R-rated action in the 2000s is a story of small and large influences and their ripple effects. On the small side, is the small crop of powerhouse players who seemed to dominate the decade. Denzel Washington ruled in this era, which saw him appear in Man on Fire, Inside Man and Training Day (for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Actor). Brothers Tony Scott and Ridley Scott would direct many of the decade's most interesting and iconic action films. Tony Scott gave audiences the previously mentioned Man on Fire as well as Déjà vu and several other memorable movies. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott would release Gladiator and Black Hawk Down less than two years apart.

Outside this small circle of dominant figures was something larger; an enormous cultural change, which can be traced throughout 2000's action filmmaking. It was ultimately a decade of things on the precipice. The internet, film piracy and digital filmmaking tools all gained traction and left their mark on this generation of films. The changes were embraced by established icons, like Tony and Ridley Scott, and Michael Mann. Conversely, the changes emboldened a new crop of rule-breaking filmmakers, like Neill Blomkamp, to leave their mark on action cinema. And invited international markets with undeniable films, like Battle Royale, to enter the international cultural conversation.

10 'Man on Fire' (2004)

Directed by Tony Scott

John Creasy (Denzel Washington) is a washed up former Marine and CIA agent. His trauma and regrets from his past work haunt him, and he uses alcohol to cope day-to-day. Despite his past, he agrees to take on a job as a private bodyguard in Mexico City. His client is a wealthy businessman who needs a bodyguard for his daughter Pita (Dakota Fanning), When Pita is kidnapped, John uses his skills and connections to track her down.

While Man on Fire isn't as sophisticated in its storytelling as some of its action peers of the 2000s, the match of cast and director results in a stylish and engrossing thriller. Tony Scott’s frenetic and edgy visual choices defined his work in the 2000s, and viewers of Man on Fire will recognize many of the films' stylistic flourishes in Scott’s other Denzel Washington-led film of the 2000s, Déjà vu. Washington's performance is unsurprisingly excellent, but the standout among the cast is young Dakota Fanning. The actor, who was nine at the time, has a great rapport with Washington, which adds stakes and pathos to Man on Fire's many brutal action scenes.

9 'Crank' (2006)

Directed by Neveldine/Taylor

Chev Chelios (Jason Statham) is a hitman in Los Angeles with a lot of enemies. When Chev wakes up delirious and groggy, he learns he's been given a poison that will stop his heart at any moment. The only way to keep his heart pumping is with adrenaline, which he tries to create while hunting down the man who poisoned him.

Many viewers take for granted that modern feature films can (and have been) made with as little as a high-end iPhone and a small budget. Steven Soderbergh's Unsane and Sean Baker's Tangerine are prime examples of just how democratized the filmmaking process has become. But, these leaps and bounds are fresh and recent, and in the early 2000s, it was virtually unheard of to shoot an action feature on digital videotape. But for directors Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, using digital video enabled them to make Crank, one of its decade's most absurd and bombastic action films. It also enabled the pair to work as their own camera operators. By today's standards, Crank is far from a good-looking movie. But the film's rough edges and unpolished visuals fit right in with the mayhem and madness of the chaotic and off-color action classic.

8 'Inside Man' (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee

A team of highly organized thieves infiltrate a bank in the heart of New York City and begin taking hostages and infiltrating the vault. Meanwhile outside, the police and hostage negotiators gather, including Detectives Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) and Bill Mitchell (Chiwetel Ejiofor). While discussions begin between the team inside the bank and the cops outside, the bank's founder, Arthur Case (Christopher Plummer) tries to get involved to protect his own interests and secrets.

Part action film and part heist thriller, Spike Lee's Inside Man is much more than the formulaic and paint-by-numbers heist films that audiences are used to. Not only is the script creative and surprising, but the all-star cast brings a sense of gravitas commensurate with Lee's reputation and skill as a director. At first glance, a heist film seems out of character with Lee's prior work, which had explored the Black experience in America, class disparity and power struggles. But upon deeper inspection, these threads all run through Inside Man and elevate it from just a heist film to one of the most enjoyable and engaging films of its decade.

7 'Battle Royale' (2000)

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku

In the wake of a devastating recession, a totalitarian government has taken over Japan. One of the government's measures to keep citizens and young people in line is a game called Battle Royale. Each game takes one random class of junior high school students and drops them on a remote island. The students are fitted with explosive tracking collars, and are forced to hide from and hunt their classmates until there is only one survivor.

Before The Hunger Games introduced teenage-death-matches to the masses, there was Battle Royale. While its plot points and themes weren't new, its execution was impeccable, and Battle Royale now represents the definitive expression of these stories, with other films palely following in its footsteps. The film's status as a cinema-icon isn't just about its storytelling, it's also related to the globalization and accessibility of media that begun with the rise of the internet. While the film was not available in the United States until the late 2000s, the word-of-mouth surrounding Battle Royale led to many desperate viewers pirating the film or finding ways to import international copies. As a result, it stands as an early example of the hype and excitement an unknown international film can gain due to word-of-mouth.

6 'Training Day' (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Detective Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) is on the brink of a promotion. But before he gets there he's required to participate in a one-day evaluation of his skills as a detective. The officer who will be assessing him is Detective Harris (Denzel Washington), a highly decorated and celebrated officer in the narcotics department of the LAPD. Over the next 24 hours, Harris puts Hoyt through the ringer as the pair come face to face with the seedy underbelly of LA and its police department.

