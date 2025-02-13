Sometimes, action movies can be great without being particularly intense. There’s something fun about seeing a near-invincible hero blasting, punching, or kicking their way through scores of less competent bad guys, and if there wasn’t, there might not be a chance that someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger would’ve ever made it big (Commando is perhaps the quintessential dumb action movie with a comically powerful protagonist).

But then on the other side of things are those action movies that are a little more intense, and don’t necessarily function as purely as escapism as the more carefree action films might. Whether it’s because of raised stakes, underdog heroes, or some kind of downbeat story (maybe even a combination of all three), the following action movies rank among some of the most intense ever made, usually combining action scenes with thriller genre conventions to powerful effect.

10 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan