rank the highest-grossing action movies of the last ten years, with many breaking records and a few even surpassing the one billion mark.

10 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' (2015)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Of the three top-earning franchises that have taken over the action genre, Mission: Impossible has some of the best reviews. One of the series' best-rated entries is Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, the fifth entry in the franchise. Now that the IMF has disbanded, a new force comes lurking through the shadows for Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) to take down: the Syndicate. The Mission: Impossible movies have always been providing some of the best practical action in Hollywood, thanks to Tom Cruise's love for it. While a lot of other action franchises decide to use heavy VFX or play it pretty safe with stunts, Cruise just happens to be a total daredevil.

He even eventually became an executive producer on most of his projects, so fewer people could tell him no when doing wild stunts. For example, in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, he hangs on the side of a plane as it takes off. It serves as one of the series' most dangerous stunts to date and was a major factor in bringing people to theaters as word got around about the feat. It's an essential spy movie.

9 'Fast X' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been known as a "turn your brain off and be entertained by explosions" type of series. The most recent installment, which is the first part of a multiple-part finale, is one of the most explosive and ridiculous ones to date. Bringing in the very famous Jason Momoa into the fold, the trailers definitely sold this one as the big ending to the franchise... until it wasn't.

Fast X made one thing clear: the series is running out of road to race on, arguably getting dumber with each film. There's only so much the Fast movies have left to do, and that's quite obvious in this tenth flick. With the previous project going into space, there's not much higher one can fly outside of that, but that didn't stop people from rushing to theaters in 2023, even if not with the same strength as previous installments.