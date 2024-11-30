Action cinema provides a uniquely engaging way to watch movies. They offer explosive thrills, adrenaline-fueled setpieces, and death-defying stunts, all from the comfort of a living room or theater, getting hearts pounding and pulses pumping in ways that most other genres can't. The best action movies, from Die Hard to John Wick, provide what many would argue is the very essence of cinema: escapism.

As important and bombastic setpieces are in action movies, a good plot has the potential to elevate a serviceable movie into a genre classic. After all, movies were created as a means to tell a story. This is a selection of action movies that have the best plots that the genre has to offer, ranked by how engaging and fitting they are and how memorable they have become.

10 'Face/Off' (1997)

Directed by John Woo

The F.B.I.'s top agent, Sean Archer (John Travolta), finally captures his nemesis, the ruthless criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Even after being apprehended, Troy still poses a threat: he has planted a bomb that will ravage Los Angeles, and only Troy's brother, Pollux (Alessandro Nivola), knows its location. Archer must utilize an advanced surgical procedure that will give him the face of Troy as a means to infiltrate his inner circle. Troy has similarly personal but far more sinister plans.

Face/Off is just as silly as it sounds, and as a movie, it's all the better as a result. It's a supercharged and exceedingly entertaining action flick that makes the most out of its leads' charisma and off-the-wall concept. Boat chases, slow-motion shootouts, and Nicolas Cage dressed as a priest: Face/Off truly has everything one could ask for. Every frame of the movie is directed with such conviction and passion that it's virtually impossible not to be won over by the end.

9 'Total Recall' (1990)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) lives as a construction worker on Earth in the year 2048. Quaid consistently dreams of visiting Mars and opts to visit a center that will simulate the trip by implanting a fake memory into his brain. The procedure backfires, and he soon finds himself being hunted by people he once trusted. Quaid will have to fight for his future by confronting his mysterious past.

Total Recall is a wacky and bombastic slice of sci-fi action that boasts a surprisingly dense, mind-bending narrative. Nothing is ever quite as it seems, and as the twisty plot plays out, it only grows more entertaining. It's gleefully over-the-top, and a healthy serving of '90s cheese adds to the charm, but by no means is Total Recall a farce. As can be found in many of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven's movies, Total Recall has a satirical edge that keeps it feeling fresh even three decades later.

8 'Point Break' (1991)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

F.B.I. Agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is tasked with bringing down a crew of bank robbers who call themselves The Ex-Presidents. The crew robs banks with extreme efficiency while donning masks with the likeness of past American Presidents. Utah believes that the crew is a group of surfers that frequent Los Angeles beaches, and he goes undercover as a surfer to infiltrate the gang. A friendly relationship blossoms between Utah and the group's leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), who may be more dangerous than Utah predicted.

In terms of heist action movies, Point Break ranks among the greatest ever made. Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow shows a more than capable hand at directing explosive action set pieces that are as memorable as they are enjoyable. Who would've ever imagined surfing to serve an action movie so wonderfully? Thankfully, Point Break never takes itself too seriously, but it still can pack quite the punch when appropriate. Point Break is a righteously good time and an overall bodacious watch.

7 'Crank' (2006)

Directed by Mark Neveldine & Brian Taylor

Chev Chelios (Jason Statham) is a professional assassin working for a West Coast crime syndicate. Unfortunately for Chev, just as he is on his way out of the business, a rival organization injects him with an active poison that will kill him if his heart rate drops. To stay alive, Chev must race to an antidote and exact his revenge, doing whatever he can to keep his heart pumping along the way.

To put it lightly, Crank is absolutely bonkers. Crass, violent and utterly perverse, Crank is essentially an adrenaline shot in movie form. It's a Jason Statham vehicle through and through — this action legend's delightfully unhinged performance grants Crank a surprising amount of pitch-black humor that compliments the absurd action setpieces wonderfully. Conceptually, it works on every level; the brilliantly simplistic plot allows for more white-knuckle action than most genre efforts could ever conjure.