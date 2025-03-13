A staple in cinema, great action movies are all about delivering pulse-pounding excitement while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Over the last five years, action cinema has evolved in incredible ways, blending intense fight choreography, jaw-dropping stunts, and creative storytelling to push the genre forward. And while Hollywood continues to dominate the big-budget spectacle, some of the most exhilarating action films of recent years have come from around the world.

This list highlights the most entertaining action movies from the last five years, focusing on stories that deliver both exhilarating action and a gripping story. Not only do these movies showcase some of the best stunt work and action choreography in modern cinema, but they also offer memorable characters and unique plots that keep the viewers entertained to the end. With a mix of standalone hits and franchise entries, each of these films has earned every punch, kick and bullet to be placed among the best.

10 'Violent Night' (2022)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

Image via Universal Pictures

Violent Night reimagines Santa Claus (David Harbour) as an unlikely action hero caught in a bloody hostage situation. The film follows a drunk, grizzled Santa who stumbles into a Christmas Eve heist at a wealthy family’s estate when he is out delivering presents. When a group of mercenaries led by the sadistic Scrooge (John Leguizamo) holds the family hostage, Santa takes it upon himself to eliminate them one by one, especially because most of the mercenaries are on his naughty list.

Violent Night probably has the most fun with its wacky, absurd premise. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, who has made a name for himself for blending gore with comedy in his movies, the action sequences are gritty, brutal, and simply impressive. The fights are quite inventive, with Santa employing candy canes, Christmas lights and even a woodchipper as his deadly weapons. With a light tone and brutally satisfying fight sequences, Violent Night stands as one of the most entertaining action films that delivers on its title, making it a Christmas film perfect for action film junkies. For those who enjoyed this film, Santa might bring a present, as Violent Night 2 is currently in the works.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Violent Night 7 10 Release Date December 2, 2022 Cast David Harbour, John Leguizamo , Beverly D'Angelo, Cam Gigandet , Brendan Fletcher, Edi Patterson , Alex Hassell Runtime 101 minutes Writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller

9 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' (2024)

Directed by Soi Cheang