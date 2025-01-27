Action cinema provides a uniquely engaging way to watch movies. They offer explosive thrills, adrenaline-fueled setpieces, and death-defying stunts, all from the comfort of a living room or theater, getting hearts pounding and pulses pumping in ways that most other genres can't. The best action movies, from Die Hard to John Wick, provide what many would argue is the very essence of cinema: escapism.

When it comes to movies, the cultural tides are always shifting. Whether certain movies are a product of their time, the initial hype has since subsided, or some of the stars involved have lost favor in the public eye, plenty of factors can lead to a movie not holding up upon a revisit. This list is a selection of action movies that, for one reason or another, aren't quite as good as you may remember them to be.

10 'Top Gun' (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hotshot US Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is accepted into The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School—the premiere training facility for the nation's most promising aces. Mitchell is as skillful as he is recklessly bold, but he appears to meet his match in Iceman (Val Kilmer), leading to a jet-fueled rivalry.

While the release of the wildly successful Top Gun: Maverick surely prompted many rewatches of the original, Top Gun is a far cry from its adrenaline-pumping sequel. Top Gun has its charms as a slice of '80s cheese, and there's some undeniably great filmmaking on display when it comes to the aerial combat sequences, but the thrills are lacking in comparison. The area in which Top Gun falters most is in its central romance, an element that wasn't particularly strong in Top Gun: Maverick either, but it's especially flaccid here and only makes the time between the action slog even more.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Top Gun Release Date May 16, 1986 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming RENT

BUY

Cast Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer , Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt Runtime 110 minutes Writers Jack Epps Jr., Jim Cash

9 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Studios

A series of alien spacecraft have positioned themselves above population centers around the globe. Frantic attempts to communicate with the extra-terrestrial visitors prove fruitless, but soon enough, their intentions become clear: a full-scale invasion of the planet is underway. After a series of rapid attacks devastate the world's most populous cities, it's up to pockets of survivors to devise a retaliation.

It's impossible not to at least admire a blockbuster movie that showcases the complete decimation of the White House in a wide shot—director Roland Emmerich is a virtuoso when it comes to destruction. Independence Day is a time-capsule sort of movie; for better and for worse, they don't make movies quite like this anymore. It provides some fun escapism, but there isn't much in the way of tricks up its sleeve or material that's worth revisiting.