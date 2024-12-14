Action movies are an almost guaranteed success at the box office, because they're among the best kinds of movies to experience in a theatre, even if they're kind of crummy. By definition, the genre revolves around stunts, explosions, and huge fights, with spectacle taking front-and-centre before anything else. They can dabble in sci-fi, fantasy, or even in the realm of superheroes, but the one constant is that they are intended to get hearts racing and pump people up.

What's important to note is that there is a pretty big distinction between action and adventure, so films like The Lord of the Rings, while brilliant, technically don't fit into the action genre due to it being more about the actual journey rather than explosive action. With this in mind, these are the finest action movies to come out in the last 25 years, ones that stood out in the endless sea of other films in the genre.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by The Wachowskis

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn't seen The Matrix, or at the very least, heard of it. This movie marked a breakout for The Wachowskis as they wove a story of a dystopian future in which humanity's consciousness is locked into a simulation as they war with machines in the real world. For its time, heck, even for today, this was really something revolutionary. It's kind of mind-bending, but also sure to get the heart racing with its signature slo-mo shots and larger-than-life gunfights.

There are so many iconic moments and quotes in this movie, from the legendary bullet-dodging sequence to Morpheus' (Laurence Fishburne) numerous quotes, The Matrix is a sci-fi classic and a superb entry into the action genre that continues to be endlessly referenced and enjoyed in many corners of the internet and social circles to this day.

9 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony & Joe Russo

The MCU is generally accepted to be pretty good, but 2019's Avengers: Endgame is by far the finest work the license has ever produced. This movie became the second-highest grossing movie of all time, with many of its viewers walking away far from disappointed. Every single entry in the MCU, every show and movie prior to this film finally felt like there was some payoff, culminating in what is undoubtedly the most ambitious crossover film in the history of cinema.

Every superhero featured in the MCU thus far made their return in this dark and thrilling conclusion to the series' fourth phase, allowing fans to revisit their favourites following the devastating conclusion of the previous Avengers movie. This movie is peak Marvel comics, and is even enjoyable for people who don't particularly enjoy the MCU. A satisfying conclusion that also ushered in a new beginning, Avengers: Endgame is by far the biggest superhero film ever made, and it is made all the better for it.

8 'District 9' (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

Distict 9 came as the feature film debut of Neill Blomkamp, and what a heck of a debut it was. The movie starts out as a pseudo-documentary, set in 1980s Johannesburg, where a massive alien mothership touches down. The aliens inside have become lost, and are quarantined into the eponymous District 9 where humans can study them. However, this District 9 becomes sort of a slum, where police presence is high and the aliens are heavily oppressed by the government.

It later turns into an action movie as the aliens prepare to rise up and leave the planet, and when this happens, it is truly something special. Perhaps this movie was so good because it gave a more realistic human reaction to an alien invasion aside from immediately blowing up everything on screen, or perhaps it was its cynical criticisms of human society. Either way, it's not just action-packed, but engaging and thought-provoking, too.

7 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road marked a long-awaited return to the franchise after a 30-year hiatus. Normally, a revival like this can be a real hit or miss, but make no mistake, this was definitely a hit, to put it mildly. Fury Road stars Tom Hardy as the titular Max, a man of few words, but a lot of grit. He exists in a dystopic version of Australia, which has been turned into an arid desert following the disappearance of all sources of fresh water. In this new world, bandits roam the wastes, riding on custom-made vehicle with some pretty sick weapons and upgrades.

To understand how much this movie rules, all you need to know is that there is a background character who rides a giant flipping truck made of speakers and amps, playing an electric guitar that shoots fire out of the end. That's the kind of movie this is, and it's awesome. With stunning vehicular action and a bleak, yet interesting world, Mad Max: Fury Road showed exactly how a revival should be handled, and set a new standard for post-apocalyptic sci-fi cinema.

6 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' (2023)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

The Mission: Impossible movies are sort of known for their incredible stunts, made even better by the principal actor, Tom Cruise, who is notorious for doing all of his stunts himself rather than using any doubles. Each film in the franchise has seen Cruise's Ethan Hunt tackle bigger and better obstacles, and the franchise has never shied away from upping the ante or the stakes, constantly trying to outdo itself. With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the franchise may have finally peaked, because this one is definitely the best out of all of them.

Mission: Impossible has had nearly 30 years to perfect its formula of sweet gadgets, high stakes, hair-raising tension, and larger-than-life action, and it all culminates into one of the greatest spy flicks of all time. The globe-trotting action film has possibly the highest stakes of any of the films yet, which makes each and every action sequence feel more impactful and thrilling, which adds to the overall experience and makes it super easy to enjoy.