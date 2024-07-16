Netflix has set itself apart as one of the leading faces in original movies and content during this modern, streaming service-focused era of film and television. The platform has seen massive growth and success off of numerous iconic and effectively told original films, with major waves made by the studio in terms of its original action films. When at their best, Netflix's original action movies are some of the most memorable and exciting films of the year, including the likes of All Quiet on the Western Front and Extraction.

However, this level of viewership success doesn't always translate to perceived high quality in the eyes of critics and audiences. Indeed, several Netflix original action movies are considered widely lackluster compared to their theatrical counterparts. Whether it be because of the lower streaming service budget limiting capabilities or the near-infinite competition that they face, these movies are the worst Netflix original action movies, complete misfires of quality that both critics and fans repudiated.

10 'Atlas' (2024)

Directed by Brad Peyton

Image via Netflix

One of the many massive hits from Jennifer Lopez in the streaming era, Atlas sees Lopez as scientist and counterterrorism analyst Atlas Shepherd, who has dedicated her life and career to finding a way to stop the dangerous AI villain Harlan (Simu Liu). As the foremost expert on this villain's tactics, Atlas is brought along on a mission across space to finally take him down. However, an unexpected counterattack leaves her stranded on the planet. Now, Atlas is forced to put aside her prejudices and team up with her AI to escape the planet and finally take down Harlan.

Lopez's streaming efforts have been largely hit or miss over the years, with Atlas easily standing out as the most underwhelming and lackluster film so far. While many other films that tackle the concepts and dangers of A.I. have even the smallest amount of nuance and interest surrounding the topic, Atlas lazily repeats the concept's most basic and surface-level aspects. It doesn't help that the characters and action are also largely uninteresting, with disastrous pacing turning the film into a 2-hour-long slog.

9 'iBoy' (2017)

Directed by Adam Randall

Close

A science fiction action film whose premise manages to be just as baffling and idiotic as its title, iBoy follows young Tom Harvey (Bill Milner), who was living a perfectly normal life before being shot in the head. When he awakes from a coma, he learns that the shrapnel from his phone has been embedded into his head, giving him superhuman powers over technology. Tom soon takes revenge upon the gangs and villains that made his and his friend Lucy's (Maisie Williams) life a living hell.

As if a story about a boy who becomes a superhero after getting trace pieces of a cell phone lodged into his brain wasn't absurd enough, iBoy butchers the inherent comedy of its premise with its cold, dark, and often disgusting execution. The film is much more focused on attempting to tell a grounded story with adult themes and painfully shocking events but doesn't read the room enough to know that a film called iBoy is not the place to have such dour topics on full display. If these topics were tackled with sincerity and grace, things would be different, but it comes across less as an effective human story and instead one focused on gross shock value.

8 'Bright' (2017)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via Netflix

Originally touted as what could have been Netflix's first true original action film franchise, Bright was instead a disappointment, thanks to its "original storytelling" being a lazy riff on other popular films and then-relevant themes. The film takes place in an alternate version of the present-day world, where magical fantasy creatures like fairies, centaurs, and orcs live among humans. At the same time, a duo of LA cops, human Deryl Ward (Will Smith) and orc Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), must put aside their differences during an increasingly dangerous turf war.

While Bright touts itself as a wildly expansive and creative world with endless possibilities, its social commentary and the world don't go far beyond elves being symbolic of higher-class rich people and orcs representing poverty-stricken and prejudiced minority groups. Combined with its rough pacing and uninteresting characters, there was very little about Bright that made it worthy of the true blockbuster franchise status. 7 years later, there still hasn't been a true sequel. The only legacy that film has nowadays is being largely forgotten by the masses and a strange, even more forgotten anime prequel film.

Bright Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 22, 2017 Cast Will Smith , Joel Edgerton , Noomi Rapace , Kenneth Choi , Brad William Henke , Lucy Fry Runtime 117 minutes Writers Max Landis

7 'Under Paris' (2024)

Directed by Xavier Gens

Image via Netflix

One of the latest in a line of many over-the-top shark movies, Under Paris is a French action-horror film that sees a grieving marine biologist forced to confront her tragic past to save Paris. A giant shark that previously killed her former friends and coworkers has been spotted in the Seine, threatening to destroy the planned triathlon happening in Paris. In a final chance of revenge to avenge her friends, she must take down the shark to save Paris from a bloodbath.

Under Paris made unexpected waves earlier this year as one of the few films that was able to break through the international barrier and become an unexpected hit around the world, showing the inherent appeal of dumb, mindless shark films. Despite its success, it's difficult to see Under Paris as anything other than just a drop in the bucket of bland, overly serious shark films banking on the success of Jaws and The Meg. It may find some footing in the coming years as a so-bad-it's-good classic, but few are praising this film for its actual qualities.

Under Paris (2024) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date June 5, 2024 Cast Berenice Bejo , Nassim Lyes , Léa Léviant , Anaïs Parello , Iñaki Lartigue Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Xavier Gens , Yannick Dahan , Maud Heywang

6 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' (2024)

Directed by Zack Synder

Image via Netflix

Acting as the second chapter in Zack Snyder's sci-fi universe created for Netflix, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the first film's trend of being largely underwhelming and unoriginal. Taking place immediately after the first film, it sees the rebels gearing up for their chaotic and deadly battle against the forces of the Motherworld, teaming up with the farmers to defend their home.

While both Rebel Moon films have been largely seen as disappointments among fans and critics alike, Part Two is the bigger dud because it fails to even capitalize on the small pieces of setup in the first film. The clear issue surrounding these films has been their lack of nuance and originality, instead feeling like retreads of all the classic sci-fi clichés while adding nothing new to make them interesting. They may see an improvement in quality with the upcoming director's cuts, but Synder already had full control over these initial releases, so it's baffling to consider waiting for a director's cut for these films to even be worth watching.

5 'Heart of Stone' (2023)

Directed by Tom Harper

Image via Netflix

Gal Gadot has found difficulty in making a name for herself post-Wonder Woman in the eyes of critics and audiences, and Heart of Stone didn't help her cause. Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent for a mysterious agency working from the shadows, who is forced to race against the clock to stop a hacker who plans to steal the agency's most valuable weapon. However, as she learns more about the implications and possibilities of this weapon, Stone must reevaluate everything that she's worked towards.

Heart of Stone falls into one of the premier categories of Netflix original action films that have dominated the site for years now, safe and simple action experiences with inflated budgets despite being streaming originals. This makes the overall underwhelming execution and final product all the more egregious, as its $150 million budget should be resulting in an exciting, high-octane action film. Instead, Heart of Stone is so generic and forgettable that it hurts.

4 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny' (2016)

Directed by Yuen Woo-ping

Image via Netflix

One of the few times that Netflix got its hands on the exclusive rights to an already highly acclaimed franchise, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny predates actually successful films like Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. This misguided prequel sees another wild, unexpected story of love and betrayal featuring the iconic Qingming Sword, with all of its power and undeniable strength.

While Sword of Destiny could have been considered not that bad if it were simply a standalone action experience, acting as a follow-up to one of the greatest martial arts movies of all time was always going to be hard. The result is a major disservice to the beauty and grace of the original, acting less like a long-awaited next chapter and instead a cheap, lazily put-together straight-to-DVD sequel. If this film had been made years later when Netflix had the massive budget to do it justice, it could have had an actual shot at success.