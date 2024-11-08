The action genre will probably never die, what with so many blockbusters nowadays being definable – wholly or in part – as action movies, and with seeming popularity around the world. Action movies showcase great fight sequences, thrilling and sometimes over-the-top stunt work, and a level of spectacle that very few people experience in their everyday lives (probably for the better, in all honesty).

What is now understood as the action genre today, though, is relatively modern, as going back multiple decades reveals some movies classifiable as “action,” but not as many as one might expect, at least pre-1960 or so. So, the following films – some older, and some more recent – are selected to showcase action movies at their most influential, to best understand the genre and the trends found within its history. It’s not necessarily the same as ranking the best action movies ever, and admittedly, some of these fit within other genres beyond just action, but all can be seen as influential to some extent.

10 'Gladiator' (2000)

Director: Ridley Scott

For a short while throughout the 2000s, historical epics that also functioned as action/war movies made something of a comeback (following the epic being most popular, as a genre, back in the 1950s and 1960s), with Gladiator being a contributor to this. One might argue it began with the also successful Braveheart, but that film’s action scenes weren’t quite as frequent, and the way they were shot wasn’t as mimicked by later films.

Gladiator saw Ridley Scott helming impressive battle and gladiatorial scenes that felt gritty and physical, all the while incorporating numerous special effects, sometimes computer-generated. It was done pretty seamlessly for the time, and the quick editing used to accentuate certain shots within action scenes proved somewhat influential. You can’t quite say Gladiator influenced The Lord of the Rings and its battle scenes, but without Gladiator’s success, there might not have been the likes of Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, The Last Samurai, Alexander, or 300.

9 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Director: Sam Raimi

Sure, Spider-Man is a superhero movie first and foremost, but the majority of superhero movies can also be considered action flicks, what with these movies often involving battles between good and evil (at least traditionally). And Spider-Man was important for signifying an increased interest in pulpy, broadly appealing, action-heavy superhero fare, being a little more explosive and dynamic than superhero films from decades past, like Superman and Batman.

X-Men was also significant for influencing the rise of superhero movies as one of the most popular sub-genres within the broader action genre, but Spider-Man was the bigger hit, was arguably better, and had more personality. Not too many films tried to match it tonally, which was for the best, but it’s undeniable that there were many more superhero movies greenlit (and successful) in the years following 2002.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

A few years on from Spider-Man came 2008, which was stacked with superhero movies. Of those, The Dark Knight was almost definitely the best, and it represented another shift for the genre, thereby suggesting another direction for this kind of action movie to go in: one that favored a certain level of realism and increased intensity over the more comic book-flavored thrills found in something like Spider-Man.

Part of that came about because of the central villain, and part of it was due to The Dark Knight focusing more on crime/thriller elements and staying far away from anything that felt fantastical, supernatural, or related to science fiction (even compared to Batman Begins). For better or worse, certain comic book movies released during the 2010s seemed like they wanted to scratch the same itch as The Dark Knight, but seldom anywhere close to doing so as effectively.

7 'The Avengers' (2012)

Director: Joss Whedon

Okay, one more big superhero movie worth mentioning: 2012’s The Avengers. This one gets off to a bit of a rocky start but eventually finds its groove, bringing together numerous Marvel heroes – all of whom had been established to some extent in previous MCU movies – and having them bicker at first, but then eventually learn to work together to take on a threat only defeatable as a team.

The Avengers showed the potential in big-budget crossover movies, making things work on a scale that reshaped the MCU going forward, and also likely influenced DC to rush out a Justice League movie (that didn’t end up going so well). Further, love it or hate it, but The Avengers was also quip-heavy and packed with snarky humor, and it feels like many light-hearted action movies (not just those from the MCU) adopted the carefree and self-aware humor/style found in this flick.

6 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Director: Robert Clouse

Though Bruce Lee’s tragic death meant he didn’t star in many martial arts movies, the ones he did feature in can all be counted as classics within the genre. And the final film he completed in whole, Enter the Dragon, was certainly his greatest overall, with its premise following his character spying on a crime lord who’s holding a strange martial arts tournament on an island.

The film was popular enough that it likely served as an early – or even introductory – movie for many to the martial arts genre, and broke ground by going bigger than other kung fu films made before it had. Enter the Dragon has plenty of hand-to-hand fight scenes, but it also functions as a sports movie and a spy film, combining all sorts of interesting sub-genres into one surprisingly coherent and inevitably groundbreaking movie.

5 'The Bourne Supremacy' (2004)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Act