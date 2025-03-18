Due to its widespread notion of being one of the most popular and versatile genres for franchises and blockbuster filmmaking, audiences prove to be more passionate about action movies than any other genre. This appeal is a double-edged sword, as while it can result in massive amounts of acclaim and success for action movies that electrify and work well for audiences, action movies deemed bad in the eyes of audiences can be given an inescapable death knell in terms of reputation.

However, audience appeal is far from the entire story when it comes to a film's inherent quality, as many action films still garner exceptional positive aspects that make them not nearly as bad as fans and audiences make them out to be. It's certainly easy to be a part of a mob mentality and join in on the widespread hate train given to a film, yet sitting and experiencing these so-called terrible films may just have audiences delighted and pleasantly surprised.

10 'Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome' (1985)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

When a sequel fails to live up to its predecessor, many fans can find themselves completely clouded by rage and disappointment, failing to see the persistent qualities within a new installment. This sentiment is directly seen in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, a film whose PG-13, almost family-friendly execution pales in comparison to the dirty, chaotic aura of both previous and future Mad Max films. While it's certainly one of the weakest links in the Mad Max franchise, George Miller is an undeniably talented director, and his signature style shines in aspects of Beyond Thunderdome.

The production design and costuming are still masterfully crafted throughout Beyond Thunderdome, especially with the film's increased notions towards worldbuilding and different societies in the wasteland. At the same time, certain members of the new supporting cast feel like a perfect fit for the world, with Tina Turner's Aunty Entity and the chaotic duo of Master Blaster fully living up to Miller's creative vision.