Training Day interrogates the line between 'good' and 'bad' and whether the police can truly be one or the other. The film's mean streak is simultaneously heightened and softened by Denzel Washington, whose engaging and confronting performance reminds audiences why he's one of the best to ever do it. In a modern environment with complex attitudes to policing, Training Day may hit differently compared to when it was first released. But the skillful filmmaking and magnetic performances from Washington and Ethan Hawke (who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his role) will never go out of style.

5 'Collateral' (2004)

Directed by Michael Mann

LA cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx) has dreams of saving enough money to open his own limousine business. On an evening shift, he picks up Vincent (Tom Cruise) who claims to be in town to finalize a real estate deal. Vincent asks to make several stops across town and Max agrees. However, when one of Vincent's stops results in a dead body falling from a building and onto the cab, Max learns that Vincent is in fact a hitman.

Digital filmmaking tools exploded in popularity at the turn of the century. But, even though the technology was improving rapidly, digital cameras typically couldn't compare to the look of film. Thankfully, Michael Mann and cinematographer Dion Beebe aren't typical. Collateral, which is set mostly at night, was primarily shot digitally, and ultimately became one of the most visually rich and intoxicating action films of the decade. Being the first major movie to use this type of digital camera successfully isn't Collateral's only achievement. The simple story is elevated by the chemistry between Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx who are both playing against type. And moreover, it is elevated by its simultaneously seedy yet adoring portrayal of Los Angeles after dark.

4 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) is falsely accused of treason. After watching the murder of his family, he is sold into slavery and fights as a gladiator. His skill as a fighter earns him a reputation, and he begins to climb the ranks. His new-found celebrity bolsters his desire and ability to avenge his family and oust the corrupt Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

To say Gladiator was popular would be an understatement. The sword and sandal epic won five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Crowe and Best Picture, and was nominated for seven more. Its story is classic; a tale of revenge and speaking truth to power. Its Colosseum setting is spectacular, and the craftsmanship in the filmmaking is undeniable. But, what is undeniable in one decade is risky in another. Gladiator's success is a stark reminder of how far the blockbuster has fallen. Modern blockbusters are plagued by sequels, prequels, requels and everything in between (including a sequel to this very film, Gladiator II is set for a November 2024 release). The film's legacy as an icon of its decade is an interesting one to reflect upon in light of the modern cinema landscape, and perhaps soon the notion of an original blockbuster will be as ancient as a gladiator in the Colosseum.

3 'District 9' (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

In the '80s, a large space ship is found hovering over Johannesburg in South Africa. Inside are hundreds of thousands of desperate and malnourished aliens. The South African government grants them entry to Johannesburg, and places them in a camp named District 9. Over the years, the camp becomes a slum, and divisions between the aliens and humans grow. Years after they land, the government begins to forcibly relocate them, and appoints a military contractor to enact the change. In charge of the on-ground operation is Wikus van de Merwe (Sharlto Copley), a mild-mannered paper pusher.

While the metaphor isn’t subtle, Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi debut is made poignant and real as a result of its commentary on apartheid South Africa and the division and tension within Johannesburg. District 9 uses a mix of live-action and documentary-style sequences to great effect. The result is a thrilling but thoughtful film which transforms the oppressive structures used against subjugated peoples into a vehicle for action and emotive storytelling.

2 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott

It's the early '90s and southern Somalia is in the throes of civil war and famine. The country's capital, Mogadishu is at the heart of the turmoil. In October of 1993, American forces are sent to Mogadishu to capture the top lieutenants in the Mogadishu-militia, led by warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. However, the mission goes wrong when the American helicopters are shot down and the American soldiers find themselves stranded in a city surrounded by hostile forces.

War has never been simple, but it has never been so complicated. Modern wars are games of information, international interference, puppet states and muddy morals. Cinema was catching up to the complication, and as a result, Black Hawk Down was adapted from the book of the same name by Mark Bowden. In the years since its release, the film has been criticized for its inaccuracies, nationalism and racism. These criticisms will always be on the table when translating real world violence and conflict into good guys vs bad guys popcorn entertainment. While the films' messaging and political ideology may not be up to snuff, the quality of the filmmaking is undeniable, and Black Hawk Down is a perfect representation of turn of the century war cinema, for good or ill.

1 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' & 'Kill Bill Vol. 2' (2003, 2004)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

'The Bride' (Uma Thurman) wakes up in a hospital after four years in a coma. The people who put her there are members of The Deadly Vipers, a team of elite assassins she used to be a part of. The group who she once considered her family are now her biggest enemies, and she vows to get revenge on them all, especially their leader, and her former lover, Bill (David Carradine).

Despite being released over two years, director Quentin Tarantino insists that Kill Bill vol. 1 and Kill Bill vol. 2 are one long, epic film. The films certainly feel that way. Both Kill Bill films play with the same extremes; exploring separate time periods, filmmaking styles and tones with abandon. Among the frenzy, there is order, and Tarantino's hours-long opus comes together to form a powerful martial-arts epic about the drive for revenge and the strength of one woman. The heightened drama and at times slapstick action is grounded by an unbeatable ensemble of incredible performances, anchored by Thurman.