Since 1903's Great Train Robbery, action movies have thrilled audiences with visuals and stories not seen in most fans' mundane, ordinary lives. As time went on, action movies only became more of a spectacle, with each decade ratcheting up the genre. In some audiences' opinion, after a while, most action films had lost any coherent story altogether and became solely about the spectacle. Still, the action genre is not without its emotional entries. Even the most hardcore action fan has to admit that there's always been a slew of action films that are both heart-pounding and tear-inducing.

Indeed, acclaimed efforts like Terminator 2 and Oscar-winning epics like Braveheart have always had equal amounts of blood and sincerity. It might be more than fair to say some of the best action films are the ones that left grown men searching for a tissue box. These are the most emotional action movies ever that stand out among the genre's most stereotypical offerings. They were selected based on how impactful and emotional they are, although their overall quality is also a factor.

10 'Lethal Weapon 4' (1998)

Directed by Richard Donner

Riggs and Murtagh's last adventure taking down a Triad gangster was not only a farewell for two iconic characters in the action genre but also mainstream audiences' introduction to another action legend, Jet Li. Despite not being the best in the Lethal Weapon series, this movie is littered with little scenes that call on actors Donald Glover, Joe Pesci, Rene Russo, and Mel Gibson to flex their dramatic prowess to great effect.

Lethal Weapon 4 draws on what made the first so impactful, with Riggs once again dealing with his wife's death as he weighs getting remarried. Pesci then gives an Oscar-worthy monologue about Rigg's new wife not being better but different from his former. There's also a bittersweetness that hovers over the film, with characters from all four films making appearances and feeling like family. Fans have watched the characters grow over this tetralogy, and with their story now coming to a close, Lethal Weapon 4 feels like the end of an era.

9 'Man On Fire' (2004)

Directed by Tony Scott

Before there was Last of Us, there was Man On Fire. This Denzel Washington lead movie about a bodyguard who turns Mexico upside down after a girl under his protection is kidnapped received mixed reviews. However, it made $130 million at the box office, proving the lone wolf and cub formula will always be effective.

Seeing a ruthless killer find his humanity by protecting a child never fails to stir audiences. Strangely, seeing him be so violent to protect someone he loves is oddly heartwarming, although the carnage is no less impactful. Add in master-class actor Denzel Washington with the adorable Dakota Fanning, and Man on Fire is a perfect storm of melancholy and action, making even the biggest Macho-Man misty-eyed.

8 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

This film about an android who discovers he might be half-human may have massively bombed at the box office, but many fans say it's a rare sequel that's better than its iconic first installment. While Blade Runner feels like viewers are watching things take place from a distance, Blade Runner 2049 feels very personal and subjective, and the story and its characters are overflowing with emotion.

Viewers see K go from having no purpose besides his programming to believing he might be more than just a robot. Villeneuve's somber directing and Ryan Gosling's heartbreaking but subtle performance make the audience care about this fictitious android's plight. In the end, he chooses to help others find happiness despite not finding his own, learning what it truly means to be human. This beautiful and sad cathartic moment stays with viewers even as the credits roll.

7 'Logan' (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

After two movies that weren't well received, Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) final entry in his trilogy finally gave fans the R-rated berserker they wanted and a touching story they didn't expect. The plot sees an older Wolverine caring for a sick Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). However, his path will change after meeting a girl (Dafne Keen) pursued by a shady organization.

While most action characters don't leave viewers with emotional baggage, fans have watched Logan's Wolverine for over a decade, making all the turmoil he goes through in this film feel weightier. Fans see their once mighty hero at his lowest and struggle to climb his way back. There's also a finality to Logan that makes every action scene and choice have huge stakes. While most character deaths usually draw sadness, watching someone fans have followed for decades meet his end is soul-crushing.

6 'Braveheart' (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

ThisMel Gibson-directed film about William Wallace's fight against British occupation in Scotland is infamous for its tear-inducing final scene and Gibson's iconic final words. Sure, Gibson's questionable accent is as well-known as the story itself, but the film remains an impactful tale with stellar production values.

Braveheart has the privilege of being a well-acted period piece while simultaneously being a brutally graphic action. As bloody as this film gets, it never overshadows the story or its protagonist. Gibson's William Wallace rouses the audience with his underdog story and determination. Braveheart's commitment makes it all the harder when the hero is brutally disemboweled, his last words a cry for freedom. This gut-punch of an ending will surely leave viewers with a hollow feeling.

5 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Riddley Scott's classic epic about a Roman general betrayed and forced to work as a gladiator turned Russell Crowe into an Oscar-winning A-lister and left audiences everywhere weeping. The plot centers on Maximus, a former general betrayed by the new emperor and sold into slavery. Rising the ranks as a gladiator, Maximus starts a bloody path to vengeance.

Gladiator is as bloody and action-pounding as the name implies, largely thanks to Scott being a master at epic period-piece action. On its head, Gladiator is a typical revenge action film with a score that gives fans the chills. However, because of Scott's directing and Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix's masterful performances, the audience is emotionally invested in Maximus getting revenge. Scott's crucial choice of casting a dramatic star and not an action man elevates this iconic tale of revenge above its counterparts.

4 Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Subverting genres is a risky gamble that can almost destroy a franchise. Indeed, even Arnold Schwarzenegger was against the idea of returning as a T-800 sent to save rather than kill John Conor (Edward Furlong) in The Terminator sequel, afraid it would make him look soft. However, James Cameron's gamble paid off big time.

This classic impressively takes the killer robot from the former and transforms him into a lovable protagonist. While the action is thrilling and still holds up now thanks to its practical effects, it's the T-800 becoming John's surrogate father that touches fans' hearts. Seeing this killing machine learn the value of human life and using hilarious '90s catchphrases makes this bloody film oddly heartwarming. The iconic sacrificial ending where, as a last gesture, the Terminator gives a thumbs-up will surely leave fanboys in tears.