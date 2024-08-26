Non-linear movies are fun sometimes. When a movie goes off in strange directions, folds in on itself all meta-like, or indulges in some non-chronological storytelling, the results can be dizzying and unique. It’s a big reason why films like Memento and Pulp Fiction are so revered. Sometimes, action-heavy movies can get in on the non-linear action, as seen in the likes of Kill Bill and Sin City.

But, regarding action movies, there’s also a big appeal to the ones that keep things simple, and more or less linear. The following action films are all direct, in one way or another, with characters achieving simple objectives, contending with time going forward steadily, moving from one point to another, or being locked down in one location, without much room to move around unpredictably. Such linear films – all of which still deliver great action – are ranked below, relating to just how linear and satisfyingly straightforward they are.

10 'John Wick' (2014)

Director: Chad Stahelski

Image via Summit Entertainment

The John Wick movies got bigger and more complex with every new installment, as well as beefier regarding things like budgets and runtimes, too. There’s more spectacle to be found in the sequels to the first movie, as a result, but there’s also a simplicity to the story of 2014’s John Wick that truly satisfies. Its directness was likely a reason for its success; a contributing reason as to why it got sequels.

With John Wick, the movie is about a ruthless ex-hitman who has everything taken from him, so he sets out on a path of vengeance – with seemingly nothing to lose – and shoots/beats up a lot of people who had it coming. Narratively, the other John Wick movies aren’t the most complex things in the world, but they build a large world that’s only glimpsed in the first film. It’s mostly about getting vengeance and kicking many asses.

9 'Escape from New York' (1981)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

Escape from New York is about escaping from New York, and presenting a cinematic argument as to why no one’s ever been cooler on screen than Kurt Russell here, playing Snake Plissken. His character is told to infiltrate what was once Manhattan, but is now a giant prison, given the President is trapped inside and needs to escape from… you know, New York.

Snake Plissken goes in, he clashes with people, he meets some allies, and then he gets the President, and then they get out of New York (spoilers, sorry). It is so blunt and no-nonsense, but that’s also part of what makes Escape from New York so cool. It’s almost like a hang-out movie set in a dystopia, with a little action and a lot of grittiness along the way – it’s a blast, really.

8 'Commando' (1985)

Director: Mark L. Lester

Image via Silver Pictures

Of all the many entertaining action movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Commando might well be one of the silliest and most enjoyable. Schwarzenegger plays someone who was once the elite leader of a commando strike force, and is forced to draw upon his skills once more when his daughter gets kidnapped, at which point it becomes clear he’ll stop at nothing – and spare no one – when it comes to rescuing her.

After that pesky plot is established, Commando is more or less a series of sometimes rather ordinary action scenes that show Schwarzenegger taking on dozens of people with ease. He racks up a stupendously large body count before the movie concludes exactly the way you'd expect it to. But it’s a dumb kind of entertaining, and the quality of the action is forgivable when Commando ultimately ends up delivering quantity.

Commando Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 1985 Director Mark L. Lester Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Rae Dawn Chong , Dan Hedaya , Vernon Wells , James Olson , David Patrick Kelly Runtime 90

7 'The Dirty Dozen' (1967)

Director: Robert Aldrich

Image via MGM

While The Dirty Dozen didn’t rewrite the book narratively speaking, it did push boundaries of its time when it came to content, displaying a vicious kind of violence and a willingness to follow some rather flawed antiheroes that were sometimes more “anti” than “hero.” Set during World War II, the titular squad is made up of military prisoners told they will be granted freedom if they successfully execute – and survive – a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

Structurally straightforward but undeniably satisfying, The Dirty Dozen follows a team getting assembled, then shows that team preparing, and then presents the team taking on the dangerous mission after some great build-up. It’s a movie that has a sense of adventure and scale, but, at the end of it all, is no-nonsense and very easy to follow in a story sense, which gives it a feeling of linearity (in a good way, of course).

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Image via Paramount Pictures

A wonderfully successful throwback to action/adventure serials of old, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best Steven Spielberg movies and one of his easiest to enjoy. It introduced Indiana Jones and is still the greatest film of the series that bears his name, following him here as he races Nazi forces to the Ark of the Covenant, attempting to obtain it before they can use it for likely nefarious purposes.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is sprawling location-wise, given how it’s a globe-trotting type adventure movie, but the plot isn't complex, and mostly involves having to go from one point to another to another, and so on, until the final destination’s reached. Along the way, there’s humor, great action sequences, and fun characters, and that’s really all you need for an action film like this.

5 'Revenge' (2017)

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Close

With a self-explanatory title similar to the aforementioned Escape from New York, Revenge is about revenge. It has a direct premise and a small number of characters, with the protagonist being a woman who’s assaulted and left for dead in the desert by a group of men, only she doesn’t die and is effectively reborn as an unstoppable being who’ll stop at nothing to make the men pay.

It’s a film that stands out because of how brazenly it commits to such a premise, and because of how far it goes in the violence department, emerging as one of the most extreme action movies in recent memory. Revenge is not for the faint of heart, but those willing to handle something gnarly and think they’ve seen it all when it comes to on-screen carnage ought to check it out. They’ll probably emerge surprised and/or a little traumatized.

Watch on Shudder

4 'Die Hard' (1988)

Director: John McTiernan