Action movies are widespread, but they're rarely acknowledged by the Academy. With Oscars voters often preferring drama, historical epics, and musicals to give awards to, action movies are a staple for audiences, but not so much for "serious" voters. But, who doesn't love a bit of action? A movie that's as innovative with its stunts as it is with its visual effects, editing, and story is, by all accounts, a complete movie.

The best action movies that have won Oscars are often listed among the greatest movies ever made; they're not just there to display brawn and pointless fights. Action in them is justified, well-coordinated and choreographed, and even innovative; in a lot of them, there's something not seen before, or something seen hundreds of times before, but done a little differently - the trick is to find your preference. The best Oscar-winning action movies should inspire audiences to enjoy the genre more and let go of any prejudice they might have towards it.

10 'Speed' (1994)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Oscar Wins (1995) for Speed:

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Jan de Bont's Speed is one of the most famous action movies from the 1990s - and of all time; the story, written by Graham Yost, verges on the ridiculous, but it works well as a final product, even raising the stakes for movies of a similar caliber. Among the numerous contributions to Speed being a brilliant action movie, one of the vital ones is the chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. It was, apparently, present even off-screen, making the movie's tension palpable and its appeal explainable (if necessary). Speed won two Oscars for sound mixing and editing, so it counts as an Oscar winner, and deserves a spot among the best Oscar-winning action movies.

Speed follows LAPD detective Jack Traven (Reeves), who receives a threat from a notorious bomber, Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper), about a bomb on a bus. He says that the bus must go at least 50 miles per hour, or it will trigger the bomb to explode and kill the passengers. Jack decides to board the bus; while there, the bus driver accidentally dies and passenger Annie Porter (Bullock) takes the wheel, with the two cooperating to solve the issue. With such high stakes and a dangerous mission, Speed is entertaining and gripping from start to finish.