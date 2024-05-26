From early cinematic works like 1903's The Great Train Robbery and Douglas Fairbanks silents like Robin Hood and The Mark of Zorro, it's been abundantly clear that action films have a singular ability to excite, even to raise the pulse. Swashbuckling films of classical Hollywood, grindhouse films of the '60s and 70s and more modern landmarks like John Wick and The Raid are all essentials for fans of the action genre.

Many of the greatest and most respected films in this genre use action the way some movies use dialogue: character-defining choices are made, some people grow and others regress. Some live, and some die. There are only so many perfect movies out there, but some exceptional films in the action genre have truly achieved this status. These are essential, heart-pounding action films that are truly without flaw.

10 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image Via 20th Century Studios

When one thinks of Predator, it's perfectly likely one immediately thinks of some fairly corny machismo iconography (the infamous handshake between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers, "Get to zee choppah"). These are good things that add to the charm, but Predator has always been so much smarter than it generally gets credit for. It's an uncommonly intelligent and confident work of genre alchemy, with much of the action and the storytelling playing out silently, especially in the third act. The movie is a little like Commando at first, until director John McTiernan takes a left turn into the fantastical.

Schwarzenegger plays military specialist Dutch, whose rag-tag team are picked off mysteriously in a Central American operation gone wrong before we witness the titular villain in all his practical Stan Winston effects glory. Predator doesn't hand-hold or coddle the viewer; we learn about the mysterious alien trophy hunter and its complex code of honor just as gradually as Dutch does. Predator works as pure entertainment, but it's a layered accomplishment that only gets better the longer you look at it.

Predator Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date June 12, 1987 Director John McTiernan Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Carl Weathers , Elpidia Carrillo , Bill Duke , Jesse Ventura , Sonny Landham Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Jim Thomas , John Thomas Tagline If it bleeds, we can kill it...

9 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

When seen together, the two-part, slightly tweaked Whole Bloody Affair just might be Quentin Tarantino's most impressive movie. The cinephiles' holy grail (it exists, it just hasn't screened very much) unites Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 and runs just over four hours with a few notable alterations that up the already palpable drama in the genre-blending revenge saga of Uma Thurman's The Bride. As they stand in the widely available mainstream, both halves are pretty much perfect, with the first being the more action-heavy of the two. The climactic showdown at the House of Blue Leaves, soaked in blood and livened with the wire work of Yuen Woo-ping, is as good as this kind of thing gets.

One day maybe society will get a 4K disc release of The Whole Bloody Affair (please, Quentin), and all fans can appreciate that this most iconic of revenge films was never just a revenge film. Until that day, it's still altogether brilliant, drunk on cinema in the best kind of way. Thurman's physical, emotionally complex performance here is one of the worst Oscars omissions in modern history.

8 'Minority Report' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century Fox

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise have long been kings of the action genre, and Minority Report is frankly as good as any film in either career. Based on the work of Philip K. Dick, the action/sci-fi/thriller crime movie hybrid follows a lawman of the future as he's accused of future murder by the potentially flawed system he's long defended. Comparisons must be made to some of the greatest films of Alfred Hitchcock, the "wrong man" trope made famous in films like The 39 Steps, North by Northwest and, well, The Wrong Man.

Genres collide seamlessly in Minority Report, a film that Roger Ebert rather famously christened as the best of its year. The grieving John Anderton remains deeply sympathetic as he's faced with overwhelming authoritarian odds and a mystery that twists with the best of them. The action sequences are staged with the kind of wall-to-wall invention that made Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark so instantly iconic. All in service of enhancing a story that would grip us well enough even without them.

7 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Orion Pictures

It isn't breaking news or edgy to come out and say James Cameron has made many of the best and most influential action pictures of all time. While history generally remembers Terminator 2: Judgment day, winner of four Oscars across technical categories, as a superior sequel (and there's nothing wrong with doing so), it's really important to remember the scrappier, red-blooded yet big-hearted original is also just flat-out perfect.

In the original film, international superstar-on-the-rise Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the T-800, an automaton of few words who's traveled across time to murder Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), the mother of humanity's leader against an apocalyptic AI uprising. The Terminator preceded the CGI effects that played a critical part in T2 becoming an instant classic, a milestone—but Stan Winston's model work and the convincing miniatures still look terrific. And the streamlined, simple but thought-provoking story, not to mention the oft-underrated, paradoxical romance between Sarah and Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), never fails to work. All of it works.

6 'Goldfinger' (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via MGM

Well over six decades in, Sean Connery's third outing as agent 007 remains the high point of cinema's greatest and most celebrated franchise. In Goldfinger, James Bond must face his most cunning foe yet in Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), who intends to break into Fort Knox, just not to rob it. In more ways than that, Goldfinger is a smartly adapted improvement upon one of Ian Fleming's better books; every change to the text is made to up the excitement.

Goldfinger is one of the shortest Bond films, perfectly paced at 110 minutes. It also represents Connery at his best, cool and collected while visibly, progressively getting more and more resentful of Goldfinger's murderous and despicable antics (in the book, Bond just snaps and murders Auric with his bare hands). It's also important to credit Honor Blackman's humorously named but straight-up badass Pussy Galore, Judo expert and Auric's personal pilot who's ultimately the hero of the film, saving thousands of lives by alerting the U.S. government of operation "Grand Slam." Director Guy Hamilton's entire enterprise, alternately straight-faced and outlandish in just the right balance, remains absurdly entertaining to this day.

Goldfinger (1964) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming Tagline James Bond is back in action! Everything he touches turns to excitement! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/760/Goldfinger/

5 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The best action movies exhilarate like nothing else: when Ang Lee's wuxia romance Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon first screened at Cannes, at 8:30 in the morning, no less, the early scenes of wire work, where principal characters fly across rooftops with precision and grace, reportedly inspired applause and cheers from festival critics (an infamously chilly lot to impress). Roger Ebert called Crouching Tiger the most exhilarating martial arts movie he'd ever seen, and it would become the highest-grossing international release in North America at the time.

As much as the action scenes work, Crouching Tiger is expertly acted across the board, and ultimately all about the women, played by Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Zi-Yi. The best and most intense of numerous fights is a duel between Shu Lien and Jen, where neither of them really wants to kill the other. It's breathtaking melodrama. There have been many pointless movie sequels across all genres; one of the absolute least essential among these is 2016 Netflix movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. Ignore it.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon A young Chinese warrior steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. Release Date December 8, 2000 Director Ang Lee Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Michelle Yeoh , Zhang Ziyi , Chang Chen , Lang Sihung , Cheng Pei-pei Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Wang Hui-ling , James Schamus , Tsai Kuo-jung Tagline A timeless story of strength, secrets and two warriors who would never surrender. Website http://www.crouchingtiger.com/ Budget $17 Million Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Film Production Asia , Good Machine International , Edko Films , Zoom Hunt Productions Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Classics

Watch on Tubi

4 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

George Miller's dystopian Mad Max saga began in 1979, then peaked for a long time with 1981's far more spectacular Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior prior to campy but generally well regarded Beyond Thunderdome. In this long-belated fourquel, Tom Hardy takes over for Mel Gibson in a film that's actually all about Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa, and her warrior's plight to deliver a despot's enslaved wives to safety across the desert Wasteland.

On its surface and taken at face value, Mad Max: Fury Road is about monster trucks pursuing each other one way, then turning around and going back the other way. Things go bang, and also things do go boom. But Fury Road is an all-timer because on top of the unprecedented action craft, it's about the very fabric of civilization and the frailties of human society: tyranny, inequality, the patriarchy. Miller does this all in a way that's not as politically charged as it could have been, and didn't need to be. Like so many of the best genre filmmakers he's most interested in compelling and entertaining over making a statement. This is as heart-pounding and as artful as movies get, and it remains the greatest film released by a major Hollywood studio so far this century.

3 'Die Hard' (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

There were certain expectations of action movie stars prior to McTiernan's Die Hard that Die Hard gleefully drove a bulldozer through. The thriller about a terrorist attack on an LA skyscraper and the everyman who must stop it made TV rom-com star Bruce Willis a household name. John McClane is a cop, a family man, flawed, so appealing in a rugged, refreshing kind of way.

As is the case with McTiernan's aforementioned sci-fi masterpiece from a year prior, it might be easy to look at the macho packaging here and in some way dismiss the film or even scoff a little, especially in 1988 before the picture had developed its reputation with critics and fans. But make no mistake, Die Hard is a lot more sophisticated than it needed to be. McClane and Gruber are about as finely, broadly portrayed as heroic and villainous as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, and the experience of watching Die Hard is just a damn giddy riot.

Die Hard Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Roderick Thorp , Jeb Stuart , Steven E. de Souza Tagline 40 stories of sheer adventure. Website http://www.foxhome.com/diehardcollection/index_frames.html

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Released in May of 1999, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace was intended to be Star Wars for a new generation. The problem? Star Wars for a new generation came out weeks before, in March of that year. Though its R rating hindered it from reaching the kinds of box-office heights The Phantom Menace enjoyed (still, it was very successful), Lilly and Lana Wachowski's action/sci-fi hybrid set partially in an alternate reality had a far more significant impact on genre filmmaking. It was a game changer, in fact, in a way so few films even aspire to be.

Keanu Reeves was already an established action star thanks to Point Break and Speed, but the role of everyman Neo would become his most iconic save for perhaps John Wick. Everything about the picture, from the myth and world-building to each individual effects shot, has aged like wine. Even with all the explosions and gun play, The Matrix deserves comparison to all-timers like The Wizard of Oz and, yes, the original Star Wars in its sheer ability to unlock the imagination full-throttle.

1 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Lightstorm Films

James Cameron writes this kind of thing better than any filmmaker in history: relatable, non-super-powered, non-fantastical women who are called to action (he's also a director who trusts the transformational potential of great acting), adding an extra layer of adversity and tension to a muscular, impeccably crafted picture of explosive action. Aliens takes what made Ridley Scott's 1979 original a runaway success (immersive world-building, a strong and level-headed heroine, unbridled and grotesque monster mayhem) and weaves it into an action movie. As Ellen Ripley, Sigourney Weaver's Academy Award nomination was historic for sci-fi, action and horror. To this day, you'd be hard-pressed to find a screen performance in higher esteem with both fans and critics.

In the 1986 sequel, Ellen Ripley reluctantly returns to LV-426, this time with a crew of Marines, with the intention of all-out war. An hour of character-rich, often very funny build-up precedes well over an hour of some of the best-executed and most exhausting combat ever committed to film. But there's so much more going on here; the final showdown between Ripley and the Queen alien (an enormous, fully convincing and seamless puppet by the late Stan Winston), both running on raw maternal instinct, only they're different species, is a stroke of mad filmmaking genius.

Aliens Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. Release Date July 18, 1986 Director James Cameron Cast Sigourney Weaver , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill Studio 20th Century Fox

NEXT: The Best Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